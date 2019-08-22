CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 21, 2019

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

151 AM PDT Thu Aug 22 2019

CAZ519-221100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including the cities of Aspendell and Whitney Portal

151 AM PDT Thu Aug 22 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 81. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. South winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the west after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80. East winds up to 10 mph

increasing to southeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Highs 85 to

90. Lows 64 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71.

Highs 88 to 93.

CAZ521-221100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including the cities of Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

151 AM PDT Thu Aug 22 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 56 to 66. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 87. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86. East winds up to 10 mph

increasing to southeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 87 to 92. Lows

63 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71.

Highs 89 to 94.

CAZ520-221100-

Owens Valley-

Including the cities of Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

151 AM PDT Thu Aug 22 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 97. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the northwest

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 96. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 73.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 100 to 103. Lows

74 to 77.

CAZ522-221100-

Death Valley National Park-

Including the cities of Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

151 AM PDT Thu Aug 22 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 69 in the

mountains...around 90 at Furnace Creek. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90 in the mountains...

114 to 117 at Furnace Creek. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 68 in the mountains...

around 90 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 89 in the mountains...114 to 117 at

Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 68 in the mountains...around

90 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 93 in the mountains...around

115 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 71 in the

mountains...around 90 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 95 in the mountains...around 117 at

Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 73 in the mountains...

around 92 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 95 to 98 in the

mountains...around 120 at Furnace Creek. Lows 73 to 76 in the

mountains...92 to 95 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-221100-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

151 AM PDT Thu Aug 22 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 72. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 102. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 69 to 72. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 72. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 76.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 104 to 107. Lows

76 to 79.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 105 to 108.

Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

CAZ524-221100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

151 AM PDT Thu Aug 22 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 76. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 103. South winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 73. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 99. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 73. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 78.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 79.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 106 to 109.

Lows 79 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107.

CAZ525-526-221100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including the cities of Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

151 AM PDT Thu Aug 22 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80 in Twentynine Palms...

70 to 73 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 110 in Twentynine Palms...99 to

102 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph increasing to south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 78 in Twentynine

Palms...around 70 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 105 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...95 to 98 around Yucca Valley. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 78 in Twentynine Palms...around

70 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105 in Twentynine Palms...around

99 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 82 in Twentynine

Palms...around 73 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106 in Twentynine Palms...around

100 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 82 in Twentynine

Palms...around 74 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 110 in

Twentynine Palms...100 to 103 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 82 to 85 in Twentynine Palms...73 to 76 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 109 to 112 in

Twentynine Palms...102 to 105 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 84 to 87 in Twentynine Palms...74 to 77 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

