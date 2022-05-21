CA Forecast for Monday, May 23, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Partly sunny;67;35;NNE;7;41%;0%;11 Arcata;Mostly cloudy;63;46;NNW;9;65%;2%;8 Auburn;Mostly sunny;82;58;NE;6;25%;2%;11 Avalon;Cool with some sun;65;51;SSW;7;70%;0%;11 Bakersfield;Plenty of sunshine;88;62;N;8;18%;0%;11 Beale AFB;Partly sunny, warm;90;56;NNW;7;22%;1%;10 Big Bear City;Mostly sunny;67;36;W;8;51%;2%;13 Bishop;Mostly sunny;86;50;NNW;7;12%;0%;12 Blue Canyon;Mostly sunny;68;54;ENE;6;25%;2%;11 Blythe;Plenty of sun;96;70;S;8;19%;0%;11 Burbank;Clouds, then sun;72;55;SSE;7;54%;0%;11 Camarillo;Partly sunny;68;53;NE;8;60%;1%;10 Camp Pendleton;Turning sunny;67;57;WSW;8;75%;0%;10 Campo;Clouds and sun;74;45;WSW;8;37%;1%;12 Carlsbad;Clearing;70;55;WSW;8;62%;1%;8 Chico;Clouds and sun, hot;91;64;NNE;9;23%;1%;10 China Lake;Mostly sunny;92;64;SW;7;13%;0%;11 Chino;Fog to sun;74;53;WSW;9;57%;0%;10 Concord;Mostly sunny;86;55;SW;8;35%;2%;11 Corona;Mostly sunny, nice;76;55;SW;9;56%;0%;11 Crescent City;Partly sunny, breezy;59;46;NNW;14;77%;3%;8 Daggett-Barstow;Mostly sunny;92;63;SW;12;16%;0%;11 Edwards AFB;Windy in the p.m.;87;56;SW;11;21%;0%;12 El Centro;Mostly sunny;93;63;W;4;28%;0%;11 Eureka;Mainly cloudy;61;48;NNE;10;66%;2%;8 Fairfield;Mostly sunny, warm;89;55;W;10;32%;1%;11 Fresno;Warm with sunshine;91;61;WNW;7;21%;2%;11 Fullerton;Mostly sunny;72;59;SSE;6;60%;0%;11 Hanford;Sunny and very warm;91;56;NNW;7;24%;2%;11 Hawthorne;Low clouds, then sun;68;59;SSW;8;63%;1%;10 Hayward;Mostly sunny;75;51;SW;9;50%;2%;11 Imperial;Mostly sunny;93;63;W;4;28%;0%;11 Imperial Beach;Turning sunny;67;56;NW;10;65%;1%;10 Lancaster;Brilliant sunshine;85;62;SW;14;18%;0%;12 Lemoore Nas;Mostly sunny, warm;91;55;NW;11;21%;2%;11 Lincoln;Very warm;89;54;ENE;7;27%;2%;10 Livermore;Sunny and very warm;86;52;WSW;8;31%;0%;11 Lompoc;Clouds, then sun;63;46;NW;10;72%;0%;10 Long Beach;Clouds, then sun;70;58;SSW;7;61%;1%;10 Los Alamitos;Clouds, then sun;71;58;SSW;8;55%;1%;10 Los Angeles;Clouds, then sun;71;56;SSW;8;58%;0%;11 Los Angeles Downtown;Clouds, then sun;71;56;SSW;8;58%;0%;11 Madera;Mostly sunny and hot;90;55;NW;9;23%;2%;11 Mammoth;Partly sunny, nice;68;40;NNW;8;37%;0%;10 Marysville;Partly sunny and hot;91;56;N;8;26%;0%;10 Mather AFB;Mostly sunny, warm;89;55;S;8;27%;2%;10 Merced;Mostly sunny and hot;91;57;WNW;10;25%;0%;11 Merced (airport);Mostly sunny and hot;91;57;WNW;10;25%;0%;11 Miramar Mcas;Clouds, then sun;69;54;W;7;58%;1%;11 Modesto;Breezy in the p.m.;88;59;NNW;12;27%;2%;11 Moffett Nas;Sunny and beautiful;75;53;WSW;9;51%;2%;11 Mojave;Windy in the p.m.;82;60;WNW;13;15%;0%;12 Montague;Nice with some sun;78;42;NNW;7;30%;1%;10 Monterey Rabr;Patchy fog, then sun;64;50;WSW;8;64%;2%;11 Mount Shasta;Clouds and sun, warm;74;45;NNW;5;28%;1%;10 Napa County;Mostly sunny;82;49;W;9;48%;1%;11 Needles;Plenty of sunshine;96;72;SW;10;14%;0%;11 North Island;Turning sunny;67;59;NW;8;64%;0%;8 Oakland;Mostly sunny, nice;71;53;SSW;9;55%;2%;11 Oceanside;Clearing;70;55;WSW;8;62%;1%;8 Ontario;Fog to sun;74;53;WSW;9;57%;0%;10 Oroville;Partly sunny, warm;91;63;NE;7;27%;2%;10 Oxnard;Partly sunny;65;52;E;8;76%;0%;10 Palm Springs;Breezy in the p.m.;95;68;WNW;7;22%;0%;11 Palmdale;Sunshine;83;58;SSW;14;26%;1%;12 Paso Robles;Breezy in the p.m.;86;47;NW;8;35%;2%;11 Point Mugu;Partly sunny;65;51;ESE;8;68%;0%;7 Porterville;Mostly sunny, warm;88;56;E;7;21%;2%;11 Ramona;Fog, then sun;76;47;S;8;56%;0%;11 Redding;Very warm;91;63;NNW;14;17%;1%;10 Riverside;Fog to sun;77;56;WSW;9;46%;0%;10 Riverside March;Fog to sun;76;54;S;8;56%;2%;11 Sacramento;Mostly sunny and hot;90;59;W;8;27%;2%;10 Sacramento International;Mostly sunny and hot;90;58;NNW;8;25%;2%;10 Salinas;Breezy in the p.m.;70;50;S;10;53%;2%;11 San Bernardino;Fog, then sun;78;56;SW;8;53%;0%;10 San Carlos;Mostly sunny, nice;74;51;WSW;11;48%;0%;11 San Diego;Clearing;67;57;WNW;8;62%;1%;8 San Diego Brown;Clouds and sun;69;56;NW;7;60%;1%;11 San Diego Montgomery;Clearing;69;57;WNW;7;58%;1%;11 San Francisco;Mostly sunny;67;53;WSW;12;53%;2%;11 San Jose;Sunshine;79;53;W;9;41%;2%;11 San Luis Obispo;Breezy in the p.m.;70;49;ESE;10;59%;1%;11 San Nicolas Island;Breezy in the p.m.;62;51;WNW;11;70%;0%;5 Sandberg;Sunny, breezy, nice;73;56;WNW;16;25%;0%;12 Santa Ana;Clearing;72;59;SSW;8;53%;2%;11 Santa Barbara;Partly sunny;67;50;ENE;7;65%;0%;8 Santa Maria;Breezy in the p.m.;66;47;WSW;11;65%;1%;11 Santa Monica;Clouds, then sun;65;56;SSW;7;72%;0%;10 Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny, warm;82;50;WNW;7;40%;2%;11 Santa Ynez;Fog to sun;80;44;N;8;71%;1%;10 Santee;Clearing;75;55;WSW;8;40%;1%;11 South Lake Tahoe;Mostly sunny;63;33;SW;5;29%;0%;12 Stockton;Sunny and hot;91;57;WNW;10;27%;0%;11 Thermal;Plenty of sunshine;95;64;NW;7;24%;0%;11 Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly sunny, nice;69;32;NE;5;31%;0%;11 Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny;91;67;W;8;15%;0%;12 Ukiah;Partly sunny;84;50;WNW;8;34%;2%;10 Vacaville;Mostly sunny and hot;91;58;WNW;6;24%;2%;11 Van Nuys;Patchy fog, then sun;71;54;SSE;7;55%;2%;11 Vandenberg AFB;Fog, then sun;62;47;NW;9;72%;0%;10 Victorville;Mostly sunny;83;53;S;9;28%;0%;12 Visalia;Mostly sunny, warm;90;56;NW;7;28%;2%;11 Watsonville;Patchy fog, then sun;72;49;SSE;7;54%;0%;11 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather