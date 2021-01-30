CA Forecast for Sunday, January 31, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Cloudy;44;33;SSE;8;55%;16%;1 Arcata;Occasional rain;55;50;SSE;11;79%;94%;1 Auburn;Periods of sun;58;48;ESE;6;64%;27%;2 Avalon;Clouds and sun;63;53;WNW;5;41%;25%;4 Bakersfield;Periods of sun;63;50;E;4;53%;1%;3 Beale AFB;Partly sunny;59;48;ESE;7;70%;40%;1 Big Bear City;Clouds and sun;45;35;SSW;6;62%;1%;4 Bishop;Clouds and sunshine;49;31;SSE;6;48%;9%;3 Blue Canyon;Mostly cloudy;42;36;SE;7;60%;58%;1 Blythe;Clouds and sun;67;48;NE;7;38%;0%;4 Burbank;Clouds and sun;69;54;NNE;4;39%;0%;4 Camarillo;Clouds and sun;70;53;N;7;44%;0%;4 Camp Pendleton;Clouds and sun;65;52;NNW;4;47%;0%;4 Campo;Clouds and sun, cool;59;43;NE;12;43%;0%;4 Carlsbad;Clouds and sun;65;45;N;4;58%;0%;4 Chico;Cloudy;57;52;ESE;8;69%;44%;1 China Lake;Sunny intervals;58;41;NW;5;46%;1%;3 Chino;Clouds and sun;69;53;NNE;4;39%;1%;4 Concord;Partly sunny;63;48;SSW;5;63%;18%;2 Corona;Clouds and sun;72;51;ESE;5;35%;0%;4 Crescent City;Rain, some heavy;53;49;SSE;20;83%;96%;1 Daggett-Barstow;Clouds and sun, cool;60;44;ESE;6;43%;0%;4 Edwards AFB;Partly sunny, cool;58;40;NNE;4;51%;1%;3 El Centro;Clouds and sun;69;48;W;4;42%;0%;4 Eureka;Heavy rain;55;50;SSE;12;80%;95%;1 Fairfield;Partly sunny;63;45;WNW;6;65%;27%;2 Fresno;Periods of sun;61;48;ESE;4;65%;27%;2 Fullerton;Clouds and sun;70;52;NNE;3;45%;0%;4 Hanford;Partly sunny;61;47;SSW;4;75%;9%;3 Hawthorne;Clouds and sun;67;53;NW;2;51%;0%;4 Hayward;Partly sunny;62;49;S;7;61%;12%;2 Imperial;Clouds and sun;69;48;W;4;42%;0%;4 Imperial Beach;Clouds and sun;64;52;N;6;57%;0%;4 Lancaster;Periods of sun;58;41;NNE;5;51%;1%;4 Lemoore Nas;Periods of sun;62;44;SE;5;65%;5%;2 Lincoln;Periods of sun;61;49;ESE;7;68%;38%;2 Livermore;Partly sunny;62;44;SW;5;60%;8%;3 Lompoc;Partly sunny;61;44;ENE;2;71%;0%;2 Long Beach;Clouds and sun;67;51;N;4;55%;0%;4 Los Alamitos;Clouds and sun;68;52;WNW;5;46%;0%;4 Los Angeles;Clouds and sun;69;56;N;4;42%;1%;4 Los Angeles Downtown;Clouds and sun;69;56;N;4;42%;1%;4 Madera;Partly sunny;67;50;E;5;65%;27%;3 Mammoth;Rain and snow shower;40;32;SSE;11;66%;72%;1 Marysville;Partly sunny;59;49;ESE;7;71%;42%;1 Mather AFB;Partly sunny;61;47;SE;8;71%;19%;2 Merced;Partly sunny;61;46;ESE;5;69%;27%;2 Merced (airport);Partly sunny;61;46;ESE;5;69%;27%;2 Miramar Mcas;Clouds and sun;66;49;ENE;4;53%;0%;4 Modesto;Partly sunny;60;46;SE;6;67%;6%;3 Moffett Nas;Partly sunny;60;48;SSE;7;61%;7%;2 Mojave;Partly sunny;54;44;NNE;7;44%;1%;4 Montague;Occasional rain;46;40;SSE;16;71%;90%;1 Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;60;47;SSE;3;65%;2%;2 Mount Shasta;Chilly with rain;38;36;SSE;5;89%;93%;1 Napa County;Partly sunny;61;46;W;6;70%;34%;2 Needles;Plenty of sunshine;66;52;NNW;10;31%;1%;4 North Island;Clouds and sun;65;52;N;4;56%;0%;4 Oakland;Partly sunny;60;50;S;7;64%;15%;2 Oceanside;Clouds and sun;65;45;N;4;58%;0%;4 Ontario;Clouds and sun;69;53;NNE;4;39%;1%;4 Oroville;Cloudy;60;55;E;8;64%;44%;1 Oxnard;Clouds and sun;64;51;NW;6;54%;0%;4 Palm Springs;Clouds and sun;69;52;SW;4;34%;0%;4 Palmdale;Clouds and sun, cool;57;40;E;5;52%;1%;4 Paso Robles;Sunny intervals;61;41;SE;2;69%;25%;3 Point Mugu;Clouds and sun;65;50;NNW;7;54%;25%;4 Porterville;Clouds and sun;62;47;E;4;66%;6%;3 Ramona;Clouds and sun;68;42;E;6;45%;1%;4 Redding;A little rain;51;46;NNE;5;80%;83%;1 Riverside;Clouds and sun;71;51;NE;5;40%;0%;4 Riverside March;Clouds and sunshine;69;46;E;7;42%;1%;4 Sacramento;Periods of sun;62;49;SE;7;63%;19%;2 Sacramento International;Periods of sun;61;47;SE;8;70%;27%;2 Salinas;Partly sunny;63;45;SE;9;63%;1%;2 San Bernardino;Clouds and sunshine;69;50;NNE;5;39%;0%;4 San Carlos;Periods of sun;61;48;S;7;65%;14%;2 San Diego;Clouds and sun;66;52;N;5;56%;0%;4 San Diego Brown;Clouds and sunshine;67;52;NE;4;48%;0%;4 San Diego Montgomery;Clouds and sun;67;51;NE;3;50%;0%;4 San Francisco;Partly sunny;59;51;SSW;7;70%;19%;2 San Jose;Partly sunny;62;48;SE;8;58%;4%;3 San Luis Obispo;Periods of sun;63;47;N;3;60%;0%;2 San Nicolas Island;Partly sunny;60;50;WNW;5;64%;1%;3 Sandberg;Breezy;52;46;ENE;14;42%;1%;4 Santa Ana;Clouds and sun;70;53;E;4;50%;1%;4 Santa Barbara;Partly sunny;63;47;W;4;63%;1%;2 Santa Maria;Periods of sun;62;46;N;4;68%;0%;2 Santa Monica;Clouds and sun;66;51;NNW;3;52%;0%;4 Santa Rosa;Partly sunny;59;46;SE;6;72%;44%;1 Santa Ynez;Periods of sun;63;41;S;4;67%;1%;2 Santee;Clouds and sun;71;47;E;5;42%;1%;4 South Lake Tahoe;Partly sunny;42;33;SW;5;60%;25%;3 Stockton;Periods of sun;64;50;SE;8;57%;6%;3 Thermal;Clouds and sun;71;46;NW;3;37%;0%;4 Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly cloudy;40;30;S;7;76%;56%;2 Twentynine Palms;Clouds and sun;61;47;WNW;4;36%;1%;4 Ukiah;A bit of rain;54;48;SE;8;80%;86%;1 Vacaville;Partly sunny;61;46;SW;5;68%;26%;2 Van Nuys;Clouds and sun;68;53;N;5;41%;1%;4 Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;59;47;NNW;2;71%;0%;2 Victorville;Clouds and sun, cool;54;36;ESE;5;58%;1%;4 Visalia;Partly sunny;61;46;ENE;2;69%;10%;2 Watsonville;Periods of sun;61;43;NNE;5;72%;2%;2 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather