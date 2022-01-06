Skip to main content
CA Forecast

CA Forecast for Friday, January 7, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Rain and snow shower;39;28;WSW;11;83%;93%;1

Arcata;A little a.m. rain;52;39;E;5;86%;87%;1

Auburn;A little a.m. rain;49;39;ENE;5;96%;94%;1

Avalon;Partly sunny;56;47;ESE;4;93%;4%;1

Bakersfield;Partly sunny;53;45;SSE;5;89%;15%;2

Beale AFB;Morning rain;55;42;ESE;10;87%;97%;1

Big Bear City;Mostly sunny;52;26;WSW;8;78%;9%;3

Bishop;Mostly cloudy;55;25;NNW;6;44%;0%;2

Blue Canyon;A bit of snow;37;30;ESE;7;92%;94%;1

Blythe;Plenty of sun;71;45;SSE;4;39%;0%;3

Burbank;Partly sunny;63;47;ESE;5;69%;6%;3

Camarillo;Clouds and sun, cool;60;46;ENE;4;79%;7%;3

Camp Pendleton;Clouds and sun, cool;60;48;SSE;6;81%;29%;3

Campo;Mostly sunny;63;40;SW;7;50%;25%;3

Carlsbad;Partly sunny;62;47;N;3;82%;5%;3

Chico;A little a.m. rain;54;44;ENE;10;87%;87%;1

China Lake;Clouds and sun;63;32;W;4;56%;0%;3

Chino;Partly sunny;64;46;NW;5;64%;25%;3

Concord;A little a.m. rain;57;43;SW;7;82%;61%;1

Corona;Mostly sunny;67;47;WSW;5;59%;25%;3

Crescent City;Periods of rain;51;41;N;8;85%;93%;1

Daggett-Barstow;Mostly sunny;68;42;WSW;9;40%;0%;3

Edwards AFB;Breezy in the p.m.;63;36;WSW;13;61%;0%;3

El Centro;Sunny and pleasant;73;48;W;4;35%;0%;3

Eureka;A little a.m. rain;52;40;E;6;85%;90%;1

Fairfield;A little a.m. rain;56;44;WNW;6;90%;83%;1

Fresno;Mostly cloudy;56;44;ESE;3;80%;30%;1

Fullerton;Periods of sun;63;50;SE;3;75%;6%;3

Hanford;Mainly cloudy;54;47;NNW;4;90%;17%;1

Hawthorne;Clouds and sun, cool;61;52;ENE;4;78%;6%;3

Hayward;A little a.m. rain;55;45;WNW;7;87%;66%;1

Imperial;Sunny and pleasant;73;48;W;4;35%;0%;3

Imperial Beach;Clouds and sun, cool;61;52;SW;6;79%;3%;1

Lancaster;Breezy in the p.m.;65;39;W;12;58%;0%;3

Lemoore Nas;Mostly cloudy;57;45;SE;4;81%;30%;1

Lincoln;A little a.m. rain;53;42;NE;7;96%;91%;1

Livermore;Cloudy;55;42;W;6;90%;33%;1

Lompoc;Mostly cloudy;60;43;NNW;9;79%;27%;1

Long Beach;Clouds and sun, cool;60;51;E;3;82%;6%;3

Los Alamitos;Periods of sun, cool;60;50;SE;4;85%;6%;3

Los Angeles;Partly sunny;62;50;SE;5;76%;6%;3

Los Angeles Downtown;Partly sunny;62;50;SE;5;76%;6%;3

Madera;Mostly cloudy;57;45;NW;5;82%;44%;1

Mammoth;Rain, snow;39;25;WSW;10;80%;84%;1

Marysville;A little a.m. rain;54;44;ENE;10;94%;91%;1

Mather AFB;A little a.m. rain;54;43;SE;7;92%;79%;1

Merced;Mainly cloudy;57;43;WNW;2;83%;34%;1

Merced (airport);Mainly cloudy;57;43;WNW;2;83%;34%;1

Miramar Mcas;Periods of sun;62;48;S;5;78%;25%;2

Modesto;Cloudy;56;43;NW;3;84%;35%;1

Moffett Nas;A little a.m. rain;57;44;S;5;83%;83%;1

Mojave;Partial sunshine;60;36;WNW;12;59%;1%;3

Montague;A touch of rain;48;30;N;9;73%;87%;1

Monterey Rabr;Mostly cloudy;60;46;NW;2;72%;30%;1

Mount Shasta;A little snow;42;26;N;2;83%;85%;1

Napa County;A little a.m. rain;56;41;NW;7;91%;90%;1

Needles;Mostly sunny, nice;71;46;SSE;6;35%;1%;3

North Island;Partly sunny;62;53;SSW;4;77%;3%;1

Oakland;A little a.m. rain;55;44;NW;7;84%;71%;1

Oceanside;Partly sunny;62;47;N;3;82%;5%;3

Ontario;Partly sunny;64;46;NW;5;64%;25%;3

Oroville;A little a.m. rain;54;45;ENE;9;87%;95%;1

Oxnard;Periods of sun, cool;57;48;E;4;85%;6%;3

Palm Springs;Sunny and pleasant;74;51;NW;3;33%;0%;3

Palmdale;Breezy in the p.m.;63;38;WSW;12;53%;0%;3

Paso Robles;Low clouds;59;41;NNW;4;79%;15%;1

Point Mugu;Periods of sun, cool;58;48;E;4;78%;6%;3

Porterville;Mostly cloudy;53;45;WNW;4;89%;15%;1

Ramona;Mostly sunny;64;39;S;6;67%;25%;3

Redding;A little a.m. rain;54;41;WSW;9;84%;87%;1

Riverside;Partial sunshine;67;46;SSE;4;60%;6%;3

Riverside March;Mostly sunny;66;44;SE;4;61%;6%;3

Sacramento;A little a.m. rain;53;46;E;7;97%;75%;1

Sacramento International;A little a.m. rain;54;42;S;8;85%;71%;1

Salinas;Mostly cloudy;60;46;W;6;76%;44%;1

San Bernardino;Partly sunny;65;43;SE;5;60%;25%;3

San Carlos;A little a.m. rain;56;44;NW;7;86%;83%;1

San Diego;Clouds and sun, cool;60;53;S;5;80%;3%;1

San Diego Brown;Periods of sun, cool;63;50;SSW;5;72%;3%;1

San Diego Montgomery;Partly sunny;63;52;S;4;75%;25%;1

San Francisco;A little a.m. rain;54;45;NNW;8;93%;72%;1

San Jose;A little a.m. rain;58;44;SSE;5;80%;62%;1

San Luis Obispo;Mostly cloudy;62;45;N;7;72%;29%;1

San Nicolas Island;Winds subsiding;56;51;NW;19;90%;6%;3

Sandberg;Partial sunshine;55;42;NW;12;60%;10%;3

Santa Ana;Periods of sun;63;51;SSE;5;72%;6%;3

Santa Barbara;Partly sunny;60;44;NE;5;84%;7%;2

Santa Maria;Mostly cloudy;60;44;NW;9;78%;11%;1

Santa Monica;Partly sunny, cool;58;50;NE;4;87%;6%;3

Santa Rosa;A little a.m. rain;57;38;NNW;5;84%;75%;1

Santa Ynez;Partly sunny;62;39;NNE;5;86%;11%;1

Santee;Partly sunny;66;47;S;5;62%;25%;3

South Lake Tahoe;A little snow;37;15;WSW;10;52%;74%;1

Stockton;A little a.m. rain;56;45;NNW;6;86%;62%;1

Thermal;Sunny and pleasant;72;42;SE;4;40%;0%;3

Truckee-Tahoe;A little snow;38;17;SW;8;75%;85%;1

Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny;69;43;W;4;33%;1%;3

Ukiah;A little a.m. rain;55;38;NW;4;80%;85%;1

Vacaville;A little a.m. rain;56;42;WNW;5;88%;84%;1

Van Nuys;Partly sunny;63;49;ESE;5;77%;6%;3

Vandenberg AFB;Mostly cloudy, cool;58;44;N;11;80%;27%;1

Victorville;Partly sunny;64;34;SW;9;61%;4%;3

Visalia;Mostly cloudy;54;44;WSW;3;89%;16%;1

Watsonville;Low clouds;58;43;NE;4;88%;32%;1

_____

