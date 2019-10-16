CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 15, 2019

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

1226 AM PDT Wed Oct 16 2019

CAZ519-161100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including the cities of Aspendell and Whitney Portal

1226 AM PDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 57 to 67. South winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 36 to 46. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to around 45 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 51 to 61. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 50 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 29 to 39. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph decreasing to 30 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to

46. Highs 62 to 67.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 60 to 65. Lows 42 to 47.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 66 to 71. Lows 44 to 49.

CAZ521-161100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including the cities of Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

1226 AM PDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 45. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 61 to 71. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder. Lows 32 to 42. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to

46. Highs 62 to 67.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 60 to 65. Lows 41 to 46.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 66 to 71. Lows 43 to 48.

CAZ520-161100-

Owens Valley-

Including the cities of Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

1226 AM PDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 48. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 54. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 76. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 35 mph increasing to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 45 to 48. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

50. Highs 73 to 76.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 72 to 75. Lows 49 to 52.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs around 80. Lows 51 to 54.

CAZ522-161100-

Death Valley National Park-

Including the cities of Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

1226 AM PDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 49 in the

mountains...56 to 59 at Furnace Creek. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 75 in the mountains...

around 100 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 52 in the

mountains...70 to 73 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 73 in the mountains...93 to 96 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest

in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 43 to 46 in the mountains...

65 to 68 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 67 in the mountains...around 88 at

Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 47 in the mountains...

around 62 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 72 in

the mountains...around 90 at Furnace Creek. Lows 46 to 49 in the

mountains...61 to 64 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 69 to 72 in the

mountains...around 90 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 50 in the

mountains...63 to 66 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-161100-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

1226 AM PDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 56. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 87. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 59. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph increasing to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 49 to 52. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 52.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80.

Lows 51 to 54.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 79 to 82. Lows 53 to 56.

CAZ524-161100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

1226 AM PDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 59. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 87. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 80 to 83. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 52 to 55. West winds 15 to

25 mph becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 54.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 84. Lows

53 to 56.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 80 to 83. Lows 54 to 57.

CAZ525-526-161100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including the cities of Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

1226 AM PDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 64. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 93 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...84 to 87 around Yucca Valley. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 66 in Twentynine

Palms and near Joshua Tree...around 60 around Yucca Valley.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90 in Twentynine Palms...79 to

82 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows around 60 in Twentynine

Palms and near Joshua Tree...53 to 56 around Yucca Valley. West

winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 25 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 84 in Twentynine Palms...

around 77 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 59 in

Twentynine Palms...52 to 55 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs 84 to 87 in Twentynine Palms...around 80 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows around 60 in

Twentynine Palms...53 to 56 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs 84 to 87 in Twentynine Palms...80 to 83 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

