CA Forecast for Monday, April 5, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Mostly cloudy;68;28;WSW;9;35%;16%;5

Arcata;Mostly cloudy, cool;53;40;NW;6;81%;6%;5

Auburn;Clouds and sun;68;45;SSE;6;47%;7%;7

Avalon;Partly sunny;68;53;WNW;7;46%;3%;8

Bakersfield;Becoming cloudy;83;55;E;5;35%;3%;8

Beale AFB;Clouds and sun;73;44;SSE;6;55%;6%;7

Big Bear City;Increasing clouds;69;46;W;8;32%;3%;9

Bishop;Increasing clouds;84;42;WNW;9;15%;0%;8

Blue Canyon;Clouds and sun;60;42;E;7;31%;5%;7

Blythe;Very hot;100;64;SSW;5;9%;0%;8

Burbank;Turning cloudy;83;55;SE;6;41%;3%;8

Camarillo;Clouding up;71;50;ESE;6;55%;3%;8

Camp Pendleton;Thickening clouds;67;53;NW;6;70%;2%;8

Campo;Breezy in the p.m.;82;50;WNW;10;16%;2%;9

Carlsbad;Increasing clouds;67;50;N;6;75%;2%;8

Chico;Clouds and sun;73;45;SE;6;52%;6%;6

China Lake;Hot;92;60;WSW;8;16%;0%;8

Chino;Increasing clouds;83;55;WSW;7;39%;2%;8

Concord;Partly sunny;67;47;WSW;10;55%;5%;7

Corona;Increasing clouds;85;53;SW;7;39%;1%;8

Crescent City;Mostly cloudy;53;41;SSE;7;81%;8%;4

Daggett-Barstow;Hot;93;65;WSW;16;10%;0%;8

Edwards AFB;Very warm;89;55;WSW;13;16%;0%;8

El Centro;Very hot;99;66;W;5;11%;0%;8

Eureka;Mostly cloudy, cool;52;41;N;6;83%;6%;5

Fairfield;Partial sunshine;72;46;WSW;10;56%;4%;7

Fresno;Becoming cloudy;80;50;NW;5;43%;4%;7

Fullerton;Becoming cloudy;76;55;SE;5;49%;2%;8

Hanford;Becoming cloudy;79;47;NNW;6;49%;3%;7

Hawthorne;Turning out cloudy;67;54;SSE;6;64%;4%;8

Hayward;Partial sunshine;62;49;WSW;8;62%;4%;7

Imperial;Very hot;99;66;W;5;11%;0%;8

Imperial Beach;Mostly cloudy;67;54;NNW;9;70%;2%;7

Lancaster;Very warm;89;57;W;15;16%;1%;8

Lemoore Nas;Thickening clouds;80;47;NNW;8;47%;3%;7

Lincoln;Clouds and sun;72;45;SSE;6;58%;7%;7

Livermore;Partly sunny;66;44;WSW;7;62%;5%;7

Lompoc;Fog, then some sun;64;48;NW;12;71%;3%;7

Long Beach;Increasing clouds;70;54;S;5;64%;4%;8

Los Alamitos;Thickening clouds;74;54;S;6;56%;3%;8

Los Angeles;Turning cloudy;76;55;S;6;55%;3%;8

Los Angeles Downtown;Turning cloudy;76;55;S;6;55%;3%;8

Madera;Becoming cloudy;78;45;NW;6;52%;4%;7

Mammoth;Mostly cloudy;67;34;WNW;8;37%;19%;5

Marysville;Clouds and sunshine;73;45;SSE;6;57%;6%;7

Mather AFB;Clouds and sun;71;44;S;6;56%;7%;7

Merced;Turning out cloudy;76;44;NW;7;50%;5%;7

Merced (airport);Turning out cloudy;76;44;NW;7;50%;5%;7

Miramar Mcas;Mostly cloudy;75;52;NNW;6;61%;2%;7

Modesto;Partly sunny;73;45;NNW;7;51%;5%;7

Moffett Nas;Partly sunny;63;47;WNW;8;62%;4%;7

Mojave;Breezy in the p.m.;83;56;WNW;14;16%;0%;8

Montague;Mostly cloudy;71;33;N;6;43%;21%;5

Monterey Rabr;Fog, then some sun;61;49;NW;8;65%;4%;6

Mount Shasta;Partly sunny;69;36;NE;2;37%;13%;6

Napa County;Breezy in the p.m.;65;45;W;10;64%;5%;7

Needles;Very hot;102;70;WSW;7;6%;0%;8

North Island;Mostly cloudy;67;55;NNW;8;70%;2%;7

Oakland;Turning sunny;61;51;WSW;9;62%;4%;6

Oceanside;Increasing clouds;67;50;N;6;75%;2%;8

Ontario;Increasing clouds;83;55;WSW;7;39%;2%;8

Oroville;Clouds and sun, nice;74;47;SE;6;52%;6%;6

Oxnard;Increasing clouds;63;49;NW;7;71%;4%;8

Palm Springs;Very hot;101;70;W;5;9%;0%;8

Palmdale;Very warm;87;56;W;13;14%;1%;8

Paso Robles;Partly sunny, warm;80;42;WNW;5;54%;3%;8

Point Mugu;Mostly cloudy;63;48;NW;7;72%;4%;7

Porterville;Increasing clouds;82;48;E;5;44%;3%;7

Ramona;Partly sunny, warm;83;46;SSW;6;31%;2%;7

Redding;Partly sunny;74;49;SE;5;45%;6%;6

Riverside;Very warm;87;55;WSW;6;30%;1%;8

Riverside March;Increasing clouds;86;52;SSW;6;31%;2%;8

Sacramento;Partly sunny;73;45;SSW;6;59%;7%;7

Sacramento International;Nice with some sun;72;45;SSE;5;59%;6%;7

Salinas;Partly sunny;65;48;SW;10;66%;3%;7

San Bernardino;Increasing clouds;88;57;SSW;6;31%;1%;8

San Carlos;Turning sunny;62;48;W;8;61%;4%;6

San Diego;Mostly cloudy;70;55;WNW;7;61%;2%;7

San Diego Brown;Mostly cloudy;73;51;N;6;55%;2%;7

San Diego Montgomery;Mostly cloudy;72;53;NW;6;60%;2%;7

San Francisco;Clearing;59;51;W;10;64%;4%;6

San Jose;Partial sunshine;65;46;NW;8;58%;4%;7

San Luis Obispo;Fog, then some sun;71;46;E;11;65%;3%;7

San Nicolas Island;Windy;62;50;WNW;21;71%;4%;8

Sandberg;Breezy in the a.m.;75;53;NW;17;24%;3%;8

Santa Ana;Increasing clouds;78;54;SSW;6;51%;2%;8

Santa Barbara;Mostly cloudy;76;50;N;7;58%;4%;7

Santa Maria;Fog, then some sun;66;46;WNW;10;69%;4%;7

Santa Monica;Clouding up;66;53;E;5;63%;3%;8

Santa Rosa;Clouds and sun;63;42;WSW;6;67%;4%;6

Santa Ynez;Fog, then some sun;85;43;NNW;7;63%;4%;7

Santee;Mostly cloudy;84;51;SW;6;31%;2%;7

South Lake Tahoe;Clouds and sun;60;38;SW;8;36%;3%;7

Stockton;Partly sunny;70;43;W;6;58%;5%;7

Thermal;Near-record heat;100;65;NW;6;10%;0%;8

Truckee-Tahoe;Breezy in the p.m.;64;36;S;9;32%;3%;7

Twentynine Palms;Hot;95;68;W;7;8%;0%;8

Ukiah;Clouds and sun;72;43;WNW;4;55%;3%;7

Vacaville;Sun and some clouds;72;45;SW;7;51%;5%;7

Van Nuys;Increasing clouds;81;54;SE;6;43%;3%;8

Vandenberg AFB;Fog, then some sun;61;48;NNW;12;77%;4%;7

Victorville;Increasing clouds;85;50;WSW;11;29%;0%;8

Visalia;Increasing clouds;79;49;NW;4;51%;3%;7

Watsonville;Partial sunshine;65;46;NNW;6;68%;3%;7

