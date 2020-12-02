CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Thursday, December 3, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Partial sunshine;51;17;NNE;4;46%;2%;2
Arcata;Partly sunny;58;40;SE;4;74%;5%;2
Auburn;Partly sunny;61;44;ENE;4;53%;1%;2
Avalon;Plenty of sun;67;57;NNE;7;14%;1%;3
Bakersfield;Sunshine;69;39;E;6;25%;1%;3
Beale AFB;Partly sunny;63;36;NE;3;56%;1%;2
Big Bear City;Winds subsiding;57;21;ENE;26;15%;3%;3
Bishop;Plenty of sunshine;58;15;NNW;5;24%;0%;3
Blue Canyon;Partly sunny;54;42;ENE;3;36%;1%;3
Blythe;Plenty of sunshine;67;35;N;6;12%;0%;3
Burbank;Windy;74;42;NE;21;14%;1%;3
Camarillo;Windy;74;47;NE;20;12%;1%;3
Camp Pendleton;Plenty of sunshine;69;45;ENE;9;20%;1%;3
Campo;Sunny and windy;57;35;NE;18;20%;1%;3
Carlsbad;Plenty of sunshine;72;35;ENE;8;26%;1%;3
Chico;Partly sunny;63;39;ENE;4;51%;1%;2
China Lake;Plenty of sun;59;20;NW;5;19%;0%;3
Chino;Windy;73;40;NE;23;12%;2%;3
Concord;Partly sunny;64;39;E;4;51%;1%;2
Corona;Windy;73;38;ENE;23;12%;1%;3
Crescent City;Partly sunny;56;43;ESE;3;75%;9%;2
Daggett-Barstow;Sunny, but cool;58;28;S;7;17%;0%;3
Edwards AFB;Plenty of sunshine;59;19;NE;8;16%;0%;3
El Centro;Plenty of sunshine;69;36;W;6;18%;0%;3
Eureka;Partly sunny;58;40;E;5;74%;5%;2
Fairfield;Partly sunny;63;36;NNW;6;53%;1%;2
Fresno;Plenty of sunshine;67;38;NNW;4;35%;1%;3
Fullerton;Sunny and windy;77;45;ENE;21;13%;1%;3
Hanford;Plenty of sun;68;32;NW;4;46%;2%;3
Hawthorne;Plenty of sun;72;46;NNW;3;19%;1%;3
Hayward;Partly sunny;60;43;ENE;4;56%;2%;2
Imperial;Plenty of sunshine;69;36;W;6;18%;0%;3
Imperial Beach;Plenty of sun;72;49;E;11;23%;1%;3
Lancaster;Plenty of sunshine;59;19;N;9;19%;0%;3
Lemoore Nas;Mostly sunny;69;31;NW;6;37%;1%;3
Lincoln;Partly sunny;63;37;ENE;4;58%;2%;2
Livermore;Partly sunny;64;38;E;5;49%;2%;3
Lompoc;Partly sunny;67;35;NE;6;53%;1%;3
Long Beach;Plenty of sunshine;75;45;NE;4;16%;1%;3
Los Alamitos;Plenty of sunshine;74;43;NE;6;18%;1%;3
Los Angeles;Plenty of sun;72;45;NNE;3;20%;2%;3
Los Angeles Downtown;Plenty of sun;72;45;NNE;3;20%;2%;3
Madera;Mostly sunny;66;35;N;5;46%;2%;3
Mammoth;Partly sunny;49;24;NNW;4;50%;8%;2
Marysville;Partly sunny;63;36;NNE;4;58%;1%;2
Mather AFB;Partly sunny;64;35;NNE;3;53%;2%;2
Merced;Partly sunny;65;33;NNW;4;44%;1%;3
Merced (airport);Partly sunny;65;33;NNW;4;44%;1%;3
Miramar Mcas;Plenty of sunshine;73;43;NE;9;16%;1%;3
Modesto;Partly sunny;63;35;NW;4;49%;2%;2
Moffett Nas;Partly sunny;61;42;SW;3;58%;1%;3
Mojave;Plenty of sun;58;18;N;9;15%;1%;3
Montague;Mostly sunny;50;24;NNW;2;58%;12%;2
Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;61;42;ESE;3;61%;1%;3
Mount Shasta;Partly sunny;55;29;WNW;1;48%;8%;2
Napa County;Partly sunny;65;35;NE;6;55%;1%;2
Needles;Plenty of sunshine;63;39;NNW;11;14%;1%;3
North Island;Sunshine;71;48;ENE;8;27%;1%;3
Oakland;Partly sunny;62;42;N;4;52%;2%;2
Oceanside;Plenty of sunshine;72;35;ENE;8;26%;1%;3
Ontario;Windy;73;40;NE;23;12%;2%;3
Oroville;Partly sunny;63;40;ENE;4;54%;2%;2
Oxnard;Windy;69;47;NE;18;24%;1%;3
Palm Springs;Plenty of sunshine;70;46;W;5;11%;0%;3
Palmdale;Plenty of sun;60;25;NNE;11;15%;0%;3
Paso Robles;Partly sunny;70;28;ENE;4;33%;1%;3
Point Mugu;Very windy, sunny;71;49;NE;22;22%;1%;3
Porterville;Plenty of sunshine;67;35;ESE;5;37%;2%;3
Ramona;Windy;68;34;ENE;22;12%;2%;3
Redding;Partly sunny;67;38;NNE;3;40%;1%;2
Riverside;Sunny and windy;73;42;NNE;20;9%;1%;3
Riverside March;Sunny and windy;70;31;WSW;21;13%;2%;3
Sacramento;Partly sunny;64;40;N;3;56%;2%;2
Sacramento International;Partly sunny;64;36;N;3;55%;1%;2
Salinas;Partly sunny;67;42;ESE;8;50%;2%;3
San Bernardino;Sunny and windy;72;36;N;21;12%;1%;3
San Carlos;Partly sunny;59;44;N;4;63%;2%;3
San Diego;Sunny;77;47;ENE;5;21%;1%;3
San Diego Brown;Plenty of sunshine;72;45;E;10;17%;1%;3
San Diego Montgomery;Plenty of sunshine;72;45;NE;6;18%;1%;3
San Francisco;Partly sunny;60;46;N;5;60%;2%;2
San Jose;Partly sunny;65;41;SSW;3;51%;1%;3
San Luis Obispo;Partly sunny;70;37;NNE;5;41%;1%;3
San Nicolas Island;Mostly sunny;68;52;NNE;11;33%;2%;3
Sandberg;Sunny and windy;53;44;ENE;19;15%;1%;3
Santa Ana;Plenty of sun;75;44;NE;11;19%;2%;3
Santa Barbara;Partly sunny;70;35;NNE;5;41%;2%;3
Santa Maria;Partly sunny;69;36;NE;5;47%;1%;3
Santa Monica;Plenty of sun;70;47;N;3;21%;1%;3
Santa Rosa;Partly sunny;64;35;NE;4;56%;1%;2
Santa Ynez;Partly sunny;72;35;NE;4;43%;2%;3
Santee;Plenty of sunshine;70;35;ENE;8;17%;2%;3
South Lake Tahoe;Mostly sunny;51;18;SSE;4;47%;0%;3
Stockton;Partly sunny;64;37;NW;4;51%;1%;2
Thermal;Plenty of sunshine;70;34;NW;6;14%;0%;3
Truckee-Tahoe;Partly sunny;49;16;SSE;1;63%;0%;3
Twentynine Palms;Plenty of sunshine;61;33;WNW;6;13%;1%;3
Ukiah;Partly sunny;67;34;E;1;57%;0%;2
Vacaville;Partly sunny;64;35;NNW;5;46%;2%;2
Van Nuys;Plenty of sunshine;71;44;N;7;13%;2%;3
Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;63;39;NNE;5;62%;1%;3
Victorville;Plenty of sunshine;59;24;SSE;8;17%;2%;3
Visalia;Plenty of sun;67;33;NW;2;44%;1%;3
Watsonville;Partly sunny;63;40;ENE;4;60%;1%;3
