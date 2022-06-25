CA Forecast for Monday, June 27, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Sunshine, very hot;95;50;S;6;24%;0%;11 Arcata;Mostly sunny, warm;68;54;NNW;6;65%;0%;11 Auburn;Sunny and very warm;96;68;SE;6;21%;0%;11 Avalon;Fog, then sun;77;62;S;5;43%;0%;11 Bakersfield;Sunny and hot;103;73;SE;7;19%;0%;11 Beale AFB;Sunny and hot;102;63;SE;7;27%;2%;11 Big Bear City;Mostly sunny, nice;78;49;SSW;9;26%;1%;13 Bishop;Brilliant sunshine;97;62;W;7;16%;0%;12 Blue Canyon;Sunny and warm;83;66;ENE;6;23%;1%;12 Blythe;Partly sunny;109;86;S;10;26%;44%;12 Burbank;Sunny and hot;94;70;SE;6;32%;0%;12 Camarillo;Sunshine and nice;79;62;SSE;7;58%;0%;12 Camp Pendleton;Fog to sun;76;63;SE;7;71%;0%;11 Campo;Mostly sunny and hot;96;65;NE;8;13%;1%;12 Carlsbad;Fog to sun;78;63;SSE;7;61%;0%;11 Chico;Sunshine and hot;105;71;ESE;7;22%;0%;11 China Lake;Plenty of sunshine;104;74;WSW;6;12%;0%;12 Chino;Sunny and hot;97;71;WSW;8;24%;0%;12 Concord;Sunny;93;59;SW;10;37%;0%;11 Corona;Mostly sunny and hot;100;68;WSW;8;24%;0%;12 Crescent City;Mostly sunny;61;52;S;6;85%;3%;10 Daggett-Barstow;Mostly sunny;107;76;SW;8;11%;0%;12 Edwards AFB;Sunny and hot;103;67;SW;5;16%;0%;12 El Centro;Breezy in the p.m.;108;80;SE;9;30%;2%;12 Eureka;Mostly sunny;65;54;WSW;7;69%;0%;11 Fairfield;Warm with sunshine;96;56;WSW;14;36%;0%;11 Fresno;Very hot;106;74;NW;7;20%;0%;11 Fullerton;Warm with sunshine;88;66;SSE;5;49%;0%;12 Hanford;Record-tying heat;106;66;NW;7;23%;0%;11 Hawthorne;Fog to sun;80;66;SE;7;61%;0%;11 Hayward;Sunshine;83;58;WSW;10;49%;2%;11 Imperial;Breezy in the p.m.;108;80;SE;9;30%;2%;12 Imperial Beach;Fog to sun;74;63;S;8;71%;0%;11 Lancaster;Sunny and hot;101;71;SW;9;12%;0%;12 Lemoore Nas;Sunshine and hot;107;66;NW;10;19%;0%;11 Lincoln;Hot with sunshine;102;64;SE;7;26%;2%;11 Livermore;Hot, turning breezy;96;59;WSW;11;29%;2%;11 Lompoc;Fog to sun;71;52;NNW;10;72%;0%;11 Long Beach;Fog, then sun;82;64;SSE;6;58%;0%;11 Los Alamitos;Mostly sunny;84;64;SSW;7;54%;0%;12 Los Angeles;Sunny and very warm;89;66;S;7;46%;0%;12 Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny and very warm;89;66;S;7;46%;0%;12 Madera;Sunshine and hot;105;66;NW;8;21%;0%;11 Mammoth;Mostly sunny and hot;94;54;SW;8;26%;0%;11 Marysville;Sunny and hot;104;62;SSE;6;27%;0%;11 Mather AFB;Sunny and hot;101;60;S;7;30%;2%;11 Merced;Sunshine and hot;105;66;NNW;9;22%;0%;11 Merced (airport);Sunshine and hot;105;66;NNW;9;22%;0%;11 Miramar Mcas;Fog to sun;84;62;S;6;48%;0%;11 Modesto;Sunny and hot;101;66;NNW;9;26%;0%;11 Moffett Nas;Plenty of sunshine;80;59;NNW;8;58%;0%;11 Mojave;Plenty of sunshine;98;69;WNW;8;11%;0%;12 Montague;Very hot;103;61;N;7;19%;0%;11 Monterey Rabr;Fog to sun;74;55;ENE;6;61%;0%;10 Mount Shasta;Hot;96;57;NNW;2;21%;0%;11 Napa County;Sunny;87;52;WSW;10;56%;0%;11 Needles;Partly sunny, warm;112;88;SW;8;15%;11%;12 North Island;Fog, then sun;74;65;S;7;72%;0%;11 Oakland;Turning sunny, nice;73;58;SW;10;58%;2%;11 Oceanside;Fog to sun;78;63;SSE;7;61%;0%;11 Ontario;Sunny and hot;97;71;WSW;8;24%;0%;12 Oroville;Sunny and hot;104;71;ESE;7;25%;2%;11 Oxnard;Sunshine, pleasant;72;62;SE;9;78%;0%;12 Palm Springs;Mostly sunny, warm;111;84;S;7;13%;1%;12 Palmdale;Sunny and hot;102;69;SW;6;15%;0%;12 Paso Robles;Hot, turning breezy;104;57;WNW;8;20%;0%;12 Point Mugu;Sunny and pleasant;73;61;SE;8;66%;0%;12 Porterville;Sunny and hot;104;69;SE;7;23%;0%;11 Ramona;Mostly sunny, warm;96;61;ESE;8;22%;0%;12 Redding;Hot with sunshine;107;70;SW;7;17%;2%;11 Riverside;Mostly sunny and hot;101;69;WSW;8;24%;0%;12 Riverside March;Mostly sunny and hot;99;69;SSE;7;22%;1%;12 Sacramento;Sunshine and hot;102;59;S;8;30%;2%;11 Sacramento International;Hot with sunshine;103;60;SSE;8;32%;0%;11 Salinas;Fog, then sun;78;56;ESE;9;55%;0%;10 San Bernardino;Mostly sunny and hot;101;72;SSW;7;21%;0%;12 San Carlos;Mostly sunny;83;56;W;9;52%;1%;11 San Diego;Fog, then sun;74;64;SW;8;65%;0%;11 San Diego Brown;Mostly sunny;83;65;WSW;6;50%;0%;12 San Diego Montgomery;Fog to sun;83;65;S;6;52%;0%;11 San Francisco;Turning sunny;70;57;WSW;12;59%;1%;11 San Jose;Sunny and very warm;89;60;NW;9;46%;0%;11 San Luis Obispo;Breezy in the p.m.;81;53;S;9;52%;0%;11 San Nicolas Island;Fog to sun;72;56;WNW;14;68%;0%;11 Sandberg;Sunny and very warm;93;71;W;14;15%;0%;12 Santa Ana;Sunshine and warm;87;66;SSW;7;44%;0%;12 Santa Barbara;Sunny and nice;77;60;NE;7;63%;0%;12 Santa Maria;Fog, then sun;72;52;WNW;8;70%;0%;11 Santa Monica;Mostly sunny, nice;75;64;ENE;6;69%;0%;12 Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny;84;49;WSW;8;51%;0%;11 Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny and hot;96;52;N;8;62%;0%;12 Santee;Mostly sunny, warm;91;65;SSW;8;33%;0%;12 South Lake Tahoe;Mostly sunny;77;50;SW;7;31%;0%;12 Stockton;Sunny and hot;101;60;WNW;9;28%;0%;11 Thermal;Mostly sunny, warm;108;78;ESE;8;22%;1%;12 Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly sunny;85;42;E;6;31%;0%;12 Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny;105;79;SW;8;11%;2%;12 Ukiah;Hot with sunshine;102;57;W;5;29%;0%;11 Vacaville;Sunny and hot;101;59;SW;9;30%;2%;11 Van Nuys;Sunny and very warm;92;67;SSE;6;35%;0%;12 Vandenberg AFB;Fog to sun;69;52;NNW;8;73%;0%;11 Victorville;Plenty of sunshine;97;67;SSW;8;17%;0%;12 Visalia;Hot;104;66;NW;6;27%;0%;11 Watsonville;Mostly sunny, warm;81;54;SSW;8;50%;0%;11