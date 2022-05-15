CA Forecast for Tuesday, May 17, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Partly sunny;71;36;WNW;7;41%;0%;10 Arcata;A shower in the a.m.;59;47;N;8;75%;60%;4 Auburn;Partly sunny, nice;77;51;SE;6;44%;0%;10 Avalon;Fog, then sun;72;53;W;6;61%;0%;10 Bakersfield;Sunshine;86;57;N;6;27%;0%;11 Beale AFB;Partly sunny;85;52;SE;8;40%;0%;10 Big Bear City;Sunshine and warm;72;40;WSW;8;35%;1%;12 Bishop;Partly sunny, warm;89;51;NW;8;17%;0%;11 Blue Canyon;Partly sunny;65;51;ENE;6;36%;0%;11 Blythe;Sunny and very hot;104;74;S;7;11%;0%;11 Burbank;Mostly sunny;83;59;SSE;6;40%;0%;11 Camarillo;Fog to sun;72;53;WSW;8;58%;1%;10 Camp Pendleton;Fog to sun;68;58;SSE;9;78%;0%;10 Campo;Breezy in the p.m.;83;47;SW;10;27%;1%;12 Carlsbad;Fog, then sun;71;57;S;8;66%;0%;10 Chico;Partly sunny;85;57;NE;5;40%;0%;10 China Lake;Sunny and very warm;96;63;SW;9;16%;0%;11 Chino;Mostly sunny;82;57;WSW;8;42%;1%;11 Concord;Partly sunny;77;50;SW;12;47%;2%;10 Corona;Mostly sunny;86;56;SSW;8;40%;0%;11 Crescent City;Decreasing clouds;58;45;NNW;11;84%;4%;9 Daggett-Barstow;Sunny and hot;97;66;WSW;20;16%;0%;11 Edwards AFB;Increasingly windy;90;58;SSW;17;20%;0%;11 El Centro;Sunny and hot;103;67;WSW;8;16%;0%;11 Eureka;A shower in the a.m.;58;48;N;9;75%;60%;4 Fairfield;Partly sunny, nice;81;49;WSW;13;44%;2%;10 Fresno;Breezy in the p.m.;88;56;NW;12;32%;0%;11 Fullerton;Sunshine and nice;76;60;SSE;6;57%;0%;11 Hanford;Partly sunny, warm;88;53;NNW;9;28%;1%;11 Hawthorne;Fog, then sun;71;59;E;8;63%;0%;10 Hayward;Partly sunny, cool;66;50;SW;11;63%;2%;10 Imperial;Sunny and hot;103;67;WSW;8;16%;0%;11 Imperial Beach;Clouds, then sun;67;56;SW;10;73%;1%;7 Lancaster;Sunny and warm;87;61;WSW;18;21%;1%;11 Lemoore Nas;Breezy in the p.m.;89;49;NNW;12;28%;0%;11 Lincoln;Partly sunny;84;50;SSE;6;42%;2%;10 Livermore;Partly sunny, nice;72;48;WSW;12;52%;2%;10 Lompoc;Mostly sunny, cool;62;46;NW;16;74%;0%;11 Long Beach;Fog to sun;72;59;SSE;8;63%;0%;10 Los Alamitos;Clouds, then sun;74;57;S;7;56%;0%;10 Los Angeles;Fog to sun;78;58;SSE;7;51%;0%;10 Los Angeles Downtown;Fog to sun;78;58;SSE;7;51%;0%;10 Madera;Partly sunny, warm;87;50;NW;11;30%;1%;11 Mammoth;Clouds and sun;70;37;NW;7;42%;0%;10 Marysville;Partly sunny;86;50;SE;6;42%;0%;10 Mather AFB;Partly sunny;83;48;S;7;46%;2%;10 Merced;Partly sunny;86;51;WNW;11;35%;2%;10 Merced (airport);Partly sunny;86;51;WNW;11;35%;2%;10 Miramar Mcas;Fog to sun;73;55;S;7;62%;1%;10 Modesto;Breezy in the p.m.;82;51;NNW;12;38%;0%;10 Moffett Nas;Breezy in the p.m.;67;50;W;11;60%;1%;10 Mojave;Windy with sunshine;83;60;WNW;21;20%;0%;11 Montague;Breezy in the p.m.;75;38;N;7;37%;5%;10 Monterey Rabr;Fog, then some sun;62;51;WNW;11;68%;1%;10 Mount Shasta;Partly sunny;74;41;NNW;2;36%;4%;10 Napa County;Partly sunny;74;44;WSW;12;59%;2%;10 Needles;Mostly sunny and hot;105;76;WSW;9;8%;0%;11 North Island;Fog, then sun;68;58;WSW;9;71%;1%;7 Oakland;Breezy in the p.m.;66;52;SW;12;61%;2%;10 Oceanside;Fog, then sun;71;57;S;8;66%;0%;10 Ontario;Mostly sunny;82;57;WSW;8;42%;1%;11 Oroville;Partly sunny;85;58;ENE;5;45%;2%;10 Oxnard;Fog to sun;67;52;WNW;10;75%;1%;10 Palm Springs;Hot, becoming breezy;102;72;WNW;9;16%;0%;11 Palmdale;Sunshine;88;60;SW;19;20%;1%;11 Paso Robles;Breezy in the p.m.;86;44;NW;11;34%;0%;11 Point Mugu;Fog to sun;67;50;NW;10;65%;1%;10 Porterville;Mostly sunny;87;51;NW;6;31%;1%;11 Ramona;Mostly sunny;84;49;S;7;42%;1%;11 Redding;Partly sunny;86;56;NNW;5;30%;2%;10 Riverside;Sunny and warm;86;59;SW;8;33%;0%;11 Riverside March;Brilliant sunshine;86;56;SSE;7;36%;1%;11 Sacramento;Partly sunny;84;50;SSW;6;41%;2%;10 Sacramento International;Partly sunny;83;51;SSE;6;43%;2%;10 Salinas;Breezy in the p.m.;66;51;SW;12;63%;1%;11 San Bernardino;Sunshine;86;59;SSW;7;35%;0%;11 San Carlos;Partly sunny, cool;66;50;W;13;57%;2%;10 San Diego;Fog, then sun;68;57;SW;8;65%;1%;7 San Diego Brown;Fog, then sun;73;56;SSW;7;64%;1%;11 San Diego Montgomery;Fog to sun;73;58;SSW;8;61%;1%;11 San Francisco;Some sunshine;64;52;W;17;60%;2%;10 San Jose;Partly sunny, nice;71;49;NW;11;55%;1%;10 San Luis Obispo;Increasingly windy;70;47;NNW;17;57%;1%;11 San Nicolas Island;Very windy, sunshine;65;51;WNW;27;66%;1%;11 Sandberg;Breezy, not as warm;73;52;NNW;19;32%;0%;12 Santa Ana;Mostly sunny;77;58;S;7;51%;0%;11 Santa Barbara;Partly sunny;79;50;N;8;53%;1%;11 Santa Maria;Increasingly windy;64;46;NW;17;70%;1%;11 Santa Monica;Clouds, then sun;68;57;E;7;71%;0%;10 Santa Rosa;Partly sunny;73;43;W;8;55%;2%;10 Santa Ynez;Abundant sunshine;81;44;NNW;10;68%;1%;11 Santee;Fog to sun;81;55;SSW;7;36%;0%;10 South Lake Tahoe;Partly sunny;64;35;SW;8;32%;0%;11 Stockton;Partly sunny;81;50;W;10;39%;0%;10 Thermal;Hot with sunshine;102;69;NW;8;18%;0%;11 Truckee-Tahoe;Partly sunny;68;31;N;7;33%;0%;11 Twentynine Palms;Sunny and hot;98;68;W;7;12%;0%;11 Ukiah;Partly sunny, cool;74;46;NW;8;47%;2%;10 Vacaville;Partly sunny;83;51;SW;9;40%;2%;10 Van Nuys;Sunny and nice;81;58;SSE;7;43%;0%;11 Vandenberg AFB;Mostly sunny, cool;61;46;NW;18;73%;1%;11 Victorville;Brilliant sunshine;89;54;SSW;11;25%;0%;12 Visalia;Partly sunny, warm;88;53;NW;10;36%;0%;11 Watsonville;Partly sunny;71;47;SSW;7;55%;0%;11