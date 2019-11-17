CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 16, 2019

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

300 AM PST Sun Nov 17 2019

CAZ519-180000-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

300 AM PST Sun Nov 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 48 to 58. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 37.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow and rain. Highs 47 to 52. Lows 30 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain.

Highs around 45.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 31. Highs

43 to 48.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 51.

CAZ521-180000-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

300 AM PST Sun Nov 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 44. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67. North winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 52 to 62. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow after midnight. Lows

around 38. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Chance of snow and rain in the

morning, then snow likely and chance of rain in the afternoon.

Accumulations are possible. Highs around 51. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

and rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Highs around 48. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 33. Highs

46 to 51.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 53.

CAZ520-180000-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

300 AM PST Sun Nov 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 73. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 47. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 75. North winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 47. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 72. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain after midnight. Lows

around 43. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 58. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 38. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 36.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 62.

CAZ522-180000-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

300 AM PST Sun Nov 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 68 in the mountains...around 90 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 47 in the mountains...52 to 55 at

Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 69 in the mountains...84 to 87 at

Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 48 in the mountains...

52 to 55 at Furnace Creek. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 62 to 65 in the mountains...82 to

85 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain after midnight. Lows

around 44 in the mountains...around 56 at Furnace Creek. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 57 in the mountains...around 72 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Accumulations are possible.

Lows around 38 in the mountains...around 53 at Furnace Creek.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 52 in the

mountains...around 71 at Furnace Creek. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of rain in the evening. Lows

around 36 in the mountains...around 50 at Furnace Creek. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 52 to 55 in the

mountains...around 70 at Furnace Creek. Lows 35 to 38 in the

mountains...around 50 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 57 in the mountains...around

71 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-180000-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

300 AM PST Sun Nov 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 78. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 52. North winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 79. North winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 52. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 74 to 77. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain after midnight. Lows

around 51. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler.

Highs around 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows around 47.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of rain in the evening. Lows

around 44. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 43. Highs

63 to 66.

CAZ524-180000-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

300 AM PST Sun Nov 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 77. North winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 52. North winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 78. North winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 54. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 72 to 75. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain after midnight. Lows

around 53. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Accumulations are

possible. Highs 66 to 69. Lows 50 to 53. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 45.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 67. Lows 43 to

46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 65.

CAZ525-526-180000-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

300 AM PST Sun Nov 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 83 in Twentynine Palms...75 to

78 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 55. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 83 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua

Tree...76 to 79 around Yucca Valley. North winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 57. North winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80 in Twentynine Palms and

near Joshua Tree...73 to 76 around Yucca Valley. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 57 in Twentynine Palms...around 50 around Yucca Valley

and near Joshua Tree.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Highs

around 70 in Twentynine Palms...61 to 64 around Yucca Valley and

near Joshua Tree. Lows 53 to 56 in Twentynine Palms...45 to

48 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 66 in Twentynine Palms...around 59 around Yucca Valley and

near Joshua Tree.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 48 in Twentynine Palms...around 42 around Yucca Valley

and near Joshua Tree.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 68 in

Twentynine Palms...60 to 63 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 46 to 49 in Twentynine Palms...41 to 44 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 68 in Twentynine Palms...

around 63 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather