CA Forecast for Tuesday, December 13, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Very cold;28;3;E;4;79%;0%;2 Arcata;Mostly sunny, cool;51;32;ESE;5;75%;6%;2 Auburn;Mostly sunny, chilly;48;31;E;5;81%;9%;2 Avalon;A shower in the a.m.;56;47;N;7;63%;56%;3 Bakersfield;Mostly sunny, cool;53;33;SE;5;69%;7%;3 Beale AFB;Mostly sunny;51;29;E;5;80%;10%;2 Big Bear City;Sunshine and chilly;41;16;N;6;87%;5%;3 Bishop;Mostly sunny, chilly;45;18;NW;8;49%;0%;3 Blue Canyon;Mostly sunny, chilly;42;28;ENE;5;57%;13%;2 Blythe;Plenty of sun;59;33;ENE;6;56%;0%;3 Burbank;Sunshine, but cool;58;37;NE;5;60%;2%;3 Camarillo;Mostly sunny, cool;60;36;NE;7;48%;2%;3 Camp Pendleton;Cool with sunshine;59;36;ENE;6;63%;6%;3 Campo;Mostly sunny, cold;50;26;NE;6;79%;27%;3 Carlsbad;Sunshine and cool;59;34;ENE;6;66%;7%;3 Chico;Mostly sunny, cool;52;31;ENE;4;73%;9%;2 China Lake;Sunny and cool;53;23;WNW;4;54%;0%;3 Chino;Partly sunny, cool;56;35;N;5;67%;4%;3 Concord;Sunshine and cool;53;34;S;5;70%;4%;2 Corona;Partly sunny, cool;58;32;E;5;63%;2%;3 Crescent City;Lots of sun, chilly;49;34;ESE;6;71%;5%;2 Daggett-Barstow;Sunny, but cool;52;30;WSW;8;58%;0%;3 Edwards AFB;Mostly sunny, cold;49;20;WNW;4;67%;0%;3 El Centro;Sunny, but cool;63;35;WNW;6;49%;0%;3 Eureka;Mostly sunny;50;33;SE;5;74%;6%;2 Fairfield;Mostly sunny;53;32;NW;5;76%;4%;2 Fresno;Patchy morning fog;52;34;E;5;79%;9%;3 Fullerton;Mostly sunny, cool;60;38;NNE;5;56%;4%;3 Hanford;Mostly sunny;54;31;N;5;76%;9%;3 Hawthorne;Sunny, but cool;60;44;NNW;5;49%;4%;3 Hayward;Mostly sunny;55;35;ESE;5;66%;4%;2 Imperial;Sunny, but cool;63;35;WNW;6;49%;0%;3 Imperial Beach;Mostly sunny, cool;59;40;NE;7;66%;11%;2 Lancaster;Sunny, but cool;51;25;WNW;5;63%;0%;3 Lemoore Nas;Mostly sunny;55;29;NW;6;70%;9%;3 Lincoln;Mostly sunny;51;30;E;5;79%;10%;2 Livermore;Mostly sunny;53;32;SSE;6;74%;4%;2 Lompoc;Mostly sunny;60;36;E;7;61%;2%;3 Long Beach;Sunny, but cool;61;40;N;5;57%;4%;3 Los Alamitos;Sunny, but cool;61;40;NNE;5;59%;4%;3 Los Angeles;Sunlit and cool;59;41;NNE;5;56%;4%;3 Los Angeles Downtown;Sunlit and cool;59;41;NNE;5;56%;4%;3 Madera;Fog in the morning;53;33;ENE;4;76%;9%;2 Mammoth;Cold;27;7;E;4;79%;0%;2 Marysville;Mostly sunny, cool;52;30;ESE;5;78%;10%;2 Mather AFB;Sunshine and cool;51;32;ESE;5;84%;9%;2 Merced;Fog in the morning;54;33;E;5;73%;8%;2 Merced (airport);Fog in the morning;54;33;E;5;73%;8%;2 Miramar Mcas;Mostly sunny, cool;58;37;NE;5;64%;8%;3 Modesto;Fog in the morning;53;34;ESE;5;76%;9%;2 Moffett Nas;Mostly sunny;55;35;SE;5;70%;3%;2 Mojave;Sunny, but chilly;49;24;NNW;6;58%;1%;3 Montague;Partly sunny, cold;34;13;NE;5;89%;10%;2 Monterey Rabr;Mostly sunny;55;37;ESE;6;64%;3%;3 Mount Shasta;Partly sunny;37;21;NNE;4;76%;17%;2 Napa County;Mostly sunny;54;32;NNE;5;71%;3%;2 Needles;Sunny, but cool;56;35;NW;5;50%;1%;3 North Island;Mostly sunny, cool;59;42;NNE;6;63%;10%;2 Oakland;Sunshine and cool;54;37;E;5;66%;4%;2 Oceanside;Sunshine and cool;59;34;ENE;6;66%;7%;3 Ontario;Partly sunny, cool;56;35;N;5;67%;4%;3 Oroville;Mostly sunny, cool;51;32;E;5;76%;11%;2 Oxnard;Mostly sunny, cool;57;40;NE;8;55%;2%;3 Palm Springs;Mostly sunny, cool;61;41;NNW;5;44%;0%;3 Palmdale;Sunny, but chilly;49;24;W;5;71%;0%;3 Paso Robles;Mostly sunny, cool;54;30;E;5;73%;4%;3 Point Mugu;Mostly sunny, cool;59;37;NE;7;54%;2%;3 Porterville;Sunshine and cool;53;31;E;4;64%;9%;3 Ramona;A shower in the p.m.;54;27;ENE;6;76%;56%;3 Redding;Mostly sunny;55;33;NNE;7;53%;12%;2 Riverside;Mostly sunny, cool;58;35;NE;4;64%;3%;3 Riverside March;Partly sunny, cold;54;29;E;5;69%;4%;3 Sacramento;Mostly sunny, cool;51;33;ESE;4;83%;9%;2 Sacramento International;Mostly sunny;52;30;ESE;5;79%;7%;2 Salinas;Mostly sunny;59;37;ESE;6;63%;3%;3 San Bernardino;Sunshine and cool;56;33;NE;5;68%;2%;3 San Carlos;Sunshine and cool;54;36;ENE;5;73%;4%;2 San Diego;Mostly sunny, cool;60;41;NNE;6;63%;10%;2 San Diego Brown;Cool with sunshine;57;36;NE;6;66%;11%;3 San Diego Montgomery;Mostly sunny, cool;58;39;NNE;5;66%;9%;3 San Francisco;Mostly sunny;54;38;NNE;6;71%;4%;2 San Jose;Mostly sunny;56;34;SE;5;70%;3%;2 San Luis Obispo;Mostly sunny, cool;59;37;NE;7;60%;4%;3 San Nicolas Island;Windy in the morning;57;46;N;12;55%;3%;3 Sandberg;Breezy in the a.m.;42;32;N;11;73%;2%;3 Santa Ana;Sunshine and cool;61;40;NE;5;54%;5%;3 Santa Barbara;Mostly sunny, cool;58;36;NE;5;58%;3%;3 Santa Maria;Mostly sunny, cool;58;34;ENE;7;62%;3%;3 Santa Monica;Sunny, but cool;58;41;N;5;55%;2%;3 Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny;55;30;NNE;4;75%;4%;2 Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny;59;33;ENE;5;67%;4%;3 Santee;Partly sunny, cool;60;34;NE;5;60%;6%;3 South Lake Tahoe;Clouds and sun, cold;33;11;SW;5;60%;0%;3 Stockton;Mostly sunny, cool;52;33;SE;5;77%;6%;2 Thermal;Sunny, but cool;61;33;NNW;5;49%;0%;3 Truckee-Tahoe;Partly sunny, cold;31;3;SSW;3;90%;0%;3 Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny, cool;53;32;WNW;7;50%;1%;3 Ukiah;Mostly sunny;52;30;ENE;4;85%;5%;2 Vacaville;Mostly sunny, cool;53;31;NNW;5;72%;5%;2 Van Nuys;Sunny, but cool;58;37;N;5;59%;3%;3 Vandenberg AFB;Mostly sunny;59;36;ENE;8;58%;2%;3 Victorville;Chilly with sunshine;50;26;SW;5;71%;1%;3 Visalia;Mostly sunny;53;32;NE;5;73%;8%;3 Watsonville;Mostly sunny, cool;56;33;ENE;5;71%;3%;2 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather