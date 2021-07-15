Skip to main content
Weather

CA Forecast

CA Forecast for Saturday, July 17, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Hazy sunshine;89;45;W;7;24%;0%;11

Arcata;Clearing;61;52;NNW;8;83%;0%;4

Auburn;Plenty of sunshine;86;65;SE;5;30%;0%;11

Avalon;Low clouds breaking;76;60;W;5;65%;0%;11

Bakersfield;Sunny and warm;99;74;NNE;7;20%;0%;11

Beale AFB;Plenty of sunshine;91;58;SE;6;46%;0%;11

Big Bear City;Plenty of sunshine;79;50;WSW;7;39%;1%;13

Bishop;Sunny and hot;102;62;NW;8;13%;0%;12

Blue Canyon;Sunny and nice;77;64;ENE;7;27%;2%;11

Blythe;Sunny and hot;112;89;SSW;11;27%;6%;11

Burbank;Turning sunny;85;64;SSE;6;48%;0%;11

Camarillo;Clearing;78;63;SE;7;61%;0%;8

Camp Pendleton;Low clouds breaking;75;64;SSW;7;70%;0%;11

Campo;Sunshine and nice;90;60;SSW;10;33%;0%;12

Carlsbad;Low clouds breaking;75;63;SW;7;72%;0%;11

Chico;Plenty of sunshine;91;67;ESE;6;34%;0%;10

China Lake;Breezy in the p.m.;109;77;SW;10;12%;0%;12

Chino;Mostly sunny;90;61;WSW;8;46%;0%;12

Concord;Turning sunny;82;56;SSW;11;54%;0%;11

Corona;Mostly sunny;89;62;W;7;48%;0%;11

Crescent City;Clearing;59;52;NNW;8;85%;3%;4

Daggett-Barstow;Plenty of sunshine;107;78;WSW;13;16%;0%;12

Edwards AFB;Increasingly windy;100;69;SW;17;16%;0%;12

El Centro;Remaining very warm;109;82;SSE;7;29%;0%;11

Eureka;Clearing;58;52;N;8;86%;0%;4

Fairfield;Sunny;84;54;WSW;11;48%;0%;11

Fresno;Plenty of sun;98;67;NW;6;30%;0%;11

Fullerton;Partly sunny;82;66;S;6;60%;0%;10

Hanford;Sunny and seasonable;97;63;NNW;5;30%;0%;11

Hawthorne;Partly sunny;75;65;SW;7;70%;0%;10

Hayward;Turning sunny;70;56;SW;9;65%;1%;11

Imperial;Remaining very warm;109;82;SSE;7;29%;0%;11

Imperial Beach;Humid;74;65;WNW;9;83%;0%;6

Lancaster;Plenty of sun;96;70;WSW;15;15%;0%;12

Lemoore Nas;Sunny and warm;99;61;NW;6;30%;0%;11

Lincoln;Plenty of sunshine;90;57;SSE;6;42%;1%;11

Livermore;Clearing;80;55;WSW;9;51%;1%;11

Lompoc;Mostly cloudy;69;54;NNW;10;75%;1%;6

Long Beach;Some sun;78;65;SW;7;66%;0%;10

Los Alamitos;Some sun;82;66;SSW;7;56%;0%;10

Los Angeles;Turning sunny;80;66;SSW;6;60%;0%;11

Los Angeles Downtown;Turning sunny;80;66;SSW;6;60%;0%;11

Madera;Plenty of sunshine;96;59;NW;6;32%;1%;11

Mammoth;Hazy sun;89;48;NW;7;26%;0%;11

Marysville;Plenty of sunshine;92;56;SSE;6;41%;0%;11

Mather AFB;Plenty of sun;90;55;SSW;7;46%;1%;11

Merced;Plenty of sunshine;94;60;W;7;39%;0%;11

Merced (airport);Plenty of sunshine;94;60;W;7;39%;0%;11

Miramar Mcas;Low clouds breaking;79;63;W;7;65%;0%;11

Modesto;Plenty of sunshine;90;58;NNW;7;43%;0%;11

Moffett Nas;Breezy in the p.m.;71;57;W;9;66%;1%;11

Mojave;Sunshine;97;75;WNW;12;12%;0%;12

Montague;Breezy in the p.m.;92;57;N;7;30%;1%;10

Monterey Rabr;Low clouds, then sun;65;55;W;9;75%;1%;10

Mount Shasta;Sunny;88;52;NNW;1;36%;0%;11

Napa County;Clearing and cool;73;53;SSW;11;70%;0%;11

Needles;Sunny and very warm;113;91;S;8;21%;4%;11

North Island;Low clouds breaking;72;66;WNW;8;73%;0%;7

Oakland;Clearing;67;56;SSW;10;73%;1%;11

Oceanside;Low clouds breaking;75;63;SW;7;72%;0%;11

Ontario;Mostly sunny;90;61;WSW;8;46%;0%;12

Oroville;Plenty of sun;93;69;SE;5;36%;1%;10

Oxnard;Clearing;71;61;W;9;76%;0%;8

Palm Springs;Mostly sunny, warm;109;83;WNW;7;21%;0%;11

Palmdale;Breezy in the p.m.;97;70;SW;16;18%;0%;12

Paso Robles;Breezy in the p.m.;88;52;S;9;44%;1%;11

Point Mugu;Clearing;72;60;NW;9;72%;0%;7

Porterville;Plenty of sunshine;98;65;S;6;26%;0%;11

Ramona;Fog to sun;89;57;S;7;51%;0%;11

Redding;Plenty of sun;98;65;WSW;7;28%;0%;10

Riverside;Mostly sunny;93;64;WSW;7;42%;0%;11

Riverside March;Plenty of sunshine;93;62;SW;7;42%;0%;12

Sacramento;Plenty of sun;89;54;S;6;46%;1%;11

Sacramento International;Plenty of sunshine;90;56;S;7;49%;0%;11

Salinas;Breezy in the p.m.;67;55;S;11;70%;1%;10

San Bernardino;Sunshine;97;69;SW;7;37%;0%;11

San Carlos;Turning sunny, cool;69;54;WSW;10;62%;1%;11

San Diego;Low clouds breaking;72;65;WSW;7;69%;0%;7

San Diego Brown;Low clouds breaking;78;64;W;7;63%;0%;11

San Diego Montgomery;Low clouds breaking;77;65;W;7;66%;0%;11

San Francisco;Low clouds breaking;65;58;SW;12;62%;1%;10

San Jose;Turning sunny, cool;74;56;N;8;61%;1%;11

San Luis Obispo;Sunshine, pleasant;75;54;SW;9;63%;1%;11

San Nicolas Island;Rather cloudy;68;57;WNW;11;75%;0%;6

Sandberg;Plenty of sun;88;69;SW;12;24%;0%;12

Santa Ana;Mostly sunny;83;65;SSW;6;52%;0%;11

Santa Barbara;Clearing;72;60;ENE;6;68%;1%;8

Santa Maria;Clearing;70;53;NW;8;71%;1%;8

Santa Monica;Some sun;73;63;SW;6;73%;0%;10

Santa Rosa;Turning sunny;75;51;S;6;59%;0%;11

Santa Ynez;Humid with clearing;85;51;N;6;78%;1%;8

Santee;Low clouds breaking;88;63;WSW;7;47%;0%;11

South Lake Tahoe;Plenty of sun;79;43;SW;7;22%;0%;12

Stockton;Sunshine;88;55;WNW;7;46%;1%;11

Thermal;Mostly sunny, warm;109;80;NW;6;24%;0%;11

Truckee-Tahoe;Abundant sunshine;83;37;SSE;9;25%;0%;12

Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny;107;83;WSW;7;18%;0%;12

Ukiah;Abundant sunshine;93;55;NW;7;40%;0%;11

Vacaville;Sunny;91;57;SW;6;45%;0%;11

Van Nuys;Clouds, then sun;85;65;SSE;7;49%;0%;11

Vandenberg AFB;Mostly cloudy;67;53;NNW;9;74%;1%;6

Victorville;Mostly sunny;95;62;SSW;11;24%;0%;12

Visalia;Sunny and warm;96;63;WNW;5;41%;0%;11

Watsonville;Low clouds, then sun;68;53;SSE;7;68%;1%;10

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather