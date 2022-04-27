CA Forecast for Friday, April 29, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Showers around;49;25;WNW;11;72%;66%;3 Arcata;A morning shower;55;41;ENE;7;79%;74%;4 Auburn;Mostly cloudy, cool;62;44;ENE;6;52%;3%;7 Avalon;Fog to sun;63;53;W;6;61%;2%;9 Bakersfield;Sunny and pleasant;73;48;N;8;33%;0%;10 Beale AFB;Mostly cloudy;71;44;N;8;43%;3%;5 Big Bear City;Sunny and cool;57;30;WNW;10;58%;5%;11 Bishop;Breezy in the p.m.;73;40;NNW;11;14%;0%;10 Blue Canyon;A shower or two;46;37;E;8;58%;80%;6 Blythe;Breezy in the p.m.;91;58;SSW;12;16%;0%;10 Burbank;Fog, then sun;69;52;NNE;6;49%;4%;9 Camarillo;Fog to sun;66;48;SE;9;57%;3%;9 Camp Pendleton;Fog, then sun;64;52;SSE;10;72%;4%;7 Campo;Increasingly windy;65;37;SW;13;49%;3%;9 Carlsbad;Fog, then sun;68;51;S;10;57%;4%;7 Chico;Mostly cloudy;70;48;NNE;6;47%;7%;7 China Lake;Windy;79;50;WNW;21;17%;0%;10 Chino;Fog, then sun;69;49;SW;8;59%;5%;9 Concord;Sunny and breezy;69;46;W;15;45%;4%;9 Corona;Fog to sun;73;48;S;8;54%;3%;9 Crescent City;Showers around;54;45;S;6;78%;96%;3 Daggett-Barstow;Sunny and windy;78;50;WSW;29;18%;0%;10 Edwards AFB;Windy;71;44;SW;23;25%;0%;10 El Centro;Windy in the p.m.;87;55;W;15;21%;0%;10 Eureka;Mostly cloudy, cool;54;43;ENE;7;79%;55%;4 Fairfield;Periods of sun;74;44;W;11;44%;3%;9 Fresno;Breezy in the a.m.;73;49;NW;14;38%;2%;9 Fullerton;Fog, then sun, cool;70;52;SSE;7;52%;5%;9 Hanford;Sunshine, but cool;73;48;NNW;10;35%;2%;9 Hawthorne;Fog, then sun;67;54;SE;9;56%;4%;9 Hayward;Sunny and cool;64;45;W;12;58%;4%;9 Imperial;Windy in the p.m.;87;55;W;15;21%;0%;10 Imperial Beach;Fog, then sun;64;51;WSW;11;64%;3%;7 Lancaster;Sunny and breezy;70;46;W;22;33%;4%;10 Lemoore Nas;Sunny and breezy;74;45;NW;15;33%;2%;9 Lincoln;Partly sunny;70;44;E;7;46%;3%;9 Livermore;Sunny;66;42;WSW;11;51%;4%;9 Lompoc;Fog, then sun, cool;61;44;NNW;16;65%;0%;9 Long Beach;Fog to sun;67;53;SSE;9;57%;4%;9 Los Alamitos;Fog, then sun;68;52;S;7;56%;4%;9 Los Angeles;Fog to sun;68;50;SSE;7;56%;4%;9 Los Angeles Downtown;Fog to sun;68;50;SSE;7;56%;4%;9 Madera;Sunlit and pleasant;72;44;NW;10;36%;2%;9 Mammoth;A couple of showers;49;25;NW;11;68%;85%;3 Marysville;Clouds and sun;71;44;E;7;45%;4%;9 Mather AFB;Partly sunny, cool;71;43;SSW;7;42%;2%;9 Merced;Sunshine, pleasant;72;45;NW;10;40%;2%;9 Merced (airport);Sunshine, pleasant;72;45;NW;10;40%;2%;9 Miramar Mcas;Fog, then sun, cool;64;50;SSW;9;64%;27%;7 Modesto;Sunshine, but cool;69;47;NW;11;40%;2%;9 Moffett Nas;Breezy with sunshine;64;46;W;14;51%;4%;9 Mojave;Windy;65;45;WNW;21;35%;0%;10 Montague;A couple of showers;55;32;WNW;10;57%;87%;3 Monterey Rabr;Mostly sunny;61;48;NW;14;58%;5%;9 Mount Shasta;A couple of showers;53;32;NNW;4;57%;87%;3 Napa County;Breezy in the p.m.;68;40;WNW;15;53%;4%;9 Needles;Sunshine and warm;92;63;WNW;10;11%;0%;10 North Island;Fog, then sun;65;55;SW;10;61%;3%;7 Oakland;Breezy in the p.m.;64;48;WNW;14;54%;5%;9 Oceanside;Fog, then sun;68;51;S;10;57%;4%;7 Ontario;Fog, then sun;69;49;SW;8;59%;5%;9 Oroville;Not as warm;70;48;ENE;7;51%;5%;7 Oxnard;Fog, then sun;64;49;WNW;10;69%;3%;9 Palm Springs;Breezy in the p.m.;87;59;WNW;11;23%;0%;10 Palmdale;Increasingly windy;71;45;SW;23;30%;4%;10 Paso Robles;Fog to sun;71;38;NW;12;46%;2%;9 Point Mugu;Fog, then sun;63;47;NNW;10;62%;3%;9 Porterville;Sunny and cool;73;44;NNW;7;36%;2%;10 Ramona;Cool with some sun;68;42;SSW;8;65%;27%;7 Redding;Mostly cloudy;70;44;SW;8;37%;29%;5 Riverside;Sunny;73;50;SSW;8;45%;5%;10 Riverside March;Brilliant sunshine;71;47;SSE;7;59%;4%;10 Sacramento;Partly sunny;72;47;W;5;44%;2%;9 Sacramento International;Clouds and sun;72;47;WNW;6;37%;2%;9 Salinas;Sunshine and breezy;64;46;WSW;15;55%;5%;9 San Bernardino;Cool with sunshine;71;50;SSW;7;56%;3%;10 San Carlos;Mostly sunny, cool;63;46;WNW;15;51%;6%;9 San Diego;Fog, then sun;63;54;SSW;8;63%;3%;7 San Diego Brown;Fog, then sun;65;49;SW;8;64%;3%;7 San Diego Montgomery;Fog to sun;65;54;SSW;9;62%;3%;7 San Francisco;Breezy in the p.m.;62;50;WNW;19;56%;6%;9 San Jose;Mostly sunny;66;46;WNW;15;49%;4%;9 San Luis Obispo;Becoming very windy;64;47;N;18;56%;2%;9 San Nicolas Island;Fog to sun;61;50;NW;27;65%;3%;9 Sandberg;Cooler;56;40;NW;16;48%;2%;11 Santa Ana;Fog, then sun, cool;70;51;S;7;55%;5%;9 Santa Barbara;Mostly sunny;70;50;N;9;54%;2%;10 Santa Maria;Becoming very windy;62;44;NW;19;62%;2%;9 Santa Monica;Fog, then sun;64;52;E;8;64%;4%;9 Santa Rosa;Periods of sun, cool;64;41;NW;11;53%;4%;9 Santa Ynez;Fog, then sun;70;43;N;10;70%;2%;9 Santee;Fog to sun;69;48;S;8;46%;26%;9 South Lake Tahoe;Cooler;45;25;WSW;14;34%;0%;5 Stockton;Sunshine, but cool;72;46;W;10;40%;3%;9 Thermal;Breezy in the p.m.;89;58;NW;10;21%;0%;10 Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly cloudy;48;23;S;11;43%;0%;8 Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny;83;56;WNW;9;19%;0%;10 Ukiah;Partly sunny, cool;64;39;WNW;10;49%;5%;9 Vacaville;Clouds and sun;74;47;WNW;10;34%;3%;9 Van Nuys;Fog, then sun;67;51;ESE;7;52%;26%;9 Vandenberg AFB;Fog, then sun;60;45;NNW;18;67%;2%;9 Victorville;Sunny and beautiful;72;39;W;13;40%;3%;10 Visalia;Not as warm;73;45;NW;12;42%;2%;10 Watsonville;Mostly sunny;66;41;NNW;7;56%;4%;9 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather