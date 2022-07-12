CA Forecast for Thursday, July 14, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Breezy in the p.m.;93;45;SSW;10;22%;0%;11 Arcata;Clouds and sun;65;52;N;8;80%;0%;4 Auburn;Brilliant sunshine;92;67;SE;7;29%;0%;11 Avalon;Fog, then sun;72;60;W;11;64%;0%;11 Bakersfield;Mostly sunny, warm;101;70;NNE;8;20%;0%;11 Beale AFB;Abundant sunshine;96;59;SSE;10;41%;0%;11 Big Bear City;Partly sunny;82;55;SSW;9;30%;0%;13 Bishop;Mostly sunny;106;61;NW;11;12%;0%;12 Blue Canyon;Plenty of sunshine;78;64;ENE;7;34%;1%;12 Blythe;Mostly sunny and hot;114;89;ESE;9;27%;15%;11 Burbank;Mostly sunny;89;66;SSE;6;43%;0%;11 Camarillo;Clouds, then sun;75;61;ENE;7;67%;1%;10 Camp Pendleton;Fog to sun;73;63;WNW;18;80%;0%;11 Campo;Partly sunny;93;64;NE;7;25%;0%;12 Carlsbad;Fog to sun;74;63;W;8;74%;0%;11 Chico;Sunny and seasonable;97;66;ESE;8;32%;0%;11 China Lake;Breezy in the p.m.;108;77;WSW;9;11%;0%;12 Chino;Partly sunny;92;65;WSW;8;41%;0%;12 Concord;Mostly sunny;84;58;SSW;12;53%;0%;11 Corona;Mostly sunny, warm;93;62;W;8;42%;0%;12 Crescent City;Partly sunny;62;54;ENE;7;87%;3%;4 Daggett-Barstow;Mostly sunny;109;81;WSW;8;12%;0%;12 Edwards AFB;Windy in the p.m.;103;68;SW;9;15%;0%;12 El Centro;Mostly sunny, warm;110;84;SSE;8;29%;0%;11 Eureka;Mostly cloudy;63;54;N;8;81%;0%;3 Fairfield;Mostly sunny;84;56;WSW;16;49%;0%;11 Fresno;Mostly sunny and hot;103;71;NW;6;31%;0%;11 Fullerton;Fog, then sun;83;65;S;6;59%;0%;11 Hanford;Mostly sunny and hot;101;66;NW;6;29%;0%;11 Hawthorne;Fog to sun;74;63;SW;8;70%;0%;11 Hayward;Mostly sunny;74;58;WSW;10;62%;2%;11 Imperial;Mostly sunny, warm;110;84;SSE;8;29%;0%;11 Imperial Beach;Fog to sun;71;64;NW;10;77%;0%;7 Lancaster;Mostly sunny;102;72;WSW;10;10%;0%;12 Lemoore Nas;Mostly sunny, warm;102;63;NW;7;32%;0%;11 Lincoln;Sunny and seasonable;95;59;SSE;8;36%;0%;11 Livermore;Mostly sunny;88;59;WSW;9;45%;0%;11 Lompoc;Fog to sun;70;54;NNW;10;82%;0%;7 Long Beach;Fog, then sun;80;63;WSW;7;63%;0%;11 Los Alamitos;Clouds, then sun;80;63;SSW;7;58%;0%;11 Los Angeles;Fog, then sun;81;62;S;7;55%;0%;11 Los Angeles Downtown;Fog, then sun;81;62;S;7;55%;0%;11 Madera;Mostly sunny, warm;101;65;NW;7;29%;0%;11 Mammoth;Very warm;91;49;WNW;10;27%;1%;11 Marysville;Sunshine;96;59;SSE;8;35%;0%;11 Mather AFB;Plenty of sun;93;58;S;9;44%;0%;11 Merced;Sunny and warm;100;64;WNW;8;37%;0%;11 Merced (airport);Sunny and warm;100;64;WNW;8;37%;0%;11 Miramar Mcas;Fog to sun;77;63;NW;7;68%;0%;11 Modesto;Plenty of sunshine;95;63;NNW;9;44%;0%;11 Moffett Nas;Sunshine, pleasant;75;58;NW;9;65%;0%;11 Mojave;Breezy in the p.m.;102;70;WNW;11;10%;0%;12 Montague;Breezy in the p.m.;96;60;N;8;31%;0%;10 Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;69;56;WSW;7;70%;1%;11 Mount Shasta;Warm with sunshine;90;54;N;1;27%;0%;11 Napa County;Mostly sunny;77;55;SSW;12;71%;0%;11 Needles;Mostly sunny, warm;115;93;SSW;10;18%;26%;11 North Island;Fog to sun;72;65;NW;10;72%;0%;7 Oakland;Breezy in the p.m.;71;58;SW;12;62%;2%;10 Oceanside;Fog to sun;74;63;W;8;74%;0%;11 Ontario;Partly sunny;92;65;WSW;8;41%;0%;12 Oroville;Sunny and warm;98;66;SE;8;33%;1%;11 Oxnard;Fog to sun;69;59;SSW;10;84%;1%;10 Palm Springs;Sunshine and warm;111;88;WNW;6;19%;0%;11 Palmdale;Breezy in the p.m.;101;73;SW;10;12%;0%;12 Paso Robles;Breezy in the p.m.;91;55;S;8;43%;0%;11 Point Mugu;Fog, then sun;70;58;NW;10;71%;1%;11 Porterville;Mostly sunny, warm;102;65;SSE;7;25%;1%;11 Ramona;Fog to sun;88;60;NNW;8;50%;0%;11 Redding;Mostly sunny;99;66;S;8;27%;0%;10 Riverside;Mostly sunny, warm;95;68;W;8;38%;0%;12 Riverside March;Partly sunny;95;66;WNW;8;36%;0%;12 Sacramento;Sunny;92;60;S;9;42%;0%;11 Sacramento International;Sunny and warm;95;60;SSE;10;43%;0%;11 Salinas;Some sun, pleasant;74;57;SW;10;68%;0%;11 San Bernardino;Sunshine, seasonable;98;67;SW;7;34%;0%;12 San Carlos;Partly sunny, cool;75;56;WSW;9;57%;0%;10 San Diego;Fog to sun;73;66;WNW;9;63%;0%;8 San Diego Brown;Fog to sun;76;64;NW;7;69%;0%;11 San Diego Montgomery;Fog to sun;78;67;NW;7;66%;0%;11 San Francisco;Some sun;69;57;SW;13;63%;0%;10 San Jose;Mostly sunny;80;60;N;9;58%;0%;11 San Luis Obispo;Breezy in the p.m.;76;52;NW;9;64%;1%;11 San Nicolas Island;Fog, then sun;69;56;WNW;15;77%;1%;8 Sandberg;Breezy in the p.m.;91;71;WNW;12;17%;0%;12 Santa Ana;Fog to sun;81;65;SW;7;54%;0%;11 Santa Barbara;Clouds, then sun;73;59;ENE;8;67%;1%;10 Santa Maria;Partly sunny;71;54;NW;8;72%;1%;11 Santa Monica;Fog to sun;72;62;SSE;7;78%;0%;11 Santa Rosa;Partly sunny;77;52;SW;8;61%;0%;11 Santa Ynez;Fog, then sun;92;56;N;7;64%;1%;11 Santee;Fog, then sun;84;66;W;8;47%;0%;11 South Lake Tahoe;Abundant sunshine;82;45;WSW;10;29%;0%;12 Stockton;Sunny;94;60;WNW;8;39%;0%;11 Thermal;Mostly sunny, warm;112;82;ESE;8;23%;0%;11 Truckee-Tahoe;Breezy in the p.m.;84;39;SSE;9;30%;0%;12 Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny;108;82;SW;10;15%;2%;12 Ukiah;Sunny and seasonable;94;57;NW;6;42%;0%;11 Vacaville;Brilliant sunshine;92;59;SW;10;45%;0%;11 Van Nuys;Mostly sunny;87;64;SSE;7;44%;0%;11 Vandenberg AFB;Fog to sun;68;54;NNW;7;75%;1%;10 Victorville;Mostly sunny;99;69;SSW;12;19%;0%;12 Visalia;Mostly sunny and hot;100;66;NW;6;39%;0%;11 Watsonville;Some sun, pleasant;73;55;SSW;8;60%;0%;11 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather