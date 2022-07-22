CA Forecast for Sunday, July 24, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Plenty of sunshine;92;45;N;5;21%;0%;10 Arcata;Partial sunshine;64;51;SSW;8;71%;0%;10 Auburn;Sunny and warm;95;69;ESE;5;19%;0%;10 Avalon;Fog, then some sun;80;63;W;8;60%;0%;10 Bakersfield;Partly sunny, warm;102;73;NE;7;15%;0%;11 Beale AFB;Sunny and warm;99;60;SE;6;29%;2%;10 Big Bear City;Mostly sunny;82;53;SW;8;35%;1%;12 Bishop;Sunny;103;59;NW;9;13%;0%;11 Blue Canyon;Plenty of sunshine;82;68;ENE;5;18%;2%;11 Blythe;Breezy in the a.m.;109;87;SSW;13;31%;26%;11 Burbank;Mostly sunny;88;65;SSE;6;46%;0%;11 Camarillo;Partly sunny;75;61;SSE;7;64%;0%;10 Camp Pendleton;Turning sunny, humid;73;64;SSW;8;84%;0%;11 Campo;Mostly sunny;93;62;SSW;9;28%;1%;12 Carlsbad;Turning sunny;76;65;SW;8;74%;1%;11 Chico;Sunny and warm;100;68;E;6;25%;0%;10 China Lake;Partly sunny;110;74;SW;8;9%;0%;11 Chino;Mostly sunny;90;61;WSW;7;49%;1%;11 Concord;Turning sunny;89;55;SW;10;46%;3%;10 Corona;Mostly sunny;92;61;W;8;48%;0%;11 Crescent City;Breezy in the p.m.;61;52;NNW;12;84%;3%;10 Daggett-Barstow;Partly sunny;108;78;WSW;13;9%;1%;11 Edwards AFB;Windy in the p.m.;105;70;SW;13;10%;0%;11 El Centro;Mostly sunny;107;83;SE;10;30%;8%;11 Eureka;Partly sunny;62;51;NW;8;72%;0%;9 Fairfield;Sunny;86;55;WSW;10;41%;1%;10 Fresno;Sunny and very warm;102;70;NW;6;20%;0%;11 Fullerton;Some sun;82;64;SSE;6;62%;0%;10 Hanford;Mostly sunny, warm;102;64;NNW;7;23%;0%;11 Hawthorne;Turning sunny;77;64;SSW;8;70%;0%;11 Hayward;Turning sunny;73;55;WSW;9;58%;6%;11 Imperial;Mostly sunny;107;83;SE;10;30%;8%;11 Imperial Beach;Clouds, then sun;71;64;WNW;8;78%;1%;8 Lancaster;Hot, becoming breezy;104;72;WSW;15;10%;0%;11 Lemoore Nas;Mostly sunny, warm;102;63;NW;7;20%;0%;11 Lincoln;Plenty of sun;96;59;SE;5;29%;2%;10 Livermore;Sunny;88;55;WSW;8;42%;3%;11 Lompoc;Fog to sun;66;53;NNW;13;80%;5%;10 Long Beach;Clearing;80;64;S;7;67%;0%;11 Los Alamitos;Turning sunny;81;65;SSW;7;57%;0%;11 Los Angeles;Partly sunny;82;63;S;7;55%;0%;10 Los Angeles Downtown;Partly sunny;82;63;S;7;55%;0%;10 Madera;Sunny and warm;100;62;NW;8;23%;0%;11 Mammoth;Plenty of sun;93;48;NW;6;22%;0%;10 Marysville;Plenty of sunshine;99;58;SE;5;29%;0%;10 Mather AFB;Sunny and warm;96;58;S;6;34%;2%;10 Merced;Sunny and warm;99;62;WNW;8;24%;0%;11 Merced (airport);Sunny and warm;99;62;WNW;8;24%;0%;11 Miramar Mcas;Turning sunny;78;62;WSW;6;68%;1%;11 Modesto;Sunny and warm;96;62;NNW;9;31%;1%;11 Moffett Nas;Breezy in the p.m.;73;56;NNW;9;65%;7%;11 Mojave;Mostly sunny, breezy;100;76;W;16;8%;0%;12 Montague;Breezy in the p.m.;97;58;N;6;26%;0%;10 Monterey Rabr;Low clouds, then sun;66;54;W;9;73%;11%;10 Mount Shasta;Sunny and very warm;94;54;NNW;1;26%;0%;10 Napa County;Turning sunny;74;54;SSW;10;68%;1%;10 Needles;Very warm;111;91;S;12;20%;18%;11 North Island;Clouds, then sun;71;63;WNW;8;80%;1%;11 Oakland;Breezy in the p.m.;67;55;SW;11;68%;5%;11 Oceanside;Turning sunny;76;65;SW;8;74%;1%;11 Ontario;Mostly sunny;90;61;WSW;7;49%;1%;11 Oroville;Sunny and very warm;102;67;E;5;28%;2%;10 Oxnard;Partly sunny;69;58;SE;8;85%;0%;10 Palm Springs;Sunshine and warm;112;84;WNW;7;20%;3%;11 Palmdale;Breezy in the p.m.;103;73;SW;14;12%;0%;12 Paso Robles;Breezy in the p.m.;96;51;S;9;29%;3%;11 Point Mugu;Partly sunny;69;58;SE;9;77%;0%;10 Porterville;Remaining very warm;102;66;SE;8;21%;0%;11 Ramona;Mostly sunny, warm;93;60;S;8;50%;1%;12 Redding;Sunny and hot;107;68;SE;6;17%;0%;10 Riverside;Mostly sunny;95;65;WSW;8;43%;0%;11 Riverside March;Mostly sunny;96;66;WSW;8;39%;1%;11 Sacramento;Sunny and warm;96;59;S;6;35%;2%;10 Sacramento International;Sunny and warm;98;60;SSE;6;36%;2%;10 Salinas;Breezy in the p.m.;68;54;NW;11;72%;7%;10 San Bernardino;Partly sunny;98;70;SW;7;38%;0%;11 San Carlos;Turning sunny, cool;74;54;WSW;9;54%;7%;11 San Diego;Turning sunny;70;62;W;8;75%;1%;11 San Diego Brown;Turning sunny;77;63;WNW;6;69%;1%;11 San Diego Montgomery;Turning sunny;78;65;W;7;67%;1%;11 San Francisco;Clouds to sun;65;54;SW;13;63%;6%;10 San Jose;Turning sunny;80;56;ENE;7;57%;6%;11 San Luis Obispo;Clearing;75;52;W;9;63%;5%;11 San Nicolas Island;Fog, then some sun;68;55;WNW;16;78%;0%;10 Sandberg;Turning sunny;91;71;WNW;15;11%;0%;12 Santa Ana;Turning sunny;81;66;SW;7;55%;1%;11 Santa Barbara;Mostly sunny;73;57;NNE;7;71%;0%;11 Santa Maria;Fog, then sun;67;52;NW;9;76%;4%;10 Santa Monica;Partly sunny;72;62;E;7;77%;0%;10 Santa Rosa;Turning sunny;81;48;SSW;7;51%;1%;10 Santa Ynez;Partly sunny;92;53;NNW;9;68%;4%;11 Santee;Clouds and sunshine;88;65;WSW;8;47%;2%;11 South Lake Tahoe;Plenty of sunshine;81;43;WSW;7;24%;0%;11 Stockton;Sunny and warm;96;58;WNW;7;34%;2%;10 Thermal;Mostly sunny, warm;109;80;NW;9;24%;5%;11 Truckee-Tahoe;Sunshine;86;41;SE;6;23%;0%;11 Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny;107;81;SW;10;17%;5%;12 Ukiah;Sunny and hot;102;57;WNW;5;32%;1%;10 Vacaville;Sunlit, seasonable;97;58;SW;6;36%;1%;10 Van Nuys;Partly sunny;87;66;SSE;7;46%;0%;11 Vandenberg AFB;Fog, then sun;66;52;NNW;11;77%;5%;7 Victorville;Mostly sunny;98;67;SSW;9;18%;0%;12 Visalia;Mostly sunny and hot;100;62;NW;6;31%;0%;11 Watsonville;Turning 