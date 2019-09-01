CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 31, 2019

_____

907 FPUS55 KVEF 010932

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

231 AM PDT Sun Sep 1 2019

CAZ519-012300-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including the cities of Aspendell and Whitney Portal

231 AM PDT Sun Sep 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 79. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. West winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 68 to 78. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs around 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows

63 to 68. Highs 81 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 62 to

67. Highs 81 to 86.

$$

CAZ521-012300-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including the cities of Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

231 AM PDT Sun Sep 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. South winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87. South winds up to 5 mph

increasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

74 to 84. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 65.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 83 to 88.

Lows 62 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 64.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 85.

$$

CAZ520-012300-

Owens Valley-

Including the cities of Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

231 AM PDT Sun Sep 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 72. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 96. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 72. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 92 to 95. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 74.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 97.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 75.

Highs 95 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 72.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 95.

$$

CAZ522-012300-

Death Valley National Park-

Including the cities of Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

231 AM PDT Sun Sep 1 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 94 in the mountains...119 to 122 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70 in the mountains...93 to

96 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 90 in the mountains...111 to

114 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70 in the mountains...

92 to 95 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 89 in the mountains...114 to 117 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 73 in the mountains...

around 93 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 92 in the mountains...

around 115 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 73 in

the mountains...91 to 94 at Furnace Creek. Highs 90 to 93 in the

mountains...113 to 116 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70 in the mountains...

around 91 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90 in the mountains...around

113 at Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-012300-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

231 AM PDT Sun Sep 1 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 106. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 79. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 74 to 77. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 102. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

Highs 101 to 104.

$$

CAZ524-012300-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

231 AM PDT Sun Sep 1 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 104. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Patchy blowing dust after midnight. Lows around

80. South winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 98. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 78. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 80 to 83. Highs

103 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 80 to 83.

Highs 103 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

Highs 102 to 105.

$$

CAZ525-526-012300-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including the cities of Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

231 AM PDT Sun Sep 1 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 108 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...100 to 103 around Yucca Valley. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Patchy blowing dust. Lows 81 to 84 in Twentynine

Palms...74 to 77 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South

winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 45 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 104 in Twentynine Palms...94 to

97 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 81 to 84 in Twentynine Palms...

73 to 76 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 107 in Twentynine Palms...around

100 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 82 to

85 in Twentynine Palms...74 to 77 around Yucca Valley and near

Joshua Tree. Highs 106 to 109 in Twentynine Palms...100 to

103 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107 in Twentynine Palms...around

101 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

$$

_____

