Skip to main content
Weather

CA Forecast

CA Forecast for Friday, June 10, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Partly sunny, warm;82;48;NNW;8;40%;0%;11

Arcata;Some brightening;68;58;ESE;6;66%;15%;5

Auburn;Partly sunny, warm;90;67;NE;6;34%;0%;11

Avalon;Partly sunny;78;59;SE;6;66%;0%;12

Bakersfield;Sunny and hot;96;70;SE;7;27%;0%;11

Beale AFB;Partly sunny and hot;98;66;NNW;7;34%;0%;11

Big Bear City;Sunny and very warm;82;50;SSW;9;37%;1%;13

Bishop;Very hot;101;63;NW;7;14%;0%;12

Blue Canyon;Partly sunny, warm;76;64;ENE;6;39%;0%;12

Blythe;Sunny and hot;111;82;S;8;18%;0%;12

Burbank;Sunny and hot;91;68;SE;6;44%;0%;12

Camarillo;Partly sunny;76;61;S;7;62%;0%;11

Camp Pendleton;Some sun;71;64;SE;7;83%;0%;11

Campo;Sunshine and warm;94;62;NNE;7;22%;0%;12

Carlsbad;Partly sunny;74;63;N;7;71%;0%;11

Chico;Partly sunny and hot;99;75;N;8;29%;0%;11

China Lake;Sunny and hot;106;74;SW;9;15%;0%;12

Chino;Sunshine, very hot;94;67;SW;8;42%;0%;12

Concord;Partly sunny and hot;94;65;WSW;9;35%;0%;11

Corona;Mostly sunny and hot;96;66;W;8;43%;0%;12

Crescent City;Low clouds;62;56;SE;5;76%;29%;3

Daggett-Barstow;Hot;107;75;WSW;9;14%;0%;12

Edwards AFB;Hot, becoming windy;102;64;WSW;8;21%;0%;12

El Centro;Mostly sunny and hot;108;75;SE;6;35%;0%;12

Eureka;Some brightening;65;59;ESE;6;68%;15%;5

Fairfield;Partly sunny and hot;97;68;W;11;36%;0%;11

Fresno;Mostly sunny and hot;98;72;NW;9;33%;0%;11

Fullerton;Some sun;83;65;SSE;5;58%;0%;11

Hanford;Mostly sunny and hot;99;68;NNW;9;25%;0%;11

Hawthorne;Partly sunny;76;65;SE;7;66%;0%;11

Hayward;Partly sunny;81;59;SW;9;51%;0%;11

Imperial;Mostly sunny and hot;108;75;SE;6;35%;0%;12

Imperial Beach;Partly sunny;71;62;SSW;9;77%;0%;7

Lancaster;Very hot;101;69;WSW;11;18%;0%;12

Lemoore Nas;Hot, turning breezy;98;66;NW;12;26%;0%;11

Lincoln;Hot with some sun;97;65;NE;6;33%;0%;11

Livermore;Partly sunny and hot;93;63;WSW;9;37%;0%;11

Lompoc;Partly sunny;70;53;NNW;12;65%;0%;11

Long Beach;Partly sunny;77;63;SE;6;66%;0%;11

Los Alamitos;Partly sunny;80;63;S;8;59%;0%;11

Los Angeles;Partly sunny;85;64;S;7;53%;0%;11

Los Angeles Downtown;Partly sunny;85;64;S;7;53%;0%;11

Madera;Mostly sunny and hot;99;67;NW;10;28%;0%;11

Mammoth;High clouds and warm;81;49;NNW;8;41%;4%;11

Marysville;Partly sunny and hot;99;69;NNW;7;32%;0%;11

Mather AFB;Partly sunny and hot;97;67;NW;7;34%;0%;11

Merced;Hot, becoming breezy;98;69;NW;12;34%;0%;11

Merced (airport);Hot, becoming breezy;98;69;NW;12;34%;0%;11

Miramar Mcas;Partly sunny;77;61;W;6;68%;0%;11

Modesto;Hot, becoming breezy;96;69;NW;12;35%;0%;11

Moffett Nas;Breezy in the p.m.;80;62;W;10;52%;0%;11

Mojave;Hot, turning windy;98;68;WNW;13;15%;0%;12

Montague;Partly sunny, warm;88;56;NNW;6;34%;7%;11

Monterey Rabr;Low clouds breaking;72;57;SW;8;60%;0%;10

Mount Shasta;Partly sunny, warm;85;54;NNW;3;34%;2%;11

Napa County;Partly sunny;89;61;WNW;11;48%;0%;11

Needles;Sunny and hot;111;88;SSW;8;11%;0%;12

North Island;Partly sunny;71;64;S;8;74%;0%;11

Oakland;Clouds and sun, nice;78;61;SW;9;55%;0%;11

Oceanside;Partly sunny;74;63;N;7;71%;0%;11

Ontario;Sunshine, very hot;94;67;SW;8;42%;0%;12

Oroville;Partly sunny and hot;99;73;NNE;6;34%;1%;11

Oxnard;Partly sunny;70;60;SE;8;79%;0%;8

Palm Springs;Sunny and hot;107;81;NW;6;24%;0%;12

Palmdale;Sunshine, very hot;101;67;WSW;10;19%;0%;12

Paso Robles;Sunshine and hot;100;60;NW;7;28%;0%;11

Point Mugu;Some sun;71;60;SE;8;69%;0%;7

Porterville;Sunny and hot;97;67;E;7;29%;0%;11

Ramona;Mostly sunny and hot;93;61;NNE;8;44%;0%;12

Redding;Remaining very warm;99;69;NNE;6;24%;1%;11

Riverside;Sunshine, very hot;99;68;WSW;8;37%;0%;12

Riverside March;Very hot;97;67;NE;8;40%;0%;12

Sacramento;Partly sunny and hot;99;70;NW;7;35%;0%;11

Sacramento International;Partly sunny and hot;99;68;NW;7;32%;0%;11

Salinas;Low clouds breaking;77;57;S;10;53%;0%;10

San Bernardino;Hot;99;70;SSW;7;37%;0%;12

San Carlos;Some sun, pleasant;81;60;W;11;49%;0%;11

San Diego;Partly sunny;73;63;W;8;65%;0%;11

San Diego Brown;Partly sunny;79;63;WNW;6;61%;0%;12

San Diego Montgomery;Partly sunny;77;64;WSW;6;66%;0%;11

San Francisco;Clouds and sun;74;61;W;14;51%;0%;11

San Jose;Partly sunny;86;63;W;9;44%;0%;11

San Luis Obispo;Sunny and breezy;81;58;N;14;46%;0%;11

San Nicolas Island;Breezy in the p.m.;69;57;SW;11;74%;0%;8

Sandberg;Sunny and very warm;87;66;NW;13;29%;0%;12

Santa Ana;Partly sunny;83;65;SSW;8;53%;0%;11

Santa Barbara;Partly sunny;78;60;ENE;7;63%;0%;11

Santa Maria;Partly sunny;73;55;NW;11;60%;0%;11

Santa Monica;Partly sunny;73;63;E;6;73%;0%;11

Santa Rosa;Partly sunny, warm;89;64;NW;10;42%;0%;11

Santa Ynez;Very warm;92;55;NNE;8;64%;0%;11

Santee;Partly sunny, warm;88;64;NW;7;43%;0%;12

South Lake Tahoe;Partly sunny, warm;75;48;WSW;7;39%;0%;12

Stockton;Partly sunny and hot;99;69;WNW;10;32%;0%;11

Thermal;Sunshine and hot;106;74;NNW;8;29%;0%;12

Truckee-Tahoe;Partly sunny, warm;81;43;WNW;6;43%;0%;11

Twentynine Palms;Sunny and hot;106;80;WSW;9;15%;0%;12

Ukiah;Partly sunny;90;60;WNW;8;33%;1%;11

Vacaville;Partly sunny and hot;101;69;NW;5;30%;0%;11

Van Nuys;Mostly sunny, warm;89;65;SSE;7;49%;0%;12

Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;69;54;NNW;12;64%;0%;11

Victorville;Sunshine and hot;100;64;SSW;10;24%;0%;12

Visalia;Mostly sunny and hot;96;66;NW;7;38%;0%;11

Watsonville;Low clouds breaking;82;56;S;7;47%;0%;10

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather

Written By