CA Forecast for Saturday, July 16, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Plenty of sunshine;94;46;WSW;7;20%;0%;11 Arcata;Rather cloudy;65;54;NNE;9;77%;25%;4 Auburn;Sunny and warm;95;70;SE;6;24%;0%;11 Avalon;Fog to sun;80;67;SSW;6;56%;0%;11 Bakersfield;Hot with sunshine;103;75;NNE;8;24%;1%;11 Beale AFB;Sunny and seasonable;99;61;SE;6;35%;0%;11 Big Bear City;Partly sunny;82;53;SSW;8;40%;25%;12 Bishop;Partly sunny;102;65;WNW;10;20%;6%;12 Blue Canyon;Plenty of sunshine;83;69;ENE;7;24%;0%;11 Blythe;Mostly sunny and hot;115;90;SSW;7;26%;9%;11 Burbank;Sunny and hot;93;69;SSE;6;46%;0%;11 Camarillo;Mostly sunny;79;65;SSE;7;61%;1%;11 Camp Pendleton;Fog to sun;74;66;S;17;83%;0%;11 Campo;Mostly sunny;97;67;SE;7;28%;0%;12 Carlsbad;Fog to sun;76;67;S;7;74%;0%;11 Chico;Sunny and hot;101;69;E;6;26%;0%;10 China Lake;Mostly sunny;109;82;WSW;8;18%;2%;12 Chino;Sunny and hot;95;68;WSW;8;44%;0%;12 Concord;Sunny;90;58;SSW;11;45%;0%;11 Corona;Sunny and hot;98;68;WNW;8;44%;0%;11 Crescent City;Mostly cloudy;63;54;N;7;84%;3%;3 Daggett-Barstow;Mostly sunny;110;83;WSW;8;17%;3%;12 Edwards AFB;Hot, becoming windy;106;73;SW;8;20%;1%;12 El Centro;Mostly sunny and hot;113;87;SSW;6;26%;0%;11 Eureka;Mostly cloudy;63;55;NNE;9;78%;25%;4 Fairfield;Sunshine;89;57;WSW;13;41%;0%;11 Fresno;Sunshine and hot;104;75;NW;7;27%;0%;11 Fullerton;Fog, then sun;86;67;S;5;58%;0%;10 Hanford;Sunlit and hot;104;69;NW;8;27%;0%;11 Hawthorne;Fog to sun;78;66;SSW;7;66%;0%;10 Hayward;Partly sunny;73;56;SW;10;62%;0%;11 Imperial;Mostly sunny and hot;113;87;SSW;6;26%;0%;11 Imperial Beach;Fog to sun;73;66;SSW;8;79%;0%;11 Lancaster;Sunny and hot;106;77;WSW;10;17%;0%;12 Lemoore Nas;Hot with sunshine;104;68;NW;10;25%;0%;11 Lincoln;Sunny and warm;98;62;SSE;6;32%;1%;11 Livermore;Breezy in the p.m.;89;58;WSW;11;40%;0%;11 Lompoc;Fog to sun;70;54;NW;10;79%;0%;7 Long Beach;Fog, then sun;83;66;S;6;62%;0%;10 Los Alamitos;Fog, then sun;83;65;SSW;7;66%;0%;10 Los Angeles;Sunny and warm;85;66;SSW;7;60%;0%;11 Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny and warm;85;66;SSW;7;60%;0%;11 Madera;Sunny and hot;102;66;NW;9;27%;0%;11 Mammoth;Sunny and very warm;92;47;NW;8;24%;0%;11 Marysville;Sunny and warm;100;60;SSE;6;32%;0%;11 Mather AFB;Sunny and seasonable;96;59;S;6;38%;1%;11 Merced;Sunny and hot;101;65;NW;10;28%;0%;11 Merced (airport);Sunny and hot;101;65;NW;10;28%;0%;11 Miramar Mcas;Fog to sun;78;64;SW;6;68%;0%;11 Modesto;Sunny and warm;97;64;NNW;11;33%;0%;11 Moffett Nas;Breezy in the p.m.;74;58;WSW;10;66%;0%;11 Mojave;Hot, becoming breezy;104;74;WNW;10;18%;0%;12 Montague;Breezy in the p.m.;96;58;N;7;32%;0%;10 Monterey Rabr;Low clouds, then sun;67;55;W;9;74%;0%;10 Mount Shasta;Sunny and very warm;93;53;NNW;0;29%;0%;11 Napa County;Turning sunny;81;54;SW;10;63%;1%;11 Needles;Partly sunny and hot;117;94;SE;8;21%;18%;11 North Island;Fog to sun;72;65;SSW;7;79%;0%;11 Oakland;Turning sunny;71;57;SSW;11;64%;0%;11 Oceanside;Fog to sun;76;67;S;7;74%;0%;11 Ontario;Sunny and hot;95;68;WSW;8;44%;0%;12 Oroville;Sunny and warm;100;68;ESE;6;30%;2%;11 Oxnard;Fog to sun;72;62;SE;8;82%;1%;10 Palm Springs;Mostly sunny and hot;113;88;WNW;6;22%;1%;11 Palmdale;Hot, becoming breezy;105;77;SW;9;19%;0%;12 Paso Robles;Hot, becoming breezy;102;60;WNW;8;30%;0%;11 Point Mugu;Fog to sun;73;62;SE;8;69%;1%;7 Porterville;Hot with sunshine;103;71;SSE;7;27%;2%;11 Ramona;Sunny and hot;95;64;SSW;8;48%;0%;12 Redding;Sunny and hot;104;69;NW;6;22%;2%;10 Riverside;Sunny and hot;99;71;W;8;40%;0%;11 Riverside March;Sunny and hot;100;70;WNW;8;40%;0%;12 Sacramento;Sunny and warm;96;60;S;7;37%;1%;11 Sacramento International;Sunny and hot;99;61;SSE;7;38%;0%;11 Salinas;Breezy in the p.m.;71;56;SSW;11;69%;0%;11 San Bernardino;Sunny and hot;100;72;SW;7;39%;0%;12 San Carlos;Some sun;74;55;WSW;11;57%;0%;10 San Diego;Fog, then sun;74;67;W;8;71%;0%;11 San Diego Brown;Mostly sunny;78;66;W;6;70%;0%;12 San Diego Montgomery;Fog to sun;79;67;SW;6;66%;0%;11 San Francisco;Clouds, then sun;69;56;SW;14;61%;0%;11 San Jose;Brilliant sunshine;80;59;WNW;9;57%;0%;11 San Luis Obispo;Breezy in the p.m.;80;55;SSE;10;57%;0%;11 San Nicolas Island;Breezy in the p.m.;71;58;WNW;10;76%;1%;8 Sandberg;Sunny and very warm;95;74;WNW;11;21%;1%;12 Santa Ana;Fog to sun;83;67;WSW;7;60%;0%;11 Santa Barbara;Fog to sun;78;61;ESE;7;69%;0%;10 Santa Maria;Fog, then sun;73;55;SW;8;69%;0%;10 Santa Monica;Fog, then sun;74;65;NE;6;75%;0%;10 Santa Rosa;Clearing;82;52;SSW;8;50%;1%;11 Santa Ynez;Hot and humid;97;57;N;8;69%;0%;11 Santee;Mostly sunny;88;68;W;7;52%;0%;12 South Lake Tahoe;Breezy in the p.m.;83;50;SW;11;31%;2%;12 Stockton;Sunshine, seasonable;96;60;WNW;9;35%;0%;11 Thermal;Remaining very warm;113;85;NW;8;25%;1%;11 Truckee-Tahoe;Breezy in the p.m.;86;45;SSE;9;26%;1%;12 Twentynine Palms;Partly sunny;110;85;WSW;9;21%;2%;12 Ukiah;Sunlit and warm;94;56;NW;6;37%;1%;11 Vacaville;Sunny and warm;97;61;SW;7;38%;0%;11 Van Nuys;Sunlit and warm;91;67;SSE;7;49%;0%;11 Vandenberg AFB;Fog, then sun;70;53;NW;9;72%;0%;7 Victorville;Mostly sunny;101;71;SSW;9;26%;1%;12 Visalia;Sunny and hot;101;68;NW;7;38%;1%;11 Watsonville;Mostly sunny;75;55;SSE;8;61%;0%;11 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather