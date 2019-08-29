CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 28, 2019

028 FPUS55 KVEF 290936

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

236 AM PDT Thu Aug 29 2019

CAZ519-292300-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including the cities of Aspendell and Whitney Portal

236 AM PDT Thu Aug 29 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. West winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear, warmer. Lows 62 to 67. Highs

87 to 92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 66.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 87.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 63 to 68.

Highs 83 to 88.

CAZ521-292300-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including the cities of Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

236 AM PDT Thu Aug 29 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 67. Highs 88 to

93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 65.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 88.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 63 to

68. Highs 84 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 84.

CAZ520-292300-

Owens Valley-

Including the cities of Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

236 AM PDT Thu Aug 29 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 99. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 69. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 99. West winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 69. South winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 99. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 69 to 72. Highs 100 to

103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 74.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 99.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 72 to

75. Highs 96 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 95.

CAZ522-292300-

Death Valley National Park-

Including the cities of Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

236 AM PDT Thu Aug 29 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 92 in the mountains...116 to 119 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 69 in the mountains...90 to 93 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 92 in the mountains...116 to 119 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 69 in the mountains...89 to

92 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 92 in the mountains...116 to

119 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 69 to 72 in the

mountains...89 to 92 at Furnace Creek. Highs 94 to 97 in the

mountains...116 to 119 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 72 in the mountains...

around 92 at Furnace Creek.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 93 in the mountains...

around 115 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 71 to 74 in the

mountains...91 to 94 at Furnace Creek. Highs 90 to 93 in the

mountains...113 to 116 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 71 in the mountains...

around 91 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90 in the mountains...around

112 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-292300-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

236 AM PDT Thu Aug 29 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 103. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 74. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 104. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 74. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 105. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 76 to 79. Highs 106 to

109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 79.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 78.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 101 to 104.

Lows 76 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

CAZ524-292300-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

236 AM PDT Thu Aug 29 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 103. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 77. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 104. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 77. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 104. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 79 to 82. Highs around

110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 81.

.LABOR DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 101 to 104.

Lows 79 to 82.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 79.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

CAZ525-526-292300-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including the cities of Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

236 AM PDT Thu Aug 29 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 106 to 109 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...99 to 102 around Yucca Valley. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 80 to 83 in Twentynine Palms...71 to

74 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 110 in Twentynine Palms...100 to

103 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 80 to 83 in Twentynine Palms...72 to

75 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 110 in Twentynine Palms...101 to

104 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 83 to 86 in Twentynine

Palms...75 to 78 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Highs

110 to 113 in Twentynine Palms...104 to 107 around Yucca Valley

and near Joshua Tree.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 84 in Twentynine

Palms...around 76 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 105 in Twentynine Palms...

around 100 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 82 to 85 in

Twentynine Palms...74 to 77 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs 104 to 107 in Twentynine Palms...99 to 102 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 82 in Twentynine

Palms...around 74 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105 in Twentynine Palms...

around 98 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather