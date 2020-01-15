CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast
CAZ519-160000-
Eastern Sierra Slopes-
Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal
300 AM PST Wed Jan 15 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THURSDAY TO 4 AM
PST FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 34 to 44. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Near steady temperature in the
upper 20s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Windy. Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with
snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation generally 2 to 4 inches.
Highs 30 to 40. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Snow in the evening, then partly cloudy
with chance of snow after midnight. Colder. Accumulations are
possible. Lows 13 to 23. West winds 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow
near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 27 to 37. West winds 10 to 20 mph
shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to
36. Highs 40 to 45.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 49.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows
35 to 40. Highs 47 to 52.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41. Highs
47 to 52.
CAZ521-160000-
White Mountains of Inyo County-
Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine
300 AM PST Wed Jan 15 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM PST THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 38 to 48. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 33. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Highs 37 to 47. South winds 20 to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Snow in the evening.
Colder. Accumulations are possible. Lows 18 to 28. Southwest winds
15 to 25 mph becoming west 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of
snow 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 30 to 40. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 34. Highs
41 to 46.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to
38. Highs 45 to 50.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 51.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. Highs
49 to 54.
CAZ520-160000-
Owens Valley-
Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,
and Olancha
300 AM PST Wed Jan 15 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM PST THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 56. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 35. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 52 to 55. South winds 5 to
15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow in the evening. Snow level
3900 feet in the evening. Lows 30 to 33. Southwest winds 15 to
25 mph becoming west 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 49. Northwest winds up to
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to
39. Highs 51 to 54.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 59.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows
40 to 43. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 44. Highs
around 60.
CAZ522-160000-
Death Valley National Park-
Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,
and Shoshone
300 AM PST Wed Jan 15 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM PST THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50 in the mountains...65 to 68 at
Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 35 in the mountains...42 to
45 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
around 50 in the mountains...69 to 72 at Furnace Creek. South winds
5 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Snow likely and chance of
rain in the evening. Snow level 4500 feet in the evening. Lows
29 to 32 in the mountains...42 to 45 at Furnace Creek. South winds
20 to 30 mph becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 44 in the mountains...62 to
65 at Furnace Creek. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to
38 in the mountains...43 to 46 at Furnace Creek. Highs around 50 in
the mountains...63 to 66 at Furnace Creek.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 56 in the mountains...around
72 at Furnace Creek.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows
40 to 43 in the mountains...around 50 at Furnace Creek. Highs 55 to
58 in the mountains...71 to 74 at Furnace Creek.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 43 in the
mountains...around 50 at Furnace Creek. Highs 54 to 57 in the
mountains...71 to 74 at Furnace Creek.
CAZ523-160000-
Western Mojave Desert-
Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin
300 AM PST Wed Jan 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 59. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to
the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 39. East winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 59 to 62. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Chance of rain in the
evening. Lows 36 to 39. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 56. West winds 5 to 15 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 39.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows
39 to 42.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 66. Lows
42 to 45.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 66.
CAZ524-160000-
Eastern Mojave Desert-
Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns
300 AM PST Wed Jan 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds up to
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 63. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 56. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 62. Lows
41 to 44.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 68. Lows
44 to 47.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 67.
CAZ525-526-160000-
Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-
Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,
Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction
300 AM PST Wed Jan 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 66 in Twentynine Palms and near
Joshua Tree...around 60 around Yucca Valley. North winds up to
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 42 to 45 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua Tree...
around 40 around Yucca Valley. East winds up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 68 in Twentynine Palms and near
Joshua Tree...59 to 62 around Yucca Valley. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 45 in Twentynine
Palms...35 to 38 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 63 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua
Tree...53 to 56 around Yucca Valley. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 43 in Twentynine Palms...
around 39 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 66 in
Twentynine Palms...around 60 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua
Tree. Lows 44 to 47 in Twentynine Palms...40 to 43 around Yucca
Valley and near Joshua Tree.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70 in
Twentynine Palms...63 to 66 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua
Tree. Lows around 50 in Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...
43 to 46 near Joshua Tree.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70 in Twentynine Palms and
near Joshua Tree...around 66 around Yucca Valley.
