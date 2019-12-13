CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast
CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 12, 2019
Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin
National Weather Service Las Vegas NV
300 AM PST Fri Dec 13 2019
CAZ519-140000-
Eastern Sierra Slopes-
Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal
300 AM PST Fri Dec 13 2019
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Strong winds. Chance of snow and slight
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 47. West winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph increasing to 40 to 50 mph with
gusts to around 80 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Snow and chance of rain in the
evening, then chance of snow and rain after midnight. Snow may be
heavy at times in the evening. Snow accumulation generally 8 to
12 inches. Snow level above 8000 feet. Near steady temperature in
the mid 30s. West winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 75 mph decreasing
to 50 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Very windy. Sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Highs 31 to 41. West winds 30 to 40 mph decreasing to 20 to 30 mph
in the afternoon. Gusts up to 55 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows 16 to 26. West
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 24 to 34. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 25.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around
36.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 24 to 29.
Highs 35 to 40.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 41.
CAZ521-140000-
White Mountains of Inyo County-
Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine
300 AM PST Fri Dec 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs 43 to 53. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
evening. Lows 30 to 40. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph
increasing to 35 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 38 to 48. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up
to 35 mph in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 21 to 31. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 29 to 39. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 29.
Highs 36 to 41.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 36 to 41.
Lows 25 to 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 42.
CAZ520-140000-
Owens Valley-
Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,
and Olancha
300 AM PST Fri Dec 13 2019
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60.
Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph increasing to
40 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain in the evening, then
partly cloudy with slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 41 to
44. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 56. West winds 5 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 32 to 35. West winds 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 47. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 35. Highs
46 to 49.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to
35. Highs 46 to 49.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
CAZ522-140000-
Death Valley National Park-
Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,
and Shoshone
300 AM PST Fri Dec 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs
53 to 56 in the mountains...70 to 73 at Furnace Creek. West winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the south with gusts to around 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 39 to 42 in the mountains...50 to 53 at Furnace Creek.
Northwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 52 in the mountains...69 to
72 at Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around
30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 36 in the mountains...
around 50 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 44 in the mountains...64 to 67 at
Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to
33 in the mountains...41 to 44 at Furnace Creek. Highs 43 to 46 in
the mountains...62 to 65 at Furnace Creek.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 42 to 45 in
the mountains...59 to 62 at Furnace Creek. Lows 31 to 34 in the
mountains...41 to 44 at Furnace Creek.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 47 in the mountains...around
63 at Furnace Creek.
CAZ523-140000-
Western Mojave Desert-
Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin
300 AM PST Fri Dec 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 67. Southwest winds up to 5 mph
increasing to 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 60 to 63. West winds 20 to 30 mph
with gusts to around 50 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 39 to 42. West winds
15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 54. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 38.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 54.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 35.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 54. Lows
34 to 37.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 38.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 55.
CAZ524-140000-
Eastern Mojave Desert-
Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns
300 AM PST Fri Dec 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 65. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 49. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 61 to 64. Southwest winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 43. West winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 55. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 39.
Highs 55 to 58.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 57. Lows
around 40.
CAZ525-526-140000-
Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-
Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,
Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction
300 AM PST Fri Dec 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 69. Northwest winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds up to
10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70 in Twentynine Palms and near
Joshua Tree...63 to 66 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 48 in Twentynine Palms...
40 to 43 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 62 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua
Tree...54 to 57 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 43 in
Twentynine Palms...35 to 38 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua
Tree. Highs 60 to 63 in Twentynine Palms...55 to 58 around Yucca
Valley and near Joshua Tree.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around
60 in Twentynine Palms...53 to 56 around Yucca Valley and near
Joshua Tree. Lows 39 to 42 in Twentynine Palms and around Yucca
Valley...35 to 38 near Joshua Tree.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 61 in Twentynine Palms and
around Yucca Valley...around 57 near Joshua Tree.
