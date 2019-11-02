CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Friday, November 1, 2019

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

156 AM PDT Sat Nov 2 2019

CAZ519-021100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

156 AM PDT Sat Nov 2 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 64 to 69. Lows 42 to 47.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 44.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 67. Lows

41 to 46.

CAZ521-021100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

156 AM PDT Sat Nov 2 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 39. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 41. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 43. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 64 to 69. Lows 41 to 46.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 42.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 67. Lows 40 to

45.

CAZ520-021100-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

156 AM PDT Sat Nov 2 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 42. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 73. North winds up to 5 mph with

gusts to around 20 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 45. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 74. North winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 47. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 75 to 78. Lows 50 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

Highs 73 to 76.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 74.

CAZ522-021100-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

156 AM PDT Sat Nov 2 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 42 in the mountains...53 to

56 at Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 66 in the mountains...86 to 89 at

Furnace Creek. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 44 in the mountains...56 to

59 at Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 68 in the mountains...around 90 at

Furnace Creek. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 46 in the mountains...around

60 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 71 to 74 in the mountains...

89 to 92 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 50 in the mountains...around

60 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 48 in the mountains...

around 59 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70 in the mountains...around 89 at

Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 49 in

the mountains...around 60 at Furnace Creek. Highs 69 to 72 in the

mountains...around 90 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 69 in the mountains...around 88 at

Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-021100-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

156 AM PDT Sat Nov 2 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 45. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 75. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 48. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 77. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 79 to 82. Lows 51 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 55. Highs

around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 54.

Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 78.

CAZ524-021100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

156 AM PDT Sat Nov 2 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 46. North winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 75. North winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 77. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 80 to 83. Lows 52 to

55.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 56. Highs 79 to

82.

CAZ525-526-021100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

156 AM PDT Sat Nov 2 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 49. Northwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...73 to 76 around Yucca Valley. North winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 53. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 83 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua

Tree...75 to 78 around Yucca Valley. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 54. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 83 to 86. Lows 53 to

56.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 85 in Twentynine Palms...around

80 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 58. Highs 83 to

86 in Twentynine Palms...79 to 82 around Yucca Valley and near

Joshua Tree.

