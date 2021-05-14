Skip to main content
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;A t-storm around;77;40;NNE;10;36%;64%;10

Arcata;Mostly sunny;61;46;SW;7;77%;4%;6

Auburn;Not as warm;73;53;ENE;6;53%;44%;10

Avalon;Low clouds breaking;63;54;W;6;72%;33%;4

Bakersfield;Sunny and seasonable;85;56;N;9;23%;4%;11

Beale AFB;Not as warm;77;54;SE;9;53%;44%;10

Big Bear City;Windy in the p.m.;67;26;SW;14;52%;30%;12

Bishop;Breezy in the p.m.;82;51;NNW;10;14%;13%;11

Blue Canyon;A shower and t-storm;61;47;ENE;5;53%;84%;7

Blythe;Mostly sunny and hot;98;65;SSW;12;15%;0%;11

Burbank;Low clouds breaking;69;56;S;9;61%;71%;7

Camarillo;Low clouds breaking;67;57;WSW;8;69%;50%;6

Camp Pendleton;Low clouds breaking;66;59;WSW;8;64%;57%;5

Campo;Fog, then sun;71;45;WSW;12;43%;27%;9

Carlsbad;Low clouds breaking;68;59;WSW;8;66%;44%;4

Chico;Not as warm;80;56;N;6;54%;44%;10

China Lake;Windy in the p.m.;90;57;SSW;14;14%;4%;11

Chino;Low clouds breaking;71;54;SW;8;65%;77%;7

Concord;Periods of sun, nice;73;52;SW;9;55%;14%;10

Corona;Low clouds breaking;73;57;SW;8;62%;66%;7

Crescent City;Sunny and windy;56;46;NNW;19;81%;4%;9

Daggett-Barstow;Windy in the p.m.;91;57;SW;21;16%;1%;11

Edwards AFB;Windy, not as warm;80;51;SW;20;29%;1%;11

El Centro;Windy in the p.m.;95;61;W;11;26%;0%;11

Eureka;Partly sunny;58;46;W;9;81%;4%;6

Fairfield;Partly sunny;75;51;WSW;9;53%;16%;10

Fresno;Not as warm;82;56;WNW;8;36%;3%;11

Fullerton;Low clouds breaking;71;61;SW;6;69%;62%;5

Hanford;Not as hot;83;50;S;6;39%;4%;11

Hawthorne;Low clouds breaking;66;59;WSW;8;67%;62%;5

Hayward;Mist in the morning;66;52;W;8;63%;43%;9

Imperial;Windy in the p.m.;95;61;W;11;26%;0%;11

Imperial Beach;Low clouds breaking;65;58;W;9;71%;64%;4

Lancaster;Windy in the p.m.;75;51;SW;20;29%;7%;11

Lemoore Nas;Not as hot;82;49;WSW;8;35%;5%;11

Lincoln;Not as warm;77;53;E;6;54%;29%;10

Livermore;Partly sunny;73;49;WSW;7;58%;21%;9

Lompoc;Low clouds breaking;61;51;WNW;11;75%;44%;6

Long Beach;Low clouds breaking;67;60;WSW;7;64%;52%;5

Los Alamitos;Low clouds breaking;71;62;SSW;7;53%;43%;5

Los Angeles;Low clouds breaking;70;59;SSW;7;60%;58%;5

Los Angeles Downtown;Low clouds breaking;70;59;SSW;7;60%;58%;5

Madera;Not as warm;81;50;NW;7;44%;3%;11

Mammoth;A t-storm around;77;44;NNW;9;35%;44%;10

Marysville;Not as warm;79;54;NNE;7;55%;44%;10

Mather AFB;Partly sunny;78;52;SSW;6;50%;17%;10

Merced;Partly sunny, cooler;78;53;WSW;10;50%;31%;10

Merced (airport);Partly sunny, cooler;78;53;WSW;10;50%;31%;10

Miramar Mcas;Low clouds breaking;67;57;WSW;7;62%;45%;4

Modesto;Not as warm;78;54;NNW;6;47%;30%;10

Moffett Nas;Misty in the morning;67;52;S;7;64%;45%;7

Mojave;Not as warm;79;51;SW;15;19%;1%;12

Montague;Breezy in the p.m.;84;46;N;10;33%;5%;10

Monterey Rabr;Mist in the morning;63;53;SW;10;69%;56%;4

Mount Shasta;Warm with some sun;78;48;NNW;6;35%;55%;10

Napa County;Low clouds breaking;66;48;SW;10;76%;15%;9

Needles;Hot, becoming breezy;99;70;WSW;14;9%;3%;11

North Island;Low clouds breaking;64;58;W;8;67%;68%;4

Oakland;Misty in the morning;65;53;WSW;8;65%;43%;9

Oceanside;Low clouds breaking;68;59;WSW;8;66%;44%;4

Ontario;Low clouds breaking;71;54;SW;8;65%;77%;7

Oroville;Not as warm;80;57;NE;6;56%;44%;10

Oxnard;Breezy in the p.m.;64;54;W;10;73%;50%;6

Palm Springs;Windy in the p.m.;93;61;NW;10;28%;3%;11

Palmdale;Not as warm;76;51;SW;20;33%;14%;11

Paso Robles;Increasingly windy;63;49;SSW;14;71%;28%;11

Point Mugu;Low clouds breaking;65;55;W;10;69%;52%;6

Porterville;Not as hot;83;51;SSW;7;29%;7%;11

Ramona;Low clouds breaking;71;51;WSW;7;59%;68%;8

Redding;Breezy in the p.m.;88;57;E;9;35%;55%;10

Riverside;Low clouds breaking;74;57;SW;8;51%;49%;10

Riverside March;Low clouds breaking;73;55;S;7;61%;47%;10

Sacramento;Not as warm;78;54;WNW;6;50%;17%;10

Sacramento International;Clouds and sun;77;55;S;8;57%;30%;10

Salinas;Morning mist;60;53;NNE;12;76%;56%;5

San Bernardino;Low clouds breaking;74;55;S;7;59%;59%;10

San Carlos;Morning mist;66;51;SW;8;63%;47%;5

San Diego;Low clouds breaking;66;60;WSW;7;59%;50%;4

San Diego Brown;Low clouds breaking;67;57;W;7;61%;60%;6

San Diego Montgomery;Low clouds breaking;66;58;WSW;7;65%;45%;4

San Francisco;Misty in the morning;61;52;SW;8;64%;47%;5

San Jose;Misty in the morning;69;52;SSE;7;61%;44%;5

San Luis Obispo;Low clouds breaking;59;51;WSW;10;79%;36%;6

San Nicolas Island;Increasingly windy;61;53;WNW;16;70%;32%;6

Sandberg;Not as warm;66;46;S;13;51%;8%;12

Santa Ana;Low clouds breaking;71;61;SSW;7;53%;75%;5

Santa Barbara;Low clouds breaking;62;52;WNW;7;70%;54%;6

Santa Maria;Low clouds breaking;60;51;W;11;79%;36%;6

Santa Monica;Low clouds breaking;65;57;WSW;8;69%;46%;5

Santa Rosa;Low clouds breaking;72;45;WSW;8;59%;10%;9

Santa Ynez;Low clouds breaking;69;48;NW;7;86%;50%;7

Santee;Low clouds breaking;73;58;SW;7;41%;64%;7

South Lake Tahoe;A shower and t-storm;58;37;WNW;5;52%;79%;8

Stockton;Not as warm;78;52;WNW;5;50%;19%;10

Thermal;Windy in the p.m.;96;63;NW;13;25%;0%;11

Truckee-Tahoe;A shower and t-storm;62;35;NNE;5;52%;85%;8

Twentynine Palms;Windy in the p.m.;90;57;WSW;12;13%;1%;11

Ukiah;Sun and clouds;82;51;WSW;4;46%;15%;10

Vacaville;Partly sunny;77;51;SW;7;51%;14%;10

Van Nuys;Low clouds breaking;67;56;S;7;65%;52%;6

Vandenberg AFB;Low clouds breaking;59;50;WNW;11;79%;44%;6

Victorville;Windy in the p.m.;75;43;S;17;38%;8%;11

Visalia;Sunshine, not as hot;82;52;SSE;7;40%;6%;11

Watsonville;Mist in the morning;59;51;WSW;8;73%;50%;4

