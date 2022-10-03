Skip to main content
Weather

CA Forecast

CA Forecast for Wednesday, October 5, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Partly sunny, warm;84;37;S;4;32%;0%;4

Arcata;Mostly cloudy;67;51;NE;6;80%;3%;3

Auburn;Mostly sunny;84;61;ENE;6;40%;0%;5

Avalon;Some sun;77;62;SSE;6;71%;0%;5

Bakersfield;Sunny and very warm;90;63;SE;6;38%;0%;5

Beale AFB;Partly sunny, warm;88;58;E;6;45%;0%;4

Big Bear City;Partly sunny, warm;74;46;WNW;7;63%;1%;6

Bishop;Partly sunny, warm;90;46;NW;6;19%;0%;5

Blue Canyon;Partly sunny, warm;75;61;E;5;29%;0%;5

Blythe;Sunny and hot;101;73;S;7;31%;0%;5

Burbank;Mostly sunny, warm;89;63;SSE;6;53%;0%;5

Camarillo;Mostly sunny;79;62;SSE;7;65%;1%;5

Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny;76;64;SE;6;80%;0%;5

Campo;Mostly sunny;88;56;SSW;6;42%;1%;6

Carlsbad;Turning sunny, humid;75;63;S;7;88%;0%;5

Chico;Partly sunny;90;59;ENE;4;44%;0%;4

China Lake;Partly sunny and hot;98;58;W;6;18%;0%;5

Chino;Mostly sunny, warm;90;63;WSW;7;53%;1%;5

Concord;Partly sunny;84;57;SW;7;53%;0%;5

Corona;Mostly sunny, warm;92;61;WSW;7;52%;0%;5

Crescent City;Variable cloudiness;63;53;NNE;6;84%;6%;4

Daggett-Barstow;Sunny and hot;97;67;WSW;7;20%;0%;5

Edwards AFB;Partly sunny, warm;93;56;WSW;5;25%;0%;5

El Centro;Sunny and hot;102;74;WSW;5;37%;0%;5

Eureka;More clouds than sun;66;52;NE;6;81%;3%;4

Fairfield;Partly sunny;84;54;WSW;9;56%;0%;5

Fresno;Sunny and very warm;91;63;NW;5;41%;0%;5

Fullerton;Clouds and sun;85;67;SSW;5;63%;1%;5

Hanford;Sunny and very warm;91;57;NW;6;45%;1%;5

Hawthorne;Partly sunny;78;66;SSE;7;72%;1%;5

Hayward;Partly sunny, nice;74;56;SW;7;68%;1%;5

Imperial;Sunny and hot;102;74;WSW;5;37%;0%;5

Imperial Beach;Clearing and humid;74;65;SW;7;82%;0%;5

Lancaster;Partly sunny, warm;94;57;WSW;6;25%;0%;5

Lemoore Nas;Mostly sunny, warm;92;56;NW;8;38%;0%;5

Lincoln;Partly sunny, warm;88;57;ESE;5;46%;1%;4

Livermore;Partly sunny;84;56;WSW;7;51%;1%;5

Lompoc;Clouds and sun, nice;71;54;NNW;9;81%;0%;5

Long Beach;Some sun;81;66;S;6;67%;1%;5

Los Alamitos;Some sun;81;66;S;6;67%;1%;5

Los Angeles;Sunshine and humid;83;64;S;7;69%;1%;5

Los Angeles Downtown;Sunshine and humid;83;64;S;7;69%;1%;5

Madera;Mostly sunny, warm;90;58;NW;6;44%;1%;5

Mammoth;Partly sunny, warm;84;40;WSW;4;36%;0%;4

Marysville;Partly sunny, warm;88;57;ESE;5;46%;0%;4

Mather AFB;Partly sunny, warm;88;57;S;5;51%;1%;4

Merced;Partly sunny, warm;90;57;NW;7;43%;0%;5

Merced (airport);Partly sunny, warm;90;57;NW;7;43%;0%;5

Miramar Mcas;Clouds, then sun;78;63;SW;7;81%;0%;5

Modesto;Mostly sunny;88;59;NNW;7;45%;0%;5

Moffett Nas;Partly sunny;75;57;W;7;66%;0%;5

Mojave;Partly sunny and hot;93;55;NW;7;23%;1%;5

Montague;Mostly sunny, warm;88;48;N;5;34%;4%;4

Monterey Rabr;Mostly sunny;67;54;WSW;6;81%;0%;5

Mount Shasta;Mostly sunny, warm;84;48;NNW;4;38%;0%;4

Napa County;Partly sunny, nice;78;51;WSW;8;64%;0%;5

Needles;Sunny and hot;101;75;NNW;7;22%;1%;5

North Island;Clearing and humid;76;68;SSW;7;73%;0%;5

Oakland;Clouds and sun;72;57;S;8;72%;1%;5

Oceanside;Turning sunny, humid;75;63;S;7;88%;0%;5

Ontario;Mostly sunny, warm;90;63;WSW;7;53%;1%;5

Oroville;Partly sunny;88;59;ENE;4;47%;1%;4

Oxnard;Mostly sunny;74;61;SSE;7;83%;1%;5

Palm Springs;Mostly sunny and hot;102;76;NW;6;25%;0%;5

Palmdale;Partly sunny, warm;93;59;WSW;7;27%;0%;5

Paso Robles;Sunny and very warm;92;51;NW;5;45%;0%;5

Point Mugu;Mostly sunny;74;60;SSE;8;72%;1%;5

Porterville;Partly sunny, warm;89;59;SE;6;39%;1%;5

Ramona;Mostly sunny;86;58;SE;7;56%;1%;5

Redding;Mostly sunny, warm;93;60;NE;4;35%;0%;4

Riverside;Sunny and very warm;92;62;WSW;8;59%;0%;5

Riverside March;Plenty of sunshine;91;61;SE;8;53%;1%;5

Sacramento;Partly sunny, warm;88;58;S;5;51%;1%;4

Sacramento International;Partly sunny, warm;88;56;S;5;51%;0%;4

Salinas;Mostly sunny, nice;74;55;WSW;8;70%;0%;5

San Bernardino;Sunlit and very warm;91;63;SSW;7;52%;0%;5

San Carlos;Clouds and sun, nice;74;56;WSW;8;66%;1%;5

San Diego;Turning sunny, humid;76;68;SSW;7;73%;0%;5

San Diego Brown;Humid;77;64;W;6;84%;0%;6

San Diego Montgomery;Clearing;78;65;SSW;7;79%;0%;5

San Francisco;Partly sunny;69;57;SW;10;68%;1%;5

San Jose;Clouds and sunshine;78;56;WNW;7;63%;0%;5

San Luis Obispo;Mostly sunny;83;57;NNE;8;56%;0%;5

San Nicolas Island;Breezy in the p.m.;71;60;NW;11;76%;1%;5

Sandberg;Sunny and very warm;85;64;NW;9;23%;0%;5

Santa Ana;Partly sunny;81;66;SSW;6;73%;1%;5

Santa Barbara;Mostly sunny, nice;74;58;E;6;80%;1%;5

Santa Maria;Partly sunny, nice;74;55;NW;8;74%;0%;5

Santa Monica;Clouds and sun, nice;77;64;SSE;7;70%;0%;5

Santa Rosa;Partly sunny;81;50;W;6;62%;0%;5

Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny, humid;86;54;NE;6;72%;1%;5

Santee;Partly sunny;85;64;SW;7;57%;0%;5

South Lake Tahoe;Partly sunny, warm;74;38;SSW;5;38%;0%;5

Stockton;Partly sunny;87;56;WNW;6;51%;0%;5

Thermal;Sunny and hot;102;72;NNW;7;33%;0%;5

Truckee-Tahoe;Partly sunny, warm;76;33;S;5;43%;0%;5

Twentynine Palms;Sunny and hot;96;70;W;6;23%;1%;5

Ukiah;Partly sunny;87;49;NNW;6;51%;0%;4

Vacaville;Partly sunny;89;54;WSW;6;47%;1%;5

Van Nuys;Mostly sunny;88;62;SSE;6;53%;1%;5

Vandenberg AFB;Clouds and sun;67;54;NNW;9;87%;0%;5

Victorville;Mostly sunny, warm;90;56;SSW;6;36%;0%;5

Visalia;Remaining very warm;90;57;WNW;5;48%;0%;5

Watsonville;Partly sunny;74;54;S;6;68%;0%;5

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather

Written By