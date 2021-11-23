CA Forecast for Wednesday, November 24, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Periods of sun;48;19;SE;4;53%;0%;2 Arcata;Partly sunny;57;37;E;4;67%;0%;2 Auburn;Mostly sunny;59;43;E;4;43%;0%;3 Avalon;Partly sunny;70;61;NE;5;52%;0%;3 Bakersfield;Mostly sunny;62;39;E;4;52%;0%;3 Beale AFB;Mostly sunny;62;39;E;7;50%;0%;2 Big Bear City;Mostly sunny, chilly;48;21;NE;9;58%;1%;3 Bishop;Plenty of sunshine;60;30;NNW;6;18%;0%;3 Blue Canyon;Mostly sunny;55;45;ENE;7;25%;0%;3 Blythe;Breezy in the p.m.;74;51;N;12;24%;0%;3 Burbank;Some sun, pleasant;75;54;NE;6;36%;0%;3 Camarillo;Some sun and breezy;74;55;NE;13;29%;0%;3 Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny, nice;70;53;ENE;6;44%;0%;3 Campo;Windy in the p.m.;66;47;NE;12;26%;1%;3 Carlsbad;Partly sunny;69;40;ENE;6;58%;1%;3 Chico;Mostly sunny;63;42;ENE;6;38%;0%;2 China Lake;Sunshine;66;29;NNW;7;18%;0%;3 Chino;Mostly sunny, nice;74;54;NNE;12;34%;1%;3 Concord;Mostly sunny;63;40;ENE;4;43%;0%;3 Corona;Partly sunny, nice;76;53;NE;11;32%;0%;3 Crescent City;Partly sunny;55;44;ENE;6;66%;2%;2 Daggett-Barstow;Not as warm;66;38;ENE;9;20%;0%;3 Edwards AFB;Mostly sunny;65;29;NE;8;25%;0%;3 El Centro;Sunny and nice;78;48;NW;8;26%;0%;3 Eureka;Partly sunny;55;40;ENE;5;67%;0%;2 Fairfield;Mostly sunny;66;37;N;6;38%;0%;3 Fresno;Mostly sunny;60;42;NE;3;68%;0%;3 Fullerton;Partly sunny;76;50;NNE;4;35%;0%;3 Hanford;Mostly sunny;60;36;NNW;3;61%;1%;3 Hawthorne;Partly sunny;72;52;NNE;4;38%;0%;3 Hayward;Mostly sunny;65;42;ENE;5;41%;1%;3 Imperial;Sunny and nice;78;48;NW;8;26%;0%;3 Imperial Beach;Partly sunny;68;50;NE;7;62%;1%;3 Lancaster;Mostly sunny;67;29;ENE;10;27%;0%;3 Lemoore Nas;Mostly sunny;63;36;NW;6;49%;0%;3 Lincoln;Mostly sunny;60;40;ESE;4;56%;1%;3 Livermore;Mostly sunny;63;35;ESE;6;42%;1%;3 Lompoc;Mostly sunny;71;41;E;6;53%;0%;3 Long Beach;Partly sunny, nice;73;50;N;5;37%;0%;3 Los Alamitos;Partly sunny, nice;76;52;NE;5;48%;0%;3 Los Angeles;Partly sunny;73;55;NNE;5;48%;1%;3 Los Angeles Downtown;Partly sunny;73;55;NNE;5;48%;1%;3 Madera;Mostly sunny;59;37;ENE;4;64%;1%;3 Mammoth;Partly sunny;47;21;SE;5;57%;0%;2 Marysville;Mostly sunny;62;38;E;8;44%;0%;2 Mather AFB;Mostly sunny;61;40;ESE;5;53%;1%;3 Merced;Mostly sunny;60;37;ENE;3;58%;0%;3 Merced (airport);Mostly sunny;60;37;ENE;3;58%;0%;3 Miramar Mcas;Sun and some clouds;69;49;NE;6;51%;1%;3 Modesto;Mostly sunny;60;38;SE;5;52%;0%;3 Moffett Nas;Mostly sunny;66;42;N;4;40%;0%;3 Mojave;Mostly sunny;64;30;NNE;11;24%;1%;3 Montague;Periods of sun;46;26;NNW;3;68%;1%;2 Monterey Rabr;Mostly sunny;66;44;E;5;49%;0%;3 Mount Shasta;Periods of sun;52;30;WNW;2;51%;0%;2 Napa County;Mostly sunny;63;36;NNE;5;49%;0%;3 Needles;Sunny and windy;69;52;N;20;19%;1%;3 North Island;Partly sunny;65;50;NNE;7;65%;1%;3 Oakland;Mostly sunny;64;45;ENE;4;37%;1%;3 Oceanside;Partly sunny;69;40;ENE;6;58%;1%;3 Ontario;Mostly sunny, nice;74;54;NNE;12;34%;1%;3 Oroville;Mostly sunny;64;45;ENE;6;41%;1%;2 Oxnard;Partly sunny;70;55;NE;12;39%;0%;3 Palm Springs;Mostly sunny;78;55;NW;8;14%;0%;3 Palmdale;Breezy in the p.m.;64;33;E;11;24%;0%;3 Paso Robles;Mostly sunny;69;31;ENE;5;48%;0%;3 Point Mugu;Partly sunny, breezy;71;57;NE;13;34%;0%;3 Porterville;Mostly sunny;61;38;SE;4;54%;1%;3 Ramona;Some sun, pleasant;73;50;ENE;9;48%;2%;3 Redding;Periods of sun;67;40;N;9;34%;0%;2 Riverside;Breezy in the p.m.;76;52;NNE;13;31%;0%;3 Riverside March;Mostly sunny, warm;74;40;NE;10;37%;1%;3 Sacramento;Mostly sunny;62;40;SSE;6;52%;1%;3 Sacramento International;Mostly sunny;64;36;SE;8;48%;0%;3 Salinas;Mostly sunny;69;45;E;8;45%;0%;3 San Bernardino;Breezy in the p.m.;72;53;NNE;13;35%;0%;3 San Carlos;Mostly sunny;64;42;E;4;49%;1%;3 San Diego;Partly sunny;68;52;NE;6;69%;1%;3 San Diego Brown;Partial sunshine;70;49;E;5;50%;1%;3 San Diego Montgomery;Partly sunny, nice;71;50;NE;6;54%;1%;3 San Francisco;Mostly sunny;65;49;NE;5;44%;1%;3 San Jose;Mostly sunny;65;40;SSW;7;40%;0%;3 San Luis Obispo;Mostly sunny;75;41;NNE;7;38%;0%;3 San Nicolas Island;Plenty of sun;66;56;NNE;9;61%;1%;3 Sandberg;Mostly sunny, windy;57;44;NE;20;23%;0%;3 Santa Ana;Partly sunny;77;60;ENE;9;45%;1%;3 Santa Barbara;Mostly sunny, nice;68;43;NE;5;52%;1%;3 Santa Maria;Mostly sunny;72;41;E;7;47%;0%;3 Santa Monica;Partly sunny;70;52;N;5;41%;0%;3 Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny;63;36;NE;4;51%;0%;3 Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny, nice;75;34;ENE;5;54%;1%;3 Santee;Partial sunshine;76;49;ENE;7;42%;0%;3 South Lake Tahoe;Mostly sunny, chilly;43;23;SE;6;42%;0%;3 Stockton;Mostly sunny, cool;60;36;SSE;4;49%;0%;3 Thermal;Mostly sunny, nice;79;44;WNW;11;21%;0%;3 Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly sunny, cool;47;16;SE;4;50%;0%;3 Twentynine Palms;Plenty of sunshine;67;42;NW;12;18%;1%;3 Ukiah;Mostly sunny;65;37;E;1;56%;0%;3 Vacaville;Mostly sunny;65;39;NNW;8;38%;1%;3 Van Nuys;Some sun, pleasant;74;55;NNE;7;38%;1%;3 Vandenberg AFB;Mostly sunny;69;45;E;7;52%;0%;3 Victorville;Mostly sunny;63;31;ENE;9;37%;0%;3 Visalia;Mostly sunny;61;36;NNW;3;71%;0%;3 Watsonville;Mostly sunny;69;39;ENE;4;48%;0%;3