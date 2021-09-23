CA Forecast for Saturday, September 25, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Sunny and warm;83;39;S;5;32%;0%;5 Arcata;Clouds and sun;65;50;NW;3;61%;1%;5 Auburn;Sunny and very warm;92;65;ESE;5;20%;0%;5 Avalon;Clouds and sun, cool;76;61;SW;5;61%;0%;6 Bakersfield;Periods of sun;97;68;E;5;23%;0%;6 Beale AFB;Sunny and very warm;95;58;SE;5;26%;1%;5 Big Bear City;Partly sunny;68;41;SSE;6;48%;25%;7 Bishop;Clouds and sun;90;49;NW;7;16%;0%;6 Blue Canyon;Sunny and warm;80;62;ENE;6;21%;0%;5 Blythe;Mostly cloudy;94;77;SSE;6;40%;42%;5 Burbank;Partly sunny;86;60;SSE;5;39%;0%;6 Camarillo;Mostly cloudy;75;59;WNW;6;66%;0%;5 Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny, cool;75;61;WNW;6;68%;0%;6 Campo;A t-shower in spots;86;57;NE;6;33%;48%;5 Carlsbad;Partly sunny;75;59;W;7;72%;1%;6 Chico;Sunny and hot;98;62;ESE;4;25%;0%;5 China Lake;Partly sunny;95;64;W;5;15%;0%;6 Chino;Partly sunny, warm;91;64;W;6;37%;0%;6 Concord;Sunshine;90;56;SW;7;41%;1%;5 Corona;Partly sunny;93;62;W;6;37%;0%;6 Crescent City;Clouds and sun;62;48;SE;2;77%;3%;5 Daggett-Barstow;Partly sunny;95;66;SSW;9;21%;0%;6 Edwards AFB;Partly sunny;94;57;WSW;5;21%;0%;6 El Centro;Mostly cloudy;96;73;SSE;5;43%;35%;5 Eureka;Partly sunny;62;49;WSW;4;64%;1%;5 Fairfield;Sunshine and warm;93;55;WSW;7;32%;1%;5 Fresno;Partly sunny and hot;98;66;NW;5;28%;0%;5 Fullerton;Partly sunny;83;62;SW;4;60%;0%;5 Hanford;Clouds and sun, warm;97;57;WNW;5;34%;0%;6 Hawthorne;Partly sunny;74;62;SW;6;69%;0%;5 Hayward;Abundant sunshine;85;56;WSW;6;45%;1%;5 Imperial;Mostly cloudy;96;73;SSE;5;43%;35%;5 Imperial Beach;Partly sunny, humid;73;63;WNW;9;80%;5%;6 Lancaster;Periods of sun;93;58;WSW;5;20%;0%;6 Lemoore Nas;Hot;99;60;NW;7;25%;0%;6 Lincoln;Sunny and very warm;96;61;SE;5;27%;2%;5 Livermore;Sunny and hot;95;58;WSW;6;29%;1%;5 Lompoc;Mostly cloudy;71;54;E;6;79%;0%;5 Long Beach;Partly sunny;78;62;W;6;65%;0%;5 Los Alamitos;Partly sunny;81;61;SSW;5;68%;0%;5 Los Angeles;Partly sunny;82;60;SSW;5;64%;0%;5 Los Angeles Downtown;Partly sunny;82;60;SSW;5;64%;0%;5 Madera;Sunny and hot;98;59;NW;4;27%;0%;5 Mammoth;Sunshine and warm;85;45;SW;5;34%;0%;5 Marysville;Sunny and hot;96;57;SSE;4;29%;0%;5 Mather AFB;Sunny and very warm;95;57;SSE;5;28%;2%;5 Merced;Sunny and very warm;98;59;WNW;5;30%;0%;5 Merced (airport);Sunny and very warm;98;59;WNW;5;30%;0%;5 Miramar Mcas;Partly sunny;77;59;NW;6;64%;4%;6 Modesto;Sunny and very warm;94;59;NNW;6;34%;1%;5 Moffett Nas;Sunny and nice;79;58;NNW;6;56%;1%;5 Mojave;Partly sunny;91;57;WNW;6;18%;0%;6 Montague;Sunny and very warm;90;49;NNE;2;29%;0%;5 Monterey Rabr;Mostly sunny, nice;72;58;E;5;69%;1%;5 Mount Shasta;Sunny and very warm;86;47;SSW;1;30%;0%;5 Napa County;Nice with sunshine;81;51;SW;8;59%;1%;5 Needles;A t-storm in spots;96;76;SSW;6;32%;44%;4 North Island;Partly sunny;74;65;NW;8;69%;4%;6 Oakland;Mostly sunny;74;57;W;7;56%;1%;5 Oceanside;Partly sunny;75;59;W;7;72%;1%;6 Ontario;Partly sunny, warm;91;64;W;6;37%;0%;6 Oroville;Sunny and hot;97;63;ESE;4;29%;2%;5 Oxnard;Mostly cloudy;69;58;NW;7;81%;0%;5 Palm Springs;Periods of sun;100;76;SSW;5;26%;26%;6 Palmdale;Periods of sun;94;60;SW;6;18%;0%;6 Paso Robles;Breezy in the p.m.;91;54;S;7;40%;0%;6 Point Mugu;Mostly cloudy;69;57;NNW;8;73%;0%;5 Porterville;Clouds and sun, warm;96;63;SE;5;26%;0%;6 Ramona;Partly sunny;87;55;ESE;6;45%;27%;6 Redding;Sunshine and hot;98;60;E;5;21%;0%;5 Riverside;Partly sunny;93;62;W;6;33%;0%;6 Riverside March;Clouds and sun, warm;92;61;SSE;6;35%;0%;6 Sacramento;Sunny and very warm;96;58;S;4;32%;2%;5 Sacramento International;Warm with sunshine;95;57;SSE;4;31%;1%;5 Salinas;Mostly sunny, nice;74;57;ENE;8;66%;1%;5 San Bernardino;Clouds and sun, warm;92;64;SW;5;35%;0%;6 San Carlos;Mostly sunny;83;56;W;7;51%;1%;5 San Diego;Partly sunny;75;65;W;7;71%;4%;6 San Diego Brown;Partly sunny, nice;78;61;WNW;6;64%;7%;6 San Diego Montgomery;Partly sunny;79;63;NW;6;62%;4%;6 San Francisco;Mostly sunny;71;58;WSW;10;56%;1%;5 San Jose;Mostly sunny;86;58;NNW;6;46%;1%;5 San Luis Obispo;Partly sunny;77;55;WSW;5;67%;0%;5 San Nicolas Island;Turning cloudy;68;57;W;6;74%;0%;6 Sandberg;Partly sunny, breezy;86;68;WNW;14;18%;0%;6 Santa Ana;Partly sunny;84;62;WSW;5;53%;0%;5 Santa Barbara;Mostly cloudy;71;54;ESE;6;77%;0%;5 Santa Maria;Mostly cloudy;72;55;N;5;77%;0%;5 Santa Monica;Partly sunny;71;59;SW;6;74%;0%;5 Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny;85;48;WSW;5;41%;1%;5 Santa Ynez;Mostly cloudy;84;52;ESE;5;76%;0%;5 Santee;Partly sunny;85;61;WSW;6;48%;4%;6 South Lake Tahoe;Sunny and seasonable;72;40;SW;5;33%;0%;5 Stockton;Sunny and very warm;95;58;NNW;5;32%;1%;5 Thermal;Periods of sun;98;69;NNW;6;35%;3%;6 Truckee-Tahoe;Sunshine and warm;81;37;SSE;4;31%;0%;5 Twentynine Palms;Partly sunny;92;69;SW;6;23%;26%;6 Ukiah;Sunshine and hot;98;51;NNE;4;31%;1%;5 Vacaville;Sunny and very warm;94;56;SW;5;29%;1%;5 Van Nuys;Partly sunny;85;59;SSE;5;46%;0%;5 Vandenberg AFB;Mostly cloudy;69;54;NNW;5;77%;0%;5 Victorville;Partly sunny;90;55;S;6;29%;0%;6 Visalia;Periods of sun, warm;96;60;NW;5;37%;0%;6 Watsonville;Mostly sunny;74;55;ESE;6;57%;1%;5 _____