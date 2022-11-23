CA Forecast for Thursday, November 24, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Plenty of sunshine;50;17;ESE;5;57%;0%;2 Arcata;Mostly sunny;60;41;ESE;4;76%;0%;2 Auburn;Plenty of sunshine;67;47;E;5;45%;0%;3 Avalon;Mostly sunny;77;59;N;6;12%;0%;3 Bakersfield;Plenty of sun;70;41;ESE;5;39%;0%;3 Beale AFB;Plenty of sunshine;68;40;E;5;50%;0%;2 Big Bear City;Plenty of sunshine;56;29;E;11;19%;1%;3 Bishop;Plenty of sunshine;63;26;NNW;7;24%;0%;3 Blue Canyon;Plenty of sunshine;59;44;ESE;7;23%;0%;3 Blythe;Sunny, breezy, nice;74;43;NNE;13;13%;0%;3 Burbank;Sunny and breezy;81;49;NE;15;16%;0%;3 Camarillo;Very windy, sunny;82;51;NE;22;13%;0%;3 Camp Pendleton;Sunny and warmer;80;45;NE;7;19%;0%;3 Campo;Very windy, cooler;64;43;ENE;25;14%;0%;3 Carlsbad;Sunny and warmer;81;38;NE;7;29%;0%;3 Chico;Plenty of sun;69;41;ENE;6;44%;1%;2 China Lake;Sunny and pleasant;67;30;SE;5;17%;0%;3 Chino;Very windy, sunny;79;47;NE;24;12%;1%;3 Concord;Plenty of sun;68;38;E;6;49%;0%;3 Corona;Winds subsiding;80;47;ENE;16;12%;0%;3 Crescent City;Partly sunny;60;45;SSE;6;65%;4%;2 Daggett-Barstow;Sunny and nice;65;36;ESE;8;17%;0%;3 Edwards AFB;Sunny and nice;65;26;ENE;10;20%;0%;3 El Centro;Sunny and pleasant;77;43;NW;9;17%;0%;3 Eureka;Mostly sunny;58;42;E;4;78%;0%;2 Fairfield;Sunny and pleasant;70;34;NE;7;44%;0%;3 Fresno;Plenty of sunshine;68;42;NE;3;59%;0%;3 Fullerton;Sunny and warm;83;47;ENE;15;24%;0%;3 Hanford;Plenty of sunshine;66;34;N;3;63%;1%;3 Hawthorne;Sunny and very warm;82;50;NNE;5;25%;0%;3 Hayward;Plenty of sunshine;68;43;E;6;51%;1%;3 Imperial;Sunny and pleasant;77;43;NW;9;17%;0%;3 Imperial Beach;Sunny, nice and warm;78;48;ENE;10;33%;0%;3 Lancaster;Sunny and breezy;68;28;ENE;14;17%;0%;3 Lemoore Nas;Plenty of sun;67;33;NW;5;50%;0%;3 Lincoln;Plenty of sun;68;39;E;5;50%;1%;3 Livermore;Sunny and pleasant;69;40;ESE;7;50%;1%;3 Lompoc;Plenty of sunshine;75;39;E;6;38%;0%;3 Long Beach;Sunny and very warm;82;48;NE;6;22%;0%;3 Los Alamitos;Sunny and warmer;83;48;NE;15;23%;0%;3 Los Angeles;Sunny and very warm;81;50;NNE;7;26%;1%;3 Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny and very warm;81;50;NNE;7;26%;1%;3 Madera;Plenty of sunshine;68;37;NE;4;64%;1%;3 Mammoth;Plenty of sunshine;50;20;SSE;5;65%;0%;2 Marysville;Plenty of sunshine;68;38;ENE;4;51%;1%;2 Mather AFB;Plenty of sunshine;69;38;E;4;53%;1%;3 Merced;Plenty of sunshine;67;37;E;4;59%;0%;3 Merced (airport);Plenty of sunshine;67;37;E;4;59%;0%;3 Miramar Mcas;Plenty of sunshine;79;46;ENE;9;19%;0%;3 Modesto;Plenty of sunshine;66;37;ESE;3;58%;0%;3 Moffett Nas;Sunny and pleasant;70;45;SE;4;47%;0%;3 Mojave;Plenty of sunshine;65;33;NNE;10;15%;1%;3 Montague;Plenty of sunshine;52;26;NE;4;66%;1%;2 Monterey Rabr;Plenty of sunshine;74;44;ESE;5;43%;0%;3 Mount Shasta;Plenty of sun;55;29;SE;4;55%;1%;2 Napa County;Plenty of sunshine;71;36;ENE;8;40%;0%;3 Needles;Windy;69;46;NNW;20;17%;1%;3 North Island;Sunny and warm;79;48;ENE;8;31%;0%;3 Oakland;Sunshine;67;42;E;6;48%;1%;3 Oceanside;Sunny and warmer;81;38;NE;7;29%;0%;3 Ontario;Very windy, sunny;79;47;NE;24;12%;1%;3 Oroville;Plenty of sunshine;68;42;ENE;5;48%;2%;2 Oxnard;Sunny and windy;78;52;NE;19;20%;0%;3 Palm Springs;Plenty of sun;78;52;N;8;10%;0%;3 Palmdale;Sunny and breezy;66;29;E;15;20%;0%;3 Paso Robles;Plenty of sunshine;75;33;E;4;42%;0%;3 Point Mugu;Sunny, windy, warmer;79;54;NE;19;20%;0%;3 Porterville;Plenty of sun;67;39;ESE;4;52%;1%;3 Ramona;Sunny and breezy;75;43;ENE;14;14%;1%;3 Redding;Plenty of sunshine;73;39;NNE;7;32%;1%;2 Riverside;Sunny and breezy;78;48;NE;15;11%;0%;3 Riverside March;Sunny and windy;75;43;ENE;18;14%;1%;3 Sacramento;Plenty of sunshine;70;37;ENE;4;53%;1%;3 Sacramento International;Plenty of sunshine;70;37;NE;5;51%;0%;3 Salinas;Plenty of sun;76;42;ESE;7;45%;0%;3 San Bernardino;Winds subsiding;76;46;NE;17;13%;0%;3 San Carlos;Sunshine;68;46;ESE;5;52%;1%;3 San Diego;Sunny and warmer;80;48;ENE;7;31%;0%;3 San Diego Brown;Sunny and warm;80;49;E;15;20%;0%;3 San Diego Montgomery;Sunny and warm;80;47;ENE;7;21%;0%;3 San Francisco;Abundant sunshine;68;43;E;7;54%;1%;3 San Jose;Sunny;70;43;ESE;4;47%;0%;3 San Luis Obispo;Sunny and very warm;79;43;ENE;5;36%;0%;3 San Nicolas Island;Mostly sunny;73;57;NNW;7;24%;1%;3 Sandberg;Very windy, sunny;59;46;ENE;28;15%;0%;3 Santa Ana;Sunny and warm;83;50;ENE;18;21%;1%;3 Santa Barbara;Sunny and nice;76;39;N;5;38%;1%;3 Santa Maria;Sunny and pleasant;74;39;E;5;36%;0%;3 Santa Monica;Sunny and pleasant;77;49;NNE;6;27%;0%;3 Santa Rosa;Sunny and beautiful;73;35;E;5;44%;0%;3 Santa Ynez;Sunny and very warm;83;38;NE;5;37%;1%;3 Santee;Sunny and breezy;79;41;ENE;14;19%;0%;3 South Lake Tahoe;Plenty of sunshine;50;24;SSE;5;48%;0%;3 Stockton;Plenty of sunshine;68;37;ESE;3;56%;0%;3 Thermal;Plenty of sunshine;78;40;NNW;7;14%;0%;3 Truckee-Tahoe;Plenty of sunshine;52;21;SSE;5;49%;0%;3 Twentynine Palms;Plenty of sunshine;68;40;W;10;13%;1%;3 Ukiah;Plenty of sunshine;72;36;E;3;48%;0%;3 Vacaville;Sunny and delightful;70;35;N;7;40%;1%;3 Van Nuys;Sunny and nice;80;49;NNE;8;15%;1%;3 Vandenberg AFB;Sunny and pleasant;74;45;E;6;36%;0%;3 Victorville;Sunny and breezy;67;31;ESE;13;17%;0%;3 Visalia;Plenty of sunshine;66;36;NE;4;59%;0%;3 Watsonville;Sunny and nice;74;40;ENE;5;47%;0%;3 _____