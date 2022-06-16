CA Forecast for Saturday, June 18, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Breezy in the p.m.;65;33;W;11;31%;30%;9 Arcata;A bit of rain;61;47;N;8;77%;85%;6 Auburn;Partly sunny;68;47;S;10;41%;24%;11 Avalon;Fog, then some sun;67;55;WNW;8;69%;1%;11 Bakersfield;Partly sunny;77;51;N;9;34%;5%;11 Beale AFB;Windy in the morning;75;50;S;16;41%;25%;11 Big Bear City;Sunny, nice and cool;70;44;SW;11;37%;2%;13 Bishop;Breezy and cooler;85;46;W;15;13%;25%;11 Blue Canyon;Partly sunny, cooler;52;39;S;11;44%;37%;12 Blythe;Hot, becoming breezy;108;80;S;14;8%;1%;12 Burbank;Fog, then sun;77;58;SE;8;49%;2%;11 Camarillo;Clouds, then sun;70;55;S;9;65%;4%;11 Camp Pendleton;Mostly cloudy;69;60;SW;9;80%;1%;11 Campo;Not as hot;82;47;WSW;11;28%;0%;12 Carlsbad;Mostly cloudy;70;60;SSW;9;70%;0%;11 Chico;Partly sunny;75;54;SE;11;36%;44%;11 China Lake;Windy;93;61;SW;19;13%;0%;12 Chino;Mostly sunny;80;56;WSW;9;46%;2%;12 Concord;Breezy in the p.m.;71;53;WSW;14;47%;12%;11 Corona;Mostly sunny;84;57;WSW;9;45%;1%;12 Crescent City;A bit of rain;59;48;NE;6;82%;86%;5 Daggett-Barstow;Not as hot;96;62;WSW;20;16%;0%;12 Edwards AFB;Windy;85;53;WSW;22;23%;0%;12 El Centro;Very warm;105;72;WNW;9;17%;0%;12 Eureka;A little rain;59;48;NNE;8;77%;85%;6 Fairfield;Breezy in the p.m.;72;50;WSW;19;49%;11%;11 Fresno;Clouds and sun;76;54;NW;8;42%;9%;8 Fullerton;Fog, then sun;75;61;SSE;7;62%;1%;11 Hanford;Periods of sun;77;51;NW;9;33%;7%;8 Hawthorne;Fog to sun;73;62;SSW;8;65%;3%;11 Hayward;Increasingly windy;68;55;W;15;58%;10%;11 Imperial;Very warm;105;72;WNW;9;17%;0%;12 Imperial Beach;Mostly cloudy;69;61;WNW;10;73%;0%;6 Lancaster;Cooler;85;56;WSW;20;19%;3%;12 Lemoore Nas;Breezy in the a.m.;78;49;NNW;11;39%;6%;8 Lincoln;Partly sunny;74;50;S;12;39%;7%;11 Livermore;Breezy in the p.m.;70;53;W;15;50%;10%;11 Lompoc;Mostly cloudy;64;48;NW;14;68%;3%;11 Long Beach;Fog to sun;73;61;SSW;8;65%;2%;11 Los Alamitos;Fog to sun;73;61;SSW;8;58%;2%;11 Los Angeles;Fog, then sun;77;61;S;9;53%;4%;11 Los Angeles Downtown;Fog, then sun;77;61;S;9;53%;4%;11 Madera;Partly sunny;77;50;NW;8;41%;7%;11 Mammoth;Cooler with some sun;63;34;NW;14;39%;78%;11 Marysville;Breezy in the a.m.;75;51;SSE;13;37%;27%;11 Mather AFB;Breezy in the p.m.;74;49;SW;14;40%;15%;11 Merced;Partly sunny;77;51;NW;8;41%;6%;11 Merced (airport);Partly sunny;77;51;NW;8;41%;6%;11 Miramar Mcas;Mostly cloudy;72;58;WSW;8;69%;0%;11 Modesto;Breezy in the p.m.;74;51;NW;10;41%;7%;11 Moffett Nas;Breezy in the p.m.;69;55;WNW;11;55%;10%;11 Mojave;Windy and cooler;83;52;WNW;19;17%;0%;12 Montague;A shower and t-storm;65;44;NW;8;60%;99%;6 Monterey Rabr;Low clouds breaking;68;53;WNW;8;58%;10%;10 Mount Shasta;A shower and t-storm;62;41;N;2;56%;96%;9 Napa County;A cool breeze;68;47;W;15;59%;8%;11 Needles;Sunny and breezy;106;82;SSW;14;6%;3%;12 North Island;Mostly cloudy;69;62;WNW;9;72%;0%;11 Oakland;Increasingly windy;67;55;W;16;58%;11%;11 Oceanside;Mostly cloudy;70;60;SSW;9;70%;0%;11 Ontario;Mostly sunny;80;56;WSW;9;46%;2%;12 Oroville;Breezy in the a.m.;76;54;SE;13;38%;44%;11 Oxnard;Fog, then sun;68;55;WNW;11;76%;4%;8 Palm Springs;Windy in the p.m.;102;69;NW;10;18%;0%;12 Palmdale;Breezy and cooler;84;52;W;20;24%;3%;12 Paso Robles;Partly sunny;76;47;NW;10;43%;5%;11 Point Mugu;Clouds, then sun;69;55;WNW;11;63%;4%;7 Porterville;Partly sunny;77;46;SE;7;37%;6%;9 Ramona;Fog to sun;81;49;SSW;9;48%;1%;11 Redding;A stray t-shower;74;53;N;9;37%;57%;11 Riverside;Breezy in the p.m.;85;57;WSW;10;41%;0%;12 Riverside March;Abundant sunshine;84;54;SSE;8;44%;2%;12 Sacramento;Partly sunny;73;49;SW;12;42%;14%;11 Sacramento International;Breezy in the p.m.;75;50;SW;14;39%;15%;11 Salinas;Breezy in the p.m.;68;54;W;12;58%;7%;10 San Bernardino;Sunshine;85;57;SSW;9;41%;1%;12 San Carlos;Partly sunny, cool;69;54;W;12;54%;9%;11 San Diego;Mostly cloudy;68;61;WNW;9;65%;0%;11 San Diego Brown;Sunshine, pleasant;74;61;WNW;7;63%;0%;12 San Diego Montgomery;Mostly cloudy;72;62;W;8;68%;0%;11 San Francisco;Low clouds breaking;66;54;W;17;57%;12%;10 San Jose;Clouds and sun, cool;71;54;NW;11;50%;10%;11 San Luis Obispo;Mostly cloudy;68;48;NNW;15;56%;5%;11 San Nicolas Island;Very windy;66;52;WNW;23;71%;4%;6 Sandberg;Mostly sunny, cooler;72;45;NW;10;37%;4%;12 Santa Ana;Fog to sun;75;61;SSW;9;53%;2%;11 Santa Barbara;Mostly sunny, nice;70;52;N;8;57%;5%;12 Santa Maria;Mostly cloudy;65;47;NW;14;66%;5%;11 Santa Monica;Fog to sun;70;59;S;8;72%;2%;12 Santa Rosa;Turning sunny, cool;66;46;W;12;58%;29%;11 Santa Ynez;Partly sunny;73;43;NNW;9;78%;5%;12 Santee;Fog, then sun;78;58;SW;8;40%;0%;11 South Lake Tahoe;Breezy in the p.m.;57;33;WSW;13;30%;11%;7 Stockton;Breezy in the p.m.;74;53;W;14;40%;9%;11 Thermal;Sunny and very warm;104;66;NW;9;19%;0%;12 Truckee-Tahoe;Winds subsiding;58;29;SW;15;30%;14%;9 Twentynine Palms;Breezy in the p.m.;99;66;WSW;12;10%;0%;12 Ukiah;Partly sunny, cool;70;46;WNW;7;45%;34%;10 Vacaville;Partly sunny;75;50;WSW;14;43%;5%;11 Van Nuys;Mostly sunny;76;58;SSE;8;49%;4%;12 Vandenberg AFB;Mostly cloudy;63;49;NNW;15;70%;4%;11 Victorville;Breezy and cooler;84;51;SSW;19;26%;0%;12 Visalia;Partly sunny;77;50;NW;8;45%;7%;8 Watsonville;Low clouds breaking;68;52;WSW;10;55%;9%;10 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather