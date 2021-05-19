CA Forecast for Friday, May 21, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Spotty showers;48;33;NNW;10;63%;72%;4 Arcata;Cool with some sun;53;43;N;11;76%;24%;10 Auburn;Cool with some sun;62;41;ENE;6;46%;38%;11 Avalon;Breezy in the p.m.;67;56;NW;8;63%;6%;10 Bakersfield;Sunny and cooler;73;49;NNW;9;24%;6%;11 Beale AFB;Partly sunny, cool;70;45;NNW;12;31%;26%;10 Big Bear City;Mostly sunny, cool;61;28;WNW;9;47%;13%;12 Bishop;Cooler;72;40;NNW;14;9%;18%;11 Blue Canyon;Spotty showers;41;32;NE;5;66%;73%;6 Blythe;Increasingly windy;95;60;SW;17;14%;0%;11 Burbank;Partly sunny;73;52;NNE;6;42%;6%;10 Camarillo;Mostly sunny;71;51;W;9;52%;6%;11 Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny, cool;67;57;SSE;11;63%;9%;10 Campo;Breezy with some sun;69;42;SW;14;39%;27%;12 Carlsbad;Partly sunny;68;55;S;11;65%;10%;6 Chico;Cooler with some sun;70;48;NNW;11;31%;20%;10 China Lake;Windy;78;51;WSW;24;11%;1%;11 Chino;Fog to sun;71;51;WSW;8;54%;8%;10 Concord;Breezy in the p.m.;71;47;W;12;32%;3%;11 Corona;Fog to sun;74;51;SSE;8;51%;6%;10 Crescent City;Breezy with a shower;53;43;NNW;14;77%;61%;4 Daggett-Barstow;Windy;79;51;W;30;14%;0%;11 Edwards AFB;Windy;71;44;WSW;23;18%;0%;11 El Centro;Becoming very windy;92;58;W;19;18%;0%;11 Eureka;Cool with some sun;52;45;N;12;76%;33%;10 Fairfield;Mostly sunny, cool;73;48;W;7;33%;2%;10 Fresno;Sunny, not as warm;72;49;NW;16;28%;9%;11 Fullerton;Partly sunny;74;55;SE;7;58%;8%;9 Hanford;Sunny, not as warm;72;45;NNW;10;28%;7%;11 Hawthorne;Fog to sun;67;55;E;10;60%;6%;10 Hayward;Breezy in the p.m.;64;45;WSW;10;50%;2%;11 Imperial;Becoming very windy;92;58;W;19;18%;0%;11 Imperial Beach;Partly sunny;65;57;SSW;12;68%;6%;7 Lancaster;Mostly sunny, breezy;72;45;WNW;21;22%;5%;12 Lemoore Nas;Sunny and windy;73;44;NW;19;28%;5%;11 Lincoln;Partly sunny, cool;70;42;ENE;8;33%;24%;10 Livermore;Mostly sunny, cool;66;42;WSW;9;38%;3%;11 Lompoc;Breezy in the a.m.;61;45;NW;19;57%;7%;11 Long Beach;Partly sunny;70;57;ESE;9;57%;8%;10 Los Alamitos;Partly sunny;73;58;ESE;8;48%;8%;10 Los Angeles;Partly sunny;70;57;NE;7;49%;8%;10 Los Angeles Downtown;Partly sunny;70;57;NE;7;49%;8%;10 Madera;Plenty of sunshine;71;42;WNW;12;30%;9%;11 Mammoth;Showers around, cold;51;32;NW;14;52%;72%;3 Marysville;Clouds and sun, cool;70;46;N;10;32%;25%;10 Mather AFB;Partly sunny, cool;71;47;NNW;12;26%;14%;10 Merced;Breezy and cooler;72;47;WNW;16;31%;7%;11 Merced (airport);Breezy and cooler;72;47;WNW;16;31%;7%;11 Miramar Mcas;Partly sunny, cool;68;56;S;11;61%;8%;9 Modesto;Mostly sunny, breezy;70;49;NW;16;28%;6%;11 Moffett Nas;Breezy in the p.m.;65;47;W;13;44%;1%;11 Mojave;Very windy, sunny;65;45;WNW;25;16%;0%;12 Montague;A passing shower;58;36;NNW;13;39%;63%;8 Monterey Rabr;Plenty of sunshine;60;48;NW;15;58%;4%;11 Mount Shasta;A couple of showers;52;37;NNW;10;44%;66%;7 Napa County;Breezy in the p.m.;68;43;NW;14;38%;0%;10 Needles;Mostly sunny;98;64;WNW;12;10%;2%;11 North Island;Partly sunny, cool;65;58;SSW;11;63%;8%;7 Oakland;Breezy in the p.m.;64;47;WNW;12;50%;2%;11 Oceanside;Partly sunny;68;55;S;11;65%;10%;6 Ontario;Fog to sun;71;51;WSW;8;54%;8%;10 Oroville;Partly sunny, cool;70;46;NE;6;38%;23%;10 Oxnard;Windy in the p.m.;67;50;W;12;59%;5%;11 Palm Springs;Very windy;89;60;NNW;15;27%;0%;11 Palmdale;Increasingly windy;72;44;W;23;18%;5%;12 Paso Robles;Windy in the p.m.;73;42;NW;13;36%;6%;11 Point Mugu;Breezy in the p.m.;67;48;WNW;12;57%;6%;11 Porterville;Sunny, not as warm;73;43;N;8;25%;7%;11 Ramona;Fog, then some sun;71;50;SW;8;57%;8%;11 Redding;Mostly cloudy, cool;71;49;NNW;12;23%;20%;8 Riverside;Fog to sun;74;52;SSE;8;46%;8%;10 Riverside March;Fog, then sun;72;49;S;8;57%;8%;10 Sacramento;Partly sunny, cool;71;50;N;9;31%;14%;10 Sacramento International;Breezy in the a.m.;72;50;NNW;14;26%;14%;10 Salinas;Increasingly windy;62;47;SW;14;54%;4%;11 San Bernardino;Fog, then sun;73;52;W;8;54%;28%;10 San Carlos;Breezy in the p.m.;63;46;W;16;44%;2%;11 San Diego;Partly sunny, cool;67;60;WSW;9;56%;8%;7 San Diego Brown;Partly sunny;68;56;S;10;55%;27%;11 San Diego Montgomery;Partly sunny;66;57;S;11;62%;8%;7 San Francisco;Windy in the p.m.;60;47;WNW;18;50%;2%;11 San Jose;Mostly sunny, cool;65;46;W;13;45%;1%;11 San Luis Obispo;Sunny, windy, cool;66;44;NNW;18;47%;7%;11 San Nicolas Island;Very windy, sunshine;61;49;WNW;27;61%;7%;11 Sandberg;Increasingly windy;59;39;NW;23;35%;6%;12 Santa Ana;Partly sunny, cool;72;55;SSE;7;49%;9%;10 Santa Barbara;Plenty of sunshine;71;46;NNW;9;48%;6%;11 Santa Maria;Increasingly windy;64;42;WNW;19;51%;7%;11 Santa Monica;Clouds breaking;67;54;ENE;9;59%;6%;10 Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny, cool;66;43;NW;10;40%;0%;10 Santa Ynez;Sunny and cool;71;38;NNW;10;66%;7%;11 Santee;Cool with some sun;72;55;SSW;8;41%;5%;11 South Lake Tahoe;Colder;40;23;NW;7;41%;82%;8 Stockton;Mostly sunny, cool;71;47;W;10;32%;7%;11 Thermal;Breezy in the p.m.;94;61;NW;12;20%;0%;11 Truckee-Tahoe;Much colder;40;22;NNW;8;55%;44%;7 Twentynine Palms;Breezy in the p.m.;86;54;WNW;11;18%;0%;12 Ukiah;Breezy in the p.m.;67;41;WNW;12;37%;3%;10 Vacaville;Partly sunny, cool;73;50;NW;9;22%;4%;10 Van Nuys;Partly sunny;71;52;NNE;7;43%;6%;10 Vandenberg AFB;Breezy in the p.m.;60;46;NW;20;60%;27%;11 Victorville;Mostly sunny;69;37;W;14;35%;4%;12 Visalia;Breezy in the p.m.;73;45;NW;14;36%;8%;11 Watsonville;Sunny and cool;65;44;NW;8;56%;2%;11