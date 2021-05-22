CA Forecast for Monday, May 24, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Spotty showers;62;35;WSW;9;56%;63%;8 Arcata;Clouds and sun, cool;59;46;N;7;76%;24%;4 Auburn;Sunshine, pleasant;74;53;ESE;6;38%;0%;11 Avalon;Partly sunny;71;59;WNW;8;53%;1%;11 Bakersfield;Plenty of sunshine;82;58;NE;6;23%;0%;11 Beale AFB;Mostly sunny;81;53;SE;9;38%;0%;10 Big Bear City;Sunny, but cool;56;36;W;6;46%;3%;13 Bishop;Partly sunny, warmer;76;47;WNW;7;25%;0%;12 Blue Canyon;Some sun;57;47;ENE;7;46%;2%;11 Blythe;Plenty of sunshine;89;62;SSE;6;14%;0%;11 Burbank;Sunny and pleasant;77;58;ESE;6;41%;1%;11 Camarillo;Partly sunny;72;54;E;8;52%;1%;11 Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny;69;55;NW;8;60%;1%;10 Campo;Mostly sunny, warmer;74;45;N;8;26%;3%;12 Carlsbad;Partly sunny;71;52;WNW;9;59%;1%;10 Chico;Mostly sunny;80;57;E;6;36%;1%;10 China Lake;Mostly sunny, warmer;83;59;W;7;18%;0%;11 Chino;Mostly sunny, nice;76;56;WSW;7;39%;2%;11 Concord;Sunny and pleasant;75;52;SSW;12;48%;0%;11 Corona;Mostly sunny;80;53;S;7;37%;0%;11 Crescent City;Clouds and sun;56;48;NW;6;83%;30%;10 Daggett-Barstow;Sunny and pleasant;83;56;WSW;12;18%;0%;11 Edwards AFB;Breezy in the p.m.;80;48;SW;9;21%;0%;12 El Centro;Plenty of sunshine;88;60;WNW;4;20%;0%;11 Eureka;Clouds and sun, cool;57;47;N;7;79%;24%;4 Fairfield;Mostly sunny;78;50;WSW;10;45%;0%;11 Fresno;Mostly sunny;83;57;NW;6;28%;2%;11 Fullerton;Partly sunny;78;57;SSE;5;53%;1%;11 Hanford;Mostly sunny;83;51;NNW;5;29%;2%;11 Hawthorne;Partly sunny;68;57;WSW;8;60%;1%;11 Hayward;Mostly sunny;66;52;SW;10;59%;0%;11 Imperial;Plenty of sunshine;88;60;WNW;4;20%;0%;11 Imperial Beach;Partly sunny;68;56;NNW;12;67%;2%;11 Lancaster;Mostly sunny, warmer;80;51;WSW;11;23%;0%;12 Lemoore Nas;Mostly sunny;84;51;NNW;7;27%;1%;11 Lincoln;Mostly sunny;79;51;SE;6;38%;0%;10 Livermore;Sunny and pleasant;73;51;WSW;9;49%;0%;11 Lompoc;Mostly sunny, cool;62;48;NNW;11;70%;1%;11 Long Beach;Partly sunny;73;57;WSW;7;53%;1%;11 Los Alamitos;Partly sunny;76;58;SSW;7;49%;1%;11 Los Angeles;Partly sunny;75;60;S;7;45%;2%;11 Los Angeles Downtown;Partly sunny;75;60;S;7;45%;2%;11 Madera;Mostly sunny;83;50;NW;6;30%;2%;11 Mammoth;Warmer;66;37;NW;9;46%;14%;10 Marysville;Mostly sunny;81;52;SE;6;38%;0%;10 Mather AFB;Mostly sunny;79;50;S;7;40%;0%;11 Merced;Mostly sunny;83;51;WNW;7;37%;1%;11 Merced (airport);Mostly sunny;83;51;WNW;7;37%;1%;11 Miramar Mcas;Some sun;72;54;N;9;53%;1%;11 Modesto;Mostly sunny;80;52;N;7;36%;0%;11 Moffett Nas;Partly sunny;68;51;WSW;9;57%;0%;10 Mojave;Mostly sunny;75;54;NW;11;18%;0%;12 Montague;Clouds and sun;74;43;N;6;38%;21%;10 Monterey Rabr;Low clouds breaking;62;51;WNW;8;68%;1%;10 Mount Shasta;Partly sunny, cool;70;45;NNW;3;41%;15%;10 Napa County;Breezy in the p.m.;70;46;SW;11;62%;0%;11 Needles;Abundant sunshine;89;66;NW;6;10%;0%;11 North Island;Breezy in the p.m.;66;57;NNW;11;65%;1%;11 Oakland;Partly sunny;64;52;SSW;10;62%;0%;10 Oceanside;Partly sunny;71;52;WNW;9;59%;1%;10 Ontario;Mostly sunny, nice;76;56;WSW;7;39%;2%;11 Oroville;Mostly sunny;81;57;E;6;39%;0%;10 Oxnard;Partly sunny;66;53;ENE;9;63%;1%;11 Palm Springs;Plenty of sunshine;90;66;WNW;7;20%;0%;11 Palmdale;Mostly sunny;79;50;SW;11;23%;0%;12 Paso Robles;Sunny;79;47;NW;7;39%;2%;11 Point Mugu;Partly sunny;67;51;ENE;9;61%;1%;11 Porterville;Mostly sunny;82;51;E;7;27%;2%;11 Ramona;Mostly sunny, warmer;77;45;ENE;7;45%;2%;12 Redding;Partly sunny;83;55;WNW;6;32%;3%;10 Riverside;Mostly sunny, nice;80;56;WSW;7;36%;1%;11 Riverside March;Mostly sunny, warmer;78;50;N;7;40%;2%;12 Sacramento;Mostly sunny;80;51;SSW;5;41%;0%;11 Sacramento International;Mostly sunny;81;52;S;8;43%;0%;10 Salinas;Mostly sunny;64;50;S;10;66%;1%;11 San Bernardino;Mostly sunny;79;58;W;7;37%;1%;11 San Carlos;Partly sunny;66;50;WSW;10;57%;0%;10 San Diego;Partly sunny;69;58;NNW;9;61%;1%;11 San Diego Brown;Partly sunny;73;56;NNW;8;47%;2%;11 San Diego Montgomery;Some sun;71;55;N;9;54%;1%;11 San Francisco;Partly sunny;62;52;SW;11;60%;0%;10 San Jose;Mostly sunny, cool;71;52;W;9;54%;0%;11 San Luis Obispo;Breezy in the p.m.;67;48;E;9;59%;1%;11 San Nicolas Island;Increasingly windy;61;52;WNW;16;71%;2%;11 Sandberg;Mostly sunny;69;55;NW;14;31%;1%;12 Santa Ana;Partly sunny;76;56;SSW;6;46%;2%;11 Santa Barbara;Mostly sunny;70;52;NNE;7;54%;2%;11 Santa Maria;Breezy in the p.m.;64;46;WNW;11;66%;1%;11 Santa Monica;Partly sunny;68;55;SW;8;59%;1%;11 Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny, nice;73;47;SW;7;51%;0%;11 Santa Ynez;Sunshine, pleasant;78;45;N;8;70%;2%;11 Santee;Partly sunny;79;53;NNE;7;33%;1%;11 South Lake Tahoe;Partly sunny, cold;53;30;WSW;8;45%;0%;11 Stockton;Mostly sunny;79;50;W;7;40%;0%;11 Thermal;Plenty of sunshine;89;61;WNW;8;19%;0%;11 Truckee-Tahoe;A passing shower;59;30;S;10;48%;55%;6 Twentynine Palms;Sunshine and warmer;83;61;W;6;16%;0%;12 Ukiah;Sunny and pleasant;78;49;WNW;7;42%;0%;10 Vacaville;Mostly sunny;81;52;WSW;8;44%;0%;11 Van Nuys;Partly sunny, cool;75;56;SE;6;43%;2%;11 Vandenberg AFB;Mostly sunny, cool;61;47;NNW;11;73%;1%;11 Victorville;Sunny and cool;75;45;SSW;6;32%;0%;12 Visalia;Mostly sunny;83;53;NW;6;37%;1%;11 Watsonville;Mostly 