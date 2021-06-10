CA Forecast for Saturday, June 12, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Sun and clouds, cool;71;44;SW;10;38%;56%;8 Arcata;Periods of rain;62;55;SE;6;73%;88%;3 Auburn;Partly sunny;76;55;ESE;6;28%;1%;11 Avalon;Partly sunny;73;59;WSW;7;46%;2%;11 Bakersfield;Plenty of sunshine;83;60;ESE;6;24%;2%;11 Beale AFB;Partly sunny;82;58;SSW;10;29%;2%;10 Big Bear City;Sunny and pleasant;72;42;SW;7;29%;3%;13 Bishop;Mostly sunny, warmer;95;58;NW;8;11%;0%;12 Blue Canyon;Clouds and sun, cool;62;51;E;8;27%;0%;12 Blythe;Plenty of sunshine;103;75;S;7;6%;0%;12 Burbank;Plenty of sunshine;85;61;ESE;6;26%;2%;12 Camarillo;Sunshine and nice;77;58;W;8;40%;2%;12 Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny;72;58;SSE;7;60%;2%;11 Campo;Brilliant sunshine;83;50;WNW;9;20%;1%;12 Carlsbad;Partly sunny;73;56;S;7;58%;2%;11 Chico;Clouds and sun;81;63;ESE;8;29%;9%;11 China Lake;Sunny and warmer;95;65;WSW;6;10%;0%;12 Chino;Sunny and warm;86;60;WSW;7;27%;2%;12 Concord;Partly sunny;77;60;WSW;11;43%;8%;11 Corona;Plenty of sun;88;56;SSW;7;27%;1%;12 Crescent City;Periods of rain;59;54;S;14;79%;93%;2 Daggett-Barstow;Plenty of sunshine;97;64;WSW;11;11%;0%;12 Edwards AFB;Breezy in the p.m.;91;55;SW;8;13%;0%;12 El Centro;Plenty of sunshine;102;68;W;4;12%;0%;12 Eureka;Periods of rain;62;55;SSE;7;72%;88%;3 Fairfield;Partial sunshine;78;58;W;13;42%;8%;11 Fresno;Mostly sunny;85;60;NW;9;25%;2%;11 Fullerton;Mostly sunny;82;60;SSE;6;45%;2%;12 Hanford;Mostly sunny;85;56;NW;7;27%;2%;11 Hawthorne;Mostly sunny, nice;73;58;SE;8;52%;2%;11 Hayward;Partly sunny;69;58;W;10;58%;8%;11 Imperial;Plenty of sunshine;102;68;W;4;12%;0%;12 Imperial Beach;Partly sunny;71;59;NW;9;70%;2%;11 Lancaster;Plenty of sunshine;91;61;WSW;9;13%;2%;12 Lemoore Nas;Mostly sunny;85;57;NW;11;24%;3%;11 Lincoln;Partly sunny;81;56;SE;7;30%;2%;10 Livermore;Partly sunny, cool;75;57;WSW;10;39%;5%;11 Lompoc;Fog, then sun;67;51;NW;14;55%;3%;11 Long Beach;Partly sunny;77;59;S;7;50%;2%;11 Los Alamitos;Partly sunny;81;60;SSW;7;43%;2%;11 Los Angeles;Mostly sunny;79;63;S;7;39%;3%;12 Los Angeles Downtown;Mostly sunny;79;63;S;7;39%;3%;12 Madera;Mostly sunny;84;57;NW;9;29%;2%;11 Mammoth;Episodes of sunshine;66;47;SW;11;45%;66%;7 Marysville;Partly sunny;82;59;SSE;7;29%;2%;10 Mather AFB;Partly sunny;80;56;SW;9;33%;3%;11 Merced;Mostly sunny;84;58;NW;10;30%;2%;11 Merced (airport);Mostly sunny;84;58;NW;10;30%;2%;11 Miramar Mcas;Partly sunny;77;56;SW;7;49%;2%;11 Modesto;Breezy in the p.m.;80;58;NW;12;31%;2%;11 Moffett Nas;Breezy in the p.m.;72;58;NW;9;52%;6%;11 Mojave;Breezy in the p.m.;87;64;NW;11;11%;0%;12 Montague;A couple of showers;68;53;ESE;10;42%;84%;4 Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;67;57;WNW;8;57%;4%;11 Mount Shasta;A little p.m. rain;62;50;SE;4;49%;82%;5 Napa County;Breezy in the p.m.;73;55;W;14;55%;9%;11 Needles;Sunny and very warm;105;77;W;6;5%;0%;12 North Island;Partly sunny;68;59;WNW;8;67%;2%;11 Oakland;Breezy in the p.m.;67;59;W;11;61%;9%;11 Oceanside;Partly sunny;73;56;S;7;58%;2%;11 Ontario;Sunny and warm;86;60;WSW;7;27%;2%;12 Oroville;Clouds and sun;82;61;E;6;29%;3%;11 Oxnard;Mostly sunny;70;56;WNW;9;51%;2%;11 Palm Springs;Very warm;103;75;WNW;7;12%;0%;12 Palmdale;Plenty of sunshine;90;57;W;10;12%;3%;12 Paso Robles;Mostly sunny;86;50;NW;7;30%;3%;11 Point Mugu;Mostly sunny;70;53;NNW;9;54%;2%;12 Porterville;Plenty of sunshine;85;53;E;6;31%;2%;11 Ramona;Plenty of sunshine;84;49;E;7;34%;3%;12 Redding;Clouds and sun;79;62;N;8;29%;31%;7 Riverside;Plenty of sunshine;89;59;WSW;7;28%;1%;12 Riverside March;Plenty of sunshine;87;54;S;7;29%;2%;12 Sacramento;Partly sunny;80;58;WSW;7;36%;3%;11 Sacramento International;Periods of sun;81;58;SW;9;36%;2%;11 Salinas;Breezy in the p.m.;70;57;SSW;10;52%;3%;11 San Bernardino;Plenty of sunshine;89;61;SW;7;25%;1%;12 San Carlos;Partly sunny, cool;71;57;WNW;10;51%;9%;11 San Diego;Partly sunny;72;60;WNW;8;56%;2%;11 San Diego Brown;Partly sunny;77;57;WNW;7;46%;2%;11 San Diego Montgomery;Partly sunny;75;59;WSW;7;51%;2%;11 San Francisco;Partly sunny;64;58;W;12;62%;9%;11 San Jose;Partly sunny, cool;73;58;NNW;10;47%;6%;11 San Luis Obispo;Increasingly windy;76;53;N;16;41%;3%;11 San Nicolas Island;Windy;65;54;NW;21;64%;3%;11 Sandberg;Warmer;76;58;NNW;16;21%;2%;12 Santa Ana;Partly sunny;81;59;SSW;6;41%;3%;11 Santa Barbara;Mostly sunny, nice;77;53;NNE;6;45%;3%;11 Santa Maria;Fog, then sun;70;49;NW;14;51%;3%;11 Santa Monica;Mostly sunny;73;58;E;8;51%;2%;11 Santa Rosa;Periods of sun, cool;69;52;WNW;9;56%;15%;11 Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny, warm;86;46;N;8;57%;4%;12 Santee;Partly sunny;85;57;WSW;7;27%;1%;11 South Lake Tahoe;Partly sunny;66;41;WSW;8;29%;0%;12 Stockton;Partly sunny;79;59;WNW;10;36%;3%;11 Thermal;Sunny and very warm;103;71;NW;6;11%;0%;12 Truckee-Tahoe;Clouds and sun, cool;69;40;SSW;10;27%;0%;11 Twentynine Palms;Plenty of sunshine;98;71;W;6;8%;0%;12 Ukiah;Clouds and sun;76;57;NW;6;43%;36%;11 Vacaville;Partly sunny;81;58;WSW;10;36%;7%;11 Van Nuys;Mostly sunny;80;60;SE;6;31%;3%;12 Vandenberg AFB;Fog, then sun;65;51;NW;16;59%;3%;11 Victorville;Plenty of sun;87;49;SW;6;20%;1%;12 Visalia;Mostly sunny;84;55;NW;7;34%;2%;11 Watsonville;Partly sunny;71;54;ESE;7;52%;4%;11 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather