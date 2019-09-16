CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 15, 2019

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

156 AM PDT Mon Sep 16 2019

CAZ519-161100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including the cities of Aspendell and Whitney Portal

156 AM PDT Mon Sep 16 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 43 to 53. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Slight chance of sprinkles in

the afternoon. Snow level above 8000 feet. Highs 56 to 66.

Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy, colder. Patchy blowing dust

in the evening. Lows 35 to 45. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts

to around 55 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

40 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65. North winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, warmer. Highs

71 to 76. Lows 49 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Chance of rain showers and snow in the

afternoon. Highs around 66. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 48.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 69 to 74. Lows 47 to 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 76.

CAZ521-161100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including the cities of Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

156 AM PDT Mon Sep 16 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Areas of blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs 64 to 74. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Areas of blowing

dust in the evening. Lows 38 to 48. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, warmer. Highs

73 to 78. Lows 48 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 66. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 47.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 66 to 71. Lows 46 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 76.

CAZ520-161100-

Owens Valley-

Including the cities of Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

156 AM PDT Mon Sep 16 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 62. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Areas of blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs 81 to 84. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing

to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, cooler. Areas of blowing

dust in the evening. Lows 51 to 54. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph becoming northwest up to 10 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 56. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 85 to 88. Lows

56 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 78. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 59.

Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 61.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 87.

CAZ522-161100-

Death Valley National Park-

Including the cities of Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

156 AM PDT Mon Sep 16 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 62 in the

mountains...84 to 87 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Areas of blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs 76 to 79 in the mountains...105 to 108 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to southwest

20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Windy, cooler. Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Lows 50 to

53 in the mountains...76 to 79 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph becoming northwest 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 73 in the mountains...around 100 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 55 in the mountains...76 to

79 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Highs 79 to 82 in

the mountains...100 to 103 at Furnace Creek. Lows 55 to 58 in the

mountains...75 to 78 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 72 to 75 in the

mountains...95 to 98 at Furnace Creek. Lows 54 to 57 in the

mountains...74 to 77 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 79 in the mountains...around

101 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 59 in the mountains...

around 79 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 81 in the mountains...around

104 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-161100-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

156 AM PDT Mon Sep 16 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs around 90. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, cooler. Lows 59 to 62.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 85. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs 89 to 92.

Lows 62 to 65.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs 84 to 87.

Lows 61 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 65.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 93.

CAZ524-161100-

Eastern Mojave Desert, Including the Mojave National Preserve-

Including the cities of Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

156 AM PDT Mon Sep 16 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 91 to 94. South winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 62 to 65. West winds

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 86. West winds up to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 63. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 89 to 92. Lows 62 to

65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 67.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 95.

CAZ525-526-161100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including the cities of Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

156 AM PDT Mon Sep 16 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 74 to 77 in Twentynine

Palms...around 70 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 100 in Twentynine

Palms...90 to 93 around Yucca Valley...94 to 97 near Joshua Tree.

South winds up to 10 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 69 to 72 in Twentynine

Palms...60 to 63 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph becoming west 5 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 95 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...86 to 89 around Yucca Valley. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 69 in Twentynine Palms...59 to

62 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 94 to 97 in

Twentynine Palms...89 to 92 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 66 to 69 in Twentynine Palms...59 to 62 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 97 in Twentynine Palms...around

92 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 69 to 72 in

Twentynine Palms...63 to 66 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs around 100 in Twentynine Palms...92 to 95 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

