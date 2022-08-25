Skip to main content
CA Forecast for Saturday, August 27, 2022

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Sunny;91;44;WSW;8;23%;0%;8

Arcata;Mostly cloudy;67;56;SW;5;77%;40%;2

Auburn;Sunny and seasonable;92;65;SE;6;28%;0%;8

Avalon;Fog to sun;80;62;W;7;58%;0%;8

Bakersfield;Sunny and hot;101;71;NNE;7;22%;0%;9

Beale AFB;Sunshine, seasonable;95;59;SE;5;43%;0%;8

Big Bear City;Mostly sunny;77;49;WSW;7;50%;25%;9

Bishop;Brilliant sunshine;99;59;WNW;7;21%;3%;9

Blue Canyon;Plenty of sunshine;80;65;ENE;7;26%;1%;8

Blythe;Mostly sunny;104;84;SSW;7;40%;2%;9

Burbank;Plenty of sunshine;89;64;SSE;6;49%;0%;9

Camarillo;Sunshine, pleasant;76;60;SSW;7;71%;0%;9

Camp Pendleton;Fog to sun;78;67;SSW;8;76%;0%;8

Campo;Plenty of sunshine;91;60;WSW;8;42%;0%;10

Carlsbad;Fog, then sun;80;67;SW;8;73%;0%;8

Chico;Sunny and warm;97;64;SE;6;31%;0%;8

China Lake;Sunny;105;73;WSW;7;20%;0%;9

Chino;Plenty of sunshine;92;64;WSW;8;52%;0%;9

Concord;Mostly sunny;86;58;SW;9;54%;5%;8

Corona;Plenty of sunshine;95;63;WSW;9;50%;0%;9

Crescent City;Clouds and sun;66;57;N;9;86%;3%;3

Daggett-Barstow;Plenty of sun;105;79;SW;9;21%;0%;9

Edwards AFB;Windy in the p.m.;103;71;SW;12;21%;0%;9

El Centro;Sunny and very warm;107;83;WSW;6;38%;1%;9

Eureka;Low clouds may break;66;57;NW;6;78%;80%;2

Fairfield;Mostly sunny;86;57;WSW;11;51%;4%;8

Fresno;Sunny and hot;102;69;NW;5;34%;0%;8

Fullerton;Partly sunny;87;68;SSE;5;57%;0%;8

Hanford;Sunny and hot;102;65;NW;5;32%;0%;8

Hawthorne;Partly sunny;78;68;SSW;7;69%;0%;8

Hayward;Clearing;78;58;WSW;7;61%;10%;8

Imperial;Sunny and very warm;107;83;WSW;6;38%;1%;9

Imperial Beach;Fog, then sun;77;66;WNW;10;78%;0%;8

Lancaster;Windy in the p.m.;101;73;SW;15;19%;0%;9

Lemoore Nas;Sunny and hot;102;64;NW;6;32%;0%;8

Lincoln;Sunny and warm;94;59;SSE;6;41%;1%;8

Livermore;Sunshine;91;56;WSW;6;49%;5%;8

Lompoc;Clouds, then sun;70;57;NNW;9;81%;0%;9

Long Beach;Fog, then sun;83;68;SW;6;60%;0%;8

Los Alamitos;Fog, then sun;84;67;SSW;7;60%;0%;8

Los Angeles;Mostly sunny;84;66;SSW;7;62%;0%;9

Los Angeles Downtown;Mostly sunny;84;66;SSW;7;62%;0%;9

Madera;Sunny and hot;100;61;NW;7;33%;0%;8

Mammoth;Mostly sunny, warm;90;47;NW;6;27%;25%;8

Marysville;Sunny and seasonable;95;58;SSE;5;40%;0%;8

Mather AFB;Sunny and warm;93;56;S;6;47%;1%;8

Merced;Sunny and warm;98;62;WNW;7;40%;0%;8

Merced (airport);Sunny and warm;98;62;WNW;7;40%;0%;8

Miramar Mcas;Fog to sun;82;66;W;7;67%;0%;8

Modesto;Sunny and warm;94;60;NNW;8;46%;0%;8

Moffett Nas;Turning sunny;75;58;NNE;8;69%;12%;8

Mojave;Windy in the p.m.;100;71;WNW;12;17%;0%;9

Montague;Hot, becoming breezy;97;58;N;6;31%;2%;7

Monterey Rabr;Low clouds breaking;71;58;W;7;72%;11%;8

Mount Shasta;Mostly sunny, warm;92;52;NNW;1;34%;0%;8

Napa County;Clouds, then sun;77;57;SW;9;74%;5%;8

Needles;Mostly sunny;106;87;SSE;6;31%;26%;9

North Island;Fog to sun;78;69;NW;9;74%;0%;8

Oakland;Turning sunny;73;59;WSW;8;66%;11%;8

Oceanside;Fog, then sun;80;67;SW;8;73%;0%;8

Ontario;Plenty of sunshine;92;64;WSW;8;52%;0%;9

Oroville;Sunny and warm;96;64;SE;6;37%;2%;8

Oxnard;Fog to sun;70;59;SSW;9;86%;0%;8

Palm Springs;Sunny and very warm;108;83;WNW;7;28%;0%;9

Palmdale;Breezy in the p.m.;99;71;SW;13;22%;0%;9

Paso Robles;Breezy in the p.m.;92;53;SSW;9;46%;0%;9

Point Mugu;Fog, then sun;72;60;WSW;8;81%;0%;6

Porterville;Sunny and hot;101;67;S;7;27%;0%;8

Ramona;Sunny and warm;91;60;SSE;8;53%;0%;9

Redding;Sunny and hot;102;66;S;6;23%;0%;7

Riverside;Plenty of sunshine;96;66;WSW;8;45%;0%;9

Riverside March;Plenty of sunshine;95;64;S;8;44%;0%;9

Sacramento;Sunlit, seasonable;93;58;S;6;45%;1%;8

Sacramento International;Sunny and warm;95;59;SSE;6;44%;0%;8

Salinas;Low clouds, then sun;71;59;NW;9;73%;6%;7

San Bernardino;Sunshine and warm;96;65;SSW;8;45%;0%;9

San Carlos;Turning sunny;77;56;WSW;8;58%;13%;8

San Diego;Clouds, then sun;79;69;W;8;69%;0%;8

San Diego Brown;Mostly sunny;82;66;W;6;69%;0%;9

San Diego Montgomery;Fog to sun;82;67;WNW;7;66%;0%;8

San Francisco;Low clouds breaking;71;58;WSW;10;61%;13%;7

San Jose;Clouds, then sun;82;58;ENE;7;61%;9%;8

San Luis Obispo;Turning sunny;76;54;WNW;8;72%;0%;9

San Nicolas Island;Fog, then sun;72;61;WNW;11;76%;0%;6

Sandberg;Breezy in the p.m.;90;68;WSW;11;25%;0%;9

Santa Ana;Clouds, then sun;84;69;SW;7;59%;0%;8

Santa Barbara;Fog to sun;75;57;E;7;76%;0%;8

Santa Maria;Partly sunny;71;56;NW;7;77%;0%;9

Santa Monica;Some sun;75;65;SSW;7;75%;0%;8

Santa Rosa;Turning sunny;81;53;SW;6;59%;6%;8

Santa Ynez;Humid with sunshine;91;56;NNW;7;70%;0%;9

Santee;Fog to sun;90;67;WSW;8;52%;0%;8

South Lake Tahoe;Sunshine;79;45;WSW;7;35%;0%;9

Stockton;Brilliant sunshine;93;58;NW;7;46%;2%;8

Thermal;Sunny and very warm;106;80;NW;6;34%;0%;9

Truckee-Tahoe;Sunny;84;40;SSW;8;33%;0%;8

Twentynine Palms;Abundant sunshine;102;78;WSW;6;29%;0%;9

Ukiah;Sunny and hot;97;56;WNW;5;43%;1%;8

Vacaville;Warm with sunshine;94;57;SW;6;44%;2%;8

Van Nuys;Mostly sunny;88;64;SSE;7;52%;0%;9

Vandenberg AFB;Turning sunny;68;55;NNW;8;81%;25%;9

Victorville;Sunny;96;65;SSW;9;31%;0%;9

Visalia;Sunny and hot;99;63;WNW;5;44%;0%;8

Watsonville;Clouds and sun, nice;72;57;SW;7;66%;8%;8

