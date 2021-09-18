CA Forecast for Monday, September 20, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Cooler with showers;59;28;NNE;10;60%;65%;4 Arcata;A shower in the a.m.;62;46;NNE;5;86%;55%;4 Auburn;Showers around;72;57;NNE;4;57%;60%;5 Avalon;Low clouds, then sun;73;63;SE;5;62%;1%;6 Bakersfield;Plenty of sunshine;81;62;N;6;45%;1%;6 Beale AFB;Showers around;78;54;N;6;62%;60%;5 Big Bear City;Sunny and cool;70;43;WSW;8;46%;4%;7 Bishop;Windy and very warm;90;43;NNW;18;17%;0%;6 Blue Canyon;Showers around;59;52;NE;6;73%;60%;5 Blythe;Plenty of sun;101;72;SSW;8;16%;0%;7 Burbank;Brilliant sunshine;80;59;ESE;5;56%;2%;7 Camarillo;Turning sunny;76;60;SE;6;60%;1%;6 Camp Pendleton;Low clouds, then sun;73;61;ESE;6;68%;2%;6 Campo;Breezy in the p.m.;83;51;NW;10;25%;2%;7 Carlsbad;Clouds breaking;74;60;E;7;68%;2%;6 Chico;Showers around;79;59;N;6;52%;60%;5 China Lake;Sunny;92;60;WSW;6;23%;0%;6 Chino;Sunshine;84;60;SW;6;49%;2%;7 Concord;Warmer;83;57;WSW;8;52%;8%;6 Corona;Abundant sunshine;86;58;SSE;7;49%;2%;7 Crescent City;A couple of showers;61;48;N;5;87%;59%;3 Daggett-Barstow;Increasingly windy;93;61;WSW;19;19%;0%;7 Edwards AFB;Increasingly windy;85;53;SW;16;29%;0%;7 El Centro;Sunny and very warm;101;69;W;6;16%;0%;7 Eureka;A shower in the a.m.;61;48;NNE;5;89%;55%;4 Fairfield;Clearing and warmer;83;60;WNW;8;52%;8%;6 Fresno;Plenty of sunshine;85;59;NW;10;54%;1%;6 Fullerton;Low clouds, then sun;78;63;ESE;5;64%;2%;6 Hanford;Plenty of sun;84;55;NW;7;51%;1%;6 Hawthorne;Low clouds, then sun;73;63;ESE;6;67%;2%;6 Hayward;A little a.m. rain;74;57;WSW;8;65%;54%;6 Imperial;Sunny and very warm;101;69;W;6;16%;0%;7 Imperial Beach;Turning sunny;72;62;SE;9;77%;2%;6 Lancaster;Breezy in the p.m.;83;52;W;14;28%;1%;7 Lemoore Nas;Breezy in the p.m.;86;55;NW;12;47%;1%;6 Lincoln;Showers around;77;55;N;5;56%;60%;5 Livermore;A shower in the a.m.;79;54;WSW;8;53%;55%;5 Lompoc;Partly sunny;70;54;NW;13;79%;1%;6 Long Beach;Low clouds, then sun;74;61;ESE;6;67%;2%;6 Los Alamitos;Low clouds, then sun;75;59;S;6;69%;2%;6 Los Angeles;Turning sunny, cool;75;60;SSE;5;63%;2%;7 Los Angeles Downtown;Turning sunny, cool;75;60;SSE;5;63%;2%;7 Madera;Mostly sunny;84;53;NW;9;43%;2%;6 Mammoth;Cold with a shower;62;35;NNW;9;50%;55%;5 Marysville;Showers around;77;57;NNW;6;58%;60%;5 Mather AFB;A shower in the a.m.;80;56;NNW;6;53%;55%;5 Merced;Partly sunny;83;55;NW;11;52%;4%;6 Merced (airport);Partly sunny;83;55;NW;11;52%;4%;6 Miramar Mcas;Clouds breaking;74;58;ESE;6;69%;2%;6 Modesto;Clouds and sun, cool;80;57;NW;11;56%;9%;6 Moffett Nas;A little a.m. rain;72;55;W;10;65%;54%;5 Mojave;Sunny and windy;79;54;NW;20;29%;0%;7 Montague;A passing shower;66;40;N;5;51%;56%;4 Monterey Rabr;A little a.m. rain;70;55;W;9;73%;54%;5 Mount Shasta;Showers around, cold;63;40;NW;4;62%;60%;5 Napa County;Turning sunny, cool;77;53;NNW;10;63%;6%;6 Needles;Warm, turning breezy;100;73;WSW;11;16%;2%;7 North Island;Low clouds, then sun;73;64;SE;8;65%;2%;6 Oakland;Turning sunny;72;58;SW;9;67%;7%;6 Oceanside;Clouds breaking;74;60;E;7;68%;2%;6 Ontario;Sunshine;84;60;SW;6;49%;2%;7 Oroville;Showers around;77;58;NNE;6;58%;60%;5 Oxnard;Low clouds, then sun;70;58;SW;6;73%;1%;6 Palm Springs;Sunny and very warm;100;71;WNW;7;16%;0%;7 Palmdale;Sunny and breezy;85;54;SW;17;27%;1%;7 Paso Robles;Plenty of sunshine;84;52;NW;8;55%;1%;6 Point Mugu;Low clouds, then sun;70;57;ESE;7;69%;1%;4 Porterville;Mostly sunny;83;55;ENE;6;43%;0%;6 Ramona;Sunny;81;49;SE;7;52%;2%;7 Redding;A shower in the a.m.;78;58;NNW;4;52%;55%;4 Riverside;Plenty of sunshine;86;60;SSW;6;45%;2%;7 Riverside March;Sunny and pleasant;85;57;SE;6;45%;2%;7 Sacramento;A shower in the a.m.;79;59;NNW;6;54%;55%;5 Sacramento International;A shower in the a.m.;80;59;NW;7;54%;55%;5 Salinas;Turning sunny, nice;74;54;SSE;9;71%;10%;5 San Bernardino;Sunny;85;61;S;6;45%;2%;7 San Carlos;A little a.m. rain;74;55;W;10;61%;54%;5 San Diego;Turning sunny;73;64;SSW;7;61%;2%;6 San Diego Brown;Low clouds, then sun;76;61;SE;6;59%;2%;6 San Diego Montgomery;Clouds, then sun;75;62;ESE;6;64%;2%;6 San Francisco;Clearing;69;58;SW;11;67%;8%;6 San Jose;Occasional a.m. rain;74;56;WSW;10;62%;54%;5 San Luis Obispo;Windy in the p.m.;78;58;NNW;14;63%;1%;6 San Nicolas Island;Breezy and cool;69;58;NW;16;75%;1%;4 Sandberg;Sunny and windy;71;59;NW;20;45%;1%;7 Santa Ana;Clouds, then sun;78;61;S;5;58%;2%;6 Santa Barbara;Mostly sunny, cool;73;56;NNE;5;66%;1%;7 Santa Maria;Breezy in the p.m.;73;55;SSE;12;72%;1%;6 Santa Monica;Low clouds, then sun;69;60;ENE;6;73%;2%;6 Santa Rosa;Turning sunny, cool;75;51;NW;6;60%;6%;6 Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny;83;52;N;7;75%;1%;7 Santee;Clouds breaking;81;57;S;6;40%;1%;6 South Lake Tahoe;A shower in the a.m.;58;29;E;7;43%;55%;5 Stockton;A shower in the a.m.;78;57;NW;8;55%;55%;5 Thermal;Plenty of sunshine;100;65;WNW;5;17%;0%;7 Truckee-Tahoe;Showers around;63;28;NE;9;52%;60%;5 Twentynine Palms;Brilliant sunshine;94;65;WNW;5;13%;0%;7 Ukiah;Partly sunny, cool;77;49;NW;6;57%;8%;5 Vacaville;A shower in the a.m.;82;62;NW;5;48%;55%;6 Van Nuys;Sunny;78;59;SE;5;57%;1%;7 Vandenberg AFB;Clouds and sun;69;54;NW;13;77%;1%;6 