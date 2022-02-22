Skip to main content
CA Forecast for Wednesday, February 23, 2022

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Sunny, but cold;33;0;SSE;5;54%;0%;4

Arcata;Sunny, but chilly;48;27;ESE;7;66%;2%;4

Auburn;Sunny and chilly;50;27;ENE;6;48%;3%;4

Avalon;A couple of showers;56;44;NNW;15;41%;84%;5

Bakersfield;A morning shower;51;31;ESE;5;60%;57%;3

Beale AFB;Sunny, but cool;56;25;ENE;10;39%;4%;4

Big Bear City;A bit of snow;27;9;NNW;10;92%;80%;4

Bishop;A snow shower, cold;43;21;NW;15;27%;40%;4

Blue Canyon;Partly sunny, cold;32;21;ENE;6;44%;10%;4

Blythe;A shower;63;39;SW;12;38%;80%;4

Burbank;A passing shower;57;38;NNE;8;40%;80%;4

Camarillo;A couple of showers;58;33;WNW;13;35%;84%;4

Camp Pendleton;A couple of showers;56;38;NNE;14;51%;85%;4

Campo;Rain/snow showers;40;25;NNW;15;79%;95%;3

Carlsbad;A couple of showers;57;31;ENE;14;58%;84%;4

Chico;Sunny, but cool;56;27;ENE;8;35%;3%;4

China Lake;A shower possible;51;26;NNW;7;34%;31%;3

Chino;A passing shower;52;36;NE;7;61%;80%;5

Concord;Sunny, but cool;57;30;W;6;37%;2%;4

Corona;A couple of showers;55;35;E;7;54%;84%;4

Crescent City;Sunny, but chilly;47;32;NNE;11;59%;3%;3

Daggett-Barstow;Cold with a shower;51;29;WSW;17;32%;40%;4

Edwards AFB;Cold with a shower;48;20;SW;13;45%;80%;3

El Centro;A couple of showers;60;36;W;19;39%;84%;5

Eureka;Sunny, but chilly;48;29;ESE;8;64%;2%;4

Fairfield;Plenty of sunshine;59;24;WNW;9;38%;0%;4

Fresno;A shower in the a.m.;54;32;NE;6;55%;55%;4

Fullerton;A couple of showers;60;36;NNE;9;41%;84%;4

Hanford;A morning shower;55;25;SSE;7;50%;41%;4

Hawthorne;A couple of showers;58;40;NNW;11;38%;84%;4

Hayward;Sunny, but cool;56;32;SSW;7;44%;4%;4

Imperial;A couple of showers;60;36;W;19;39%;84%;5

Imperial Beach;A couple of showers;57;41;NNE;20;56%;84%;3

Lancaster;Cold with a shower;48;21;WNW;15;49%;80%;5

Lemoore Nas;A shower in the a.m.;57;24;NW;10;46%;55%;4

Lincoln;Sunny, but cool;55;26;E;7;42%;2%;4

Livermore;Sunny, but cool;54;25;SW;8;43%;3%;4

Lompoc;A morning shower;55;28;N;11;58%;46%;4

Long Beach;A passing shower;58;38;NNW;12;42%;80%;4

Los Alamitos;A couple of showers;59;36;NNW;9;40%;85%;4

Los Angeles;A passing shower;57;37;N;8;44%;80%;4

Los Angeles Downtown;A passing shower;57;37;N;8;44%;80%;4

Madera;Partly sunny, cool;54;26;ENE;7;53%;12%;4

Mammoth;Sunny, but cold;35;5;SW;7;47%;0%;4

Marysville;Sunny, but cool;56;24;ENE;10;39%;3%;4

Mather AFB;Partly sunny, cool;57;25;E;9;38%;2%;4

Merced;Partly sunny, cool;55;25;NNW;9;49%;2%;4

Merced (airport);Partly sunny, cool;55;25;NNW;9;49%;2%;4

Miramar Mcas;Breezy with showers;54;34;E;14;63%;92%;3

Modesto;Partly sunny, cool;55;26;N;10;42%;2%;4

Moffett Nas;Sunny, but cool;56;34;SW;7;44%;3%;4

Mojave;Rain and snow shower;44;21;NW;20;51%;46%;4

Montague;Sunny, but chilly;42;10;ENE;4;42%;6%;4

Monterey Rabr;A shower in the a.m.;56;36;NW;8;48%;55%;4

Mount Shasta;Sunny, but chilly;40;15;WNW;4;37%;4%;4

Napa County;Sunny, but cool;57;25;N;7;41%;1%;4

Needles;Clearing, a shower;60;40;NNW;8;31%;56%;2

North Island;A couple of showers;58;42;N;17;53%;86%;2

Oakland;Sunny, but cool;56;38;NW;9;43%;4%;4

Oceanside;A couple of showers;57;31;ENE;14;58%;84%;4

Ontario;A passing shower;52;36;NE;7;61%;80%;5

Oroville;Sunny, but cool;55;29;ENE;7;37%;4%;4

Oxnard;Becoming very windy;56;36;NW;18;42%;80%;4

Palm Springs;A couple of showers;59;42;W;10;33%;84%;4

Palmdale;Showers of rain/snow;47;23;SSW;17;46%;85%;5

Paso Robles;A morning shower;54;21;NNW;8;57%;40%;4

Point Mugu;Increasingly windy;58;36;NW;16;39%;80%;4

Porterville;A morning shower;50;26;ESE;5;61%;66%;3

Ramona;Cold with showers;47;24;SE;8;80%;91%;4

Redding;Breezy in the a.m.;58;26;NNE;12;21%;3%;4

Riverside;A couple of showers;53;37;NE;6;52%;84%;4

Riverside March;Showers around, cold;51;30;ENE;6;62%;84%;4

Sacramento;Sunny, but cool;56;26;NNW;9;40%;2%;4

Sacramento International;Sunny, but cool;56;27;NNE;11;33%;1%;4

Salinas;A shower in the a.m.;57;32;SE;9;49%;55%;4

San Bernardino;Cold with a shower;50;36;NNE;6;65%;81%;4

San Carlos;Sunny, but cool;56;35;WSW;8;46%;2%;4

San Diego;A couple of showers;56;40;NNW;10;57%;84%;3

San Diego Brown;Showers;54;37;E;13;64%;93%;3

San Diego Montgomery;A couple of showers;55;39;E;15;57%;84%;3

San Francisco;Sunny, but cool;55;40;NW;9;49%;2%;4

San Jose;Sunny, but cool;57;33;SSE;9;44%;3%;4

San Luis Obispo;A morning shower;57;30;NNE;11;51%;40%;4

San Nicolas Island;Very windy, sunny;54;43;NW;26;56%;17%;5

Sandberg;Snow showers, cold;34;25;NW;17;68%;84%;5

Santa Ana;A couple of showers;57;38;NE;8;47%;84%;5

Santa Barbara;A morning shower;60;30;NNE;10;43%;41%;4

Santa Maria;A morning shower;54;28;NNE;11;60%;42%;4

Santa Monica;A couple of showers;57;40;NNW;10;42%;84%;4

Santa Rosa;Plenty of sunshine;58;25;NNE;6;45%;0%;4

Santa Ynez;A morning shower;55;23;NNE;10;63%;47%;4

Santee;A couple of showers;54;32;ESE;8;58%;90%;3

South Lake Tahoe;Snow showers;26;1;SSE;6;47%;49%;4

Stockton;Partly sunny, cool;58;26;NW;9;43%;1%;4

Thermal;A couple of showers;63;39;WNW;11;31%;84%;4

Truckee-Tahoe;Snow showers;26;-2;SE;5;69%;49%;4

Twentynine Palms;Cold with a shower;53;34;WNW;15;35%;41%;3

Ukiah;Sunny and warmer;58;23;E;3;43%;0%;4

Vacaville;Breezy in the a.m.;60;29;NNW;10;27%;1%;4

Van Nuys;A couple of showers;58;37;N;8;37%;84%;4

Vandenberg AFB;A morning shower;54;34;NNE;12;59%;40%;4

Victorville;Rain and snow shower;46;22;W;13;60%;46%;5

Visalia;A morning shower;52;28;SSE;6;67%;41%;4

Watsonville;A shower in the a.m.;57;27;NE;6;50%;55%;4

