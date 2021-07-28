CA Forecast for Friday, July 30, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Partly sunny;92;55;SE;4;28%;3%;10 Arcata;Partly sunny;66;55;W;5;68%;0%;4 Auburn;Hot with hazy sun;100;76;SE;5;26%;4%;10 Avalon;Clouds, then sun;75;62;W;10;49%;0%;10 Bakersfield;Sunshine and hot;103;81;ENE;7;22%;2%;11 Beale AFB;Hazy sun and hot;102;71;SE;5;36%;0%;10 Big Bear City;Mostly sunny;79;58;W;6;32%;30%;12 Bishop;A t-storm around;98;64;NW;7;30%;55%;11 Blue Canyon;Hazy sunshine;85;70;E;5;28%;8%;11 Blythe;Mainly cloudy, hot;114;89;SE;7;25%;29%;9 Burbank;Sunny and very warm;92;67;SSE;6;40%;0%;11 Camarillo;Fog to sun;80;65;SSW;8;61%;0%;10 Camp Pendleton;Clouds, then sun;77;66;WNW;8;70%;8%;10 Campo;Mostly sunny;95;66;WSW;8;29%;21%;12 Carlsbad;Clouds, then sun;78;66;W;8;73%;8%;10 Chico;Partly sunny and hot;103;77;ESE;5;27%;0%;10 China Lake;Partly sunny;106;79;WSW;5;21%;13%;11 Chino;Sunshine, seasonable;94;65;WSW;7;37%;3%;11 Concord;Mostly sunny and hot;96;61;SW;10;42%;0%;10 Corona;Sunny;94;66;W;7;37%;3%;11 Crescent City;Partly sunny;59;53;SSE;4;86%;4%;4 Daggett-Barstow;Partly sunny;105;80;WSW;7;22%;13%;11 Edwards AFB;Windy in the p.m.;103;76;SW;6;21%;5%;11 El Centro;Partly sunny, warm;111;86;SW;7;25%;22%;11 Eureka;Partly sunny;61;54;NNW;5;76%;0%;4 Fairfield;Mostly sunny and hot;95;59;WSW;11;43%;0%;10 Fresno;Sunny and hot;105;78;NW;6;29%;14%;11 Fullerton;Fog to sun;87;67;S;5;55%;1%;10 Hanford;Sunny and hot;103;74;NW;6;30%;6%;11 Hawthorne;Fog, then sun;77;65;SSW;8;68%;0%;10 Hayward;Mostly sunny;81;59;WSW;8;57%;0%;10 Imperial;Partly sunny, warm;111;86;SW;7;25%;22%;11 Imperial Beach;Fog to sun;76;67;NW;12;83%;11%;10 Lancaster;Sunny and hot;103;77;SW;8;19%;0%;11 Lemoore Nas;Sunny and hot;105;72;NW;8;28%;1%;11 Lincoln;Hot with hazy sun;102;70;SSE;5;31%;0%;10 Livermore;Mostly sunny, warm;96;63;WSW;8;36%;0%;10 Lompoc;Fog, then sun;68;56;NNW;11;82%;0%;10 Long Beach;Fog, then sun;81;65;SW;8;62%;0%;10 Los Alamitos;Fog to sun;87;66;SSW;6;53%;0%;10 Los Angeles;Fog to sun;86;68;S;7;52%;0%;10 Los Angeles Downtown;Fog to sun;86;68;S;7;52%;0%;10 Madera;Sunlit and very hot;104;71;NW;6;30%;5%;10 Mammoth;Partly sunny, warm;95;59;NW;5;28%;8%;10 Marysville;Hot with hazy sun;103;70;SSE;5;32%;0%;10 Mather AFB;Hazy sun and hot;103;67;SSE;6;34%;0%;10 Merced;Hot;104;72;NW;8;31%;0%;10 Merced (airport);Hot;104;72;NW;8;31%;0%;10 Miramar Mcas;Fog to sun;82;65;NW;8;62%;9%;10 Modesto;Mostly sunny and hot;101;71;N;9;33%;0%;10 Moffett Nas;Sunny;78;62;N;8;66%;0%;10 Mojave;Mostly sunny;99;80;WNW;8;18%;4%;11 Montague;A t-storm around;100;66;N;5;28%;40%;10 Monterey Rabr;Clouds, then sun;71;59;NW;7;73%;0%;11 Mount Shasta;Partly sunny, warm;95;59;NNW;1;31%;2%;10 Napa County;Breezy in the p.m.;81;57;SW;11;62%;0%;10 Needles;Mostly cloudy, warm;113;89;SE;6;21%;42%;9 North Island;Fog, then sun;76;67;NW;10;73%;9%;10 Oakland;Partly sunny;72;58;WSW;8;70%;0%;9 Oceanside;Clouds, then sun;78;66;W;8;73%;8%;10 Ontario;Sunshine, seasonable;94;65;WSW;7;37%;3%;11 Oroville;Hazy and very hot;105;77;SE;4;30%;1%;10 Oxnard;Fog to sun;72;62;W;10;77%;0%;10 Palm Springs;Lots of sun, warm;111;84;WNW;6;21%;15%;11 Palmdale;Breezy in the p.m.;102;78;SW;9;19%;1%;11 Paso Robles;Hot, becoming breezy;98;60;SSW;8;40%;0%;11 Point Mugu;Fog to sun;73;61;WNW;10;72%;0%;10 Porterville;Sunny and hot;103;74;SSE;6;29%;9%;11 Ramona;Mostly sunny;92;60;S;7;41%;10%;11 Redding;Partly sunny and hot;107;74;NNW;5;25%;0%;10 Riverside;Sunny and hot;99;70;WSW;7;33%;3%;11 Riverside March;Abundant sunshine;98;67;W;7;30%;4%;11 Sacramento;Hazy sun and hot;102;66;S;6;35%;0%;10 Sacramento International;Hot with hazy sun;103;67;SSE;6;37%;0%;10 Salinas;Turning sunny;74;59;N;8;68%;0%;10 San Bernardino;Lots of sun, warm;101;74;SW;6;28%;3%;11 San Carlos;Partly sunny;82;59;W;8;58%;0%;9 San Diego;Fog, then sun;76;67;NW;8;73%;9%;10 San Diego Brown;Fog, then sun;82;66;NW;8;57%;12%;10 San Diego Montgomery;Fog to sun;81;67;NW;8;61%;10%;10 San Francisco;Partly sunny;71;58;WSW;11;65%;0%;9 San Jose;Mostly sunny;84;62;NNW;7;55%;0%;10 San Luis Obispo;Fog, then sun;78;57;W;8;66%;0%;10 San Nicolas Island;Fog, then sun;70;58;WNW;16;76%;0%;10 Sandberg;Warm with sunshine;94;74;WSW;11;21%;0%;12 Santa Ana;Clouds, then sun;86;67;SSW;6;51%;2%;10 Santa Barbara;Sunshine, pleasant;78;61;N;6;69%;0%;11 Santa Maria;Clouds, then sun;71;56;NW;8;80%;0%;10 Santa Monica;Fog, then sun;75;64;SE;7;71%;0%;10 Santa Rosa;Partly sunny;82;54;WSW;7;55%;0%;10 Santa Ynez;Very warm and humid;93;56;NNW;6;76%;0%;11 Santee;Fog to sun;92;68;W;7;42%;14%;10 South Lake Tahoe;A stray p.m. t-storm;76;52;SSW;6;44%;50%;11 Stockton;Hazy and hot;100;67;WNW;7;35%;0%;10 Thermal;Partly sunny and hot;110;83;WNW;6;24%;20%;11 Truckee-Tahoe;Hazy sun;86;50;SSW;5;37%;17%;10 Twentynine Palms;Partly sunny;104;81;WSW;6;20%;20%;11 Ukiah;Very hot;106;65;W;5;29%;0%;10 Vacaville;Mostly sunny and hot;104;67;WSW;6;32%;0%;10 Van Nuys;Sunny and very warm;92;67;SSE;6;41%;0%;11 Vandenberg AFB;Fog to sun;68;56;NNW;9;80%;0%;10 Victorville;Mostly sunny;99;67;SSW;6;26%;4%;11 Visalia;Sunny and hot;101;72;NW;5;42%;9%;11 Watsonville;Partly sunny;74;57;SW;7;66%;0%;9