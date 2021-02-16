CA Forecast for Wednesday, February 17, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Mostly cloudy;41;21;SE;5;48%;9%;3 Arcata;Rather cloudy, cool;52;42;SE;5;71%;56%;3 Auburn;Mostly sunny;58;36;E;6;55%;4%;4 Avalon;Sunny;65;54;NNW;8;45%;0%;4 Bakersfield;Mostly sunny;61;39;SE;5;58%;4%;4 Beale AFB;Plenty of sunshine;62;36;NNE;10;48%;5%;4 Big Bear City;Sunny, but cold;38;24;NNE;7;71%;2%;5 Bishop;Breezy in the p.m.;56;27;NW;13;18%;0%;4 Blue Canyon;Sunshine and chilly;44;35;ENE;5;32%;5%;4 Blythe;Sunny, but cool;68;44;NNE;11;20%;0%;4 Burbank;Sunny and pleasant;71;48;NNE;6;34%;0%;4 Camarillo;Sunny and nice;68;48;NE;7;38%;1%;4 Camp Pendleton;Plenty of sun;64;48;ENE;7;48%;0%;4 Campo;Sunny and cool;59;39;ENE;9;38%;0%;5 Carlsbad;Plenty of sunshine;64;40;ENE;6;58%;0%;4 Chico;Mostly sunny;62;38;ENE;8;47%;10%;3 China Lake;Mostly sunny;63;33;WSW;5;35%;0%;4 Chino;Plenty of sunshine;67;46;NNE;6;42%;2%;4 Concord;Sunny and mild;66;40;SW;5;43%;1%;4 Corona;Sunny and pleasant;70;46;E;6;38%;0%;4 Crescent City;Mostly cloudy;51;44;SE;7;69%;59%;3 Daggett-Barstow;Sunny, but cool;62;35;NNE;8;25%;0%;4 Edwards AFB;Plenty of sunshine;59;29;ENE;4;39%;0%;4 El Centro;Sunny and delightful;71;43;NE;6;23%;0%;4 Eureka;Mostly cloudy;51;43;SSE;6;72%;27%;3 Fairfield;Mostly cloudy;69;37;W;7;47%;1%;3 Fresno;Plenty of sunshine;61;40;SSE;4;57%;4%;4 Fullerton;Sunny and mild;70;48;ENE;4;39%;0%;4 Hanford;Plenty of sunshine;62;33;E;5;65%;4%;4 Hawthorne;Plenty of sunshine;68;49;N;6;36%;0%;4 Hayward;Brilliant sunshine;64;40;SW;6;54%;1%;4 Imperial;Sunny and delightful;71;43;NE;6;23%;0%;4 Imperial Beach;Plenty of sunshine;64;49;E;9;59%;0%;4 Lancaster;Plenty of sunshine;60;30;W;6;48%;0%;4 Lemoore Nas;Plenty of sunshine;64;33;NNW;9;48%;3%;4 Lincoln;Mostly cloudy;62;34;ESE;7;59%;5%;3 Livermore;Partly sunny;64;35;SW;7;56%;2%;4 Lompoc;Plenty of sun;62;38;NNE;10;60%;0%;4 Long Beach;Sunny;67;49;NNE;7;42%;0%;4 Los Alamitos;Sunny and pleasant;69;50;ENE;6;43%;0%;4 Los Angeles;Sunny and pleasant;71;50;NNE;6;39%;2%;4 Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny and pleasant;71;50;NNE;6;39%;2%;4 Madera;Mostly sunny;62;36;ESE;5;73%;4%;4 Mammoth;Partly sunny;40;23;SSE;6;56%;14%;3 Marysville;Plenty of sunshine;63;35;SE;9;53%;6%;4 Mather AFB;Plenty of sunshine;63;35;NNW;10;47%;3%;4 Merced;Mostly sunny;62;34;N;9;50%;0%;4 Merced (airport);Mostly sunny;62;34;N;9;50%;0%;4 Miramar Mcas;Plenty of sunshine;67;45;ENE;7;53%;0%;4 Modesto;Mostly sunny;62;36;NW;11;44%;0%;4 Moffett Nas;Sunny;62;42;WNW;5;53%;0%;4 Mojave;Lots of sun, cool;56;32;NW;8;44%;1%;4 Montague;Mostly cloudy;49;30;NE;3;58%;31%;3 Monterey Rabr;Plenty of sun;58;42;ESE;5;66%;0%;4 Mount Shasta;Mostly cloudy;46;28;E;3;54%;30%;3 Napa County;Mostly cloudy;65;37;N;5;50%;2%;3 Needles;Sunny and breezy;66;48;NNW;14;17%;1%;4 North Island;Plenty of sunshine;64;50;ENE;8;59%;0%;4 Oakland;Plenty of sunshine;63;44;SSW;7;51%;1%;4 Oceanside;Plenty of sunshine;64;40;ENE;6;58%;0%;4 Ontario;Plenty of sunshine;67;46;NNE;6;42%;2%;4 Oroville;Mostly sunny;63;42;E;7;46%;9%;4 Oxnard;Plenty of sunshine;62;47;NNE;7;48%;1%;4 Palm Springs;Sunny and pleasant;73;50;N;6;20%;0%;4 Palmdale;Sunny, but cool;59;31;W;7;38%;0%;4 Paso Robles;Plenty of sunshine;65;32;NE;5;55%;1%;4 Point Mugu;Plenty of sunshine;63;47;NE;9;48%;1%;4 Porterville;Mostly sunny;60;34;ESE;5;73%;5%;4 Ramona;Sunshine;65;39;E;6;51%;2%;4 Redding;Mostly sunny;61;38;NNE;9;36%;22%;3 Riverside;Sunny and pleasant;70;46;NE;7;42%;0%;4 Riverside March;Sunshine;67;38;E;7;46%;2%;4 Sacramento;Plenty of sunshine;64;35;W;9;53%;3%;4 Sacramento International;Mostly cloudy;63;36;NNW;12;42%;3%;3 Salinas;Plenty of sunshine;62;38;ESE;7;60%;0%;4 San Bernardino;Plenty of sun;68;44;NE;7;41%;0%;4 San Carlos;Partly sunny;63;41;SW;7;56%;1%;4 San Diego;Plenty of sun;65;49;NE;7;60%;0%;4 San Diego Brown;Plenty of sun;64;46;E;6;53%;0%;4 San Diego Montgomery;Plenty of sunshine;66;46;ENE;6;52%;0%;4 San Francisco;Partly sunny;61;46;WSW;8;60%;1%;4 San Jose;Plenty of sunshine;63;39;WNW;8;49%;0%;4 San Luis Obispo;Sunshine;64;42;NNE;9;51%;1%;4 San Nicolas Island;Sunny and windy;60;51;NNW;19;61%;2%;4 Sandberg;Sunny and breezy;49;38;NNW;15;47%;3%;4 Santa Ana;Plenty of sunshine;70;49;E;5;46%;2%;4 Santa Barbara;Sunny;68;41;NNE;6;44%;2%;4 Santa Maria;Breezy in the p.m.;62;39;NNE;11;58%;1%;4 Santa Monica;Plenty of sunshine;67;49;N;7;36%;0%;4 Santa Rosa;Plenty of sunshine;65;37;ESE;5;55%;4%;4 Santa Ynez;Plenty of sunshine;67;34;NNE;7;63%;2%;4 Santee;Sunny and pleasant;70;44;E;6;39%;1%;4 South Lake Tahoe;Chilly with sunshine;36;18;SSW;5;35%;2%;4 Stockton;Plenty of sunshine;66;38;W;9;47%;1%;4 Thermal;Sunny and pleasant;75;44;WNW;8;18%;0%;4 Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly sunny, chilly;38;17;SE;3;51%;4%;4 Twentynine Palms;Plenty of sunshine;62;38;NW;10;26%;1%;4 Ukiah;Mostly sunny;63;39;E;2;54%;16%;4 Vacaville;Mostly cloudy;66;38;NNW;10;33%;2%;3 Van Nuys;Sunny and pleasant;71;48;N;8;34%;2%;4 Vandenberg AFB;Plenty of sunshine;58;42;NNE;12;65%;0%;4 Victorville;Sunny, but cool;54;28;W;6;59%;1%;4 Visalia;Plenty of sunshine;60;36;SSE;3;66%;4%;4 Watsonville;Mostly sunny;63;36;ENE;5;65%;0%;4 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather