CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 10, 2019

_____

209 FPUS55 KVEF 111006

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

206 AM PST Wed Dec 11 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-120000-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

206 AM PST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 33 to 43. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 37 to 47. West winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph increasing to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Near steady temperature in

the mid 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs 36 to 46. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain and snow. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow

and rain. Highs around 45.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Chance of snow in the

evening. Colder. Lows around 29. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 35 to 40.

Lows 26 to 31.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 39.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to 32. Highs

38 to 43.

$$

CAZ521-120000-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

206 AM PST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 37 to 47. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 51. West winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 39. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 51. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41. Highs

47 to 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs 37 to 42. Lows

26 to 31.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 31. Highs

38 to 43.

$$

CAZ520-120000-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

206 AM PST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 54. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 59. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 43. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 59. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 34 to

37. Highs 51 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 36. Highs

around 50.

$$

CAZ522-120000-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

206 AM PST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50 in the mountains...around 70 at

Furnace Creek. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 39 in the mountains...around

50 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 54 in the mountains...69 to

72 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40 in the mountains...

49 to 52 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 54 in the mountains...71 to

74 at Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 44 in the

mountains...50 to 53 at Furnace Creek. Highs 54 to 57 in the

mountains...69 to 72 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 37 in the mountains...

around 49 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 43 to 46 in

the mountains...62 to 65 at Furnace Creek. Lows 34 to 37 in the

mountains...45 to 48 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 35 in the

mountains...42 to 45 at Furnace Creek. Highs 44 to 47 in the

mountains...62 to 65 at Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-120000-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

206 AM PST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 44. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 59 to 62. Northwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 45. West winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 65. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows around 50.

Highs 63 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 43.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 54 to 57. Lows 39 to

42.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 37.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 55.

$$

CAZ524-120000-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

206 AM PST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 44. North winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 59 to 62. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 46. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 64. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 49.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 56 to 59. Lows

41 to 44.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 39.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 57.

$$

CAZ525-526-120000-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

206 AM PST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 65. North winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 47. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 67. North winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 49. West winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 69. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

50 in Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...44 to 47 near

Joshua Tree. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 61 to 64 in

Twentynine Palms...56 to 59 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 44 to 47 in Twentynine Palms...39 to 42 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 41 in Twentynine Palms...

around 37 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 61 in Twentynine Palms and

near Joshua Tree...around 57 around Yucca Valley.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather