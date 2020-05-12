CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Monday, May 11, 2020

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

221 AM PDT Tue May 12 2020

CAZ519-122300-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

221 AM PDT Tue May 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 50 to 60. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 30 to 40. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 62. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows 47 to 52.

Highs 68 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows

49 to 54. Highs 71 to 76.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 70.

CAZ521-122300-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

221 AM PDT Tue May 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 70. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. Highs

71 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows

50 to 55. Highs 75 to 80.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 74.

CAZ520-122300-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

221 AM PDT Tue May 12 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 79. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 50. West winds 15 to

25 mph becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 78. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 53. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

60. Highs 82 to 85.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 85 to 88.

Lows around 60.

CAZ522-122300-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

221 AM PDT Tue May 12 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 73 in the mountains...around 100 at

Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 49 in the mountains...around

70 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the

north 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 72 in the mountains...95 to 98 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 52 in the mountains...

70 to 73 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 75 in the mountains...around

100 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

60 in the mountains...74 to 77 at Furnace Creek. Highs around 80 in

the mountains...99 to 102 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 82 to

85 in the mountains...104 to 107 at Furnace Creek. Lows around

60 in the mountains...76 to 79 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 79 in the mountains...

around 101 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-122300-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

221 AM PDT Tue May 12 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 76 to 79. Southwest winds 25 to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 51 to 54. Southwest winds 25 to

35 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 54 to 57. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 84. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs

86 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 63.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows

62 to 65. Highs 91 to 94.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 87.

CAZ524-122300-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

221 AM PDT Tue May 12 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 79 to 82. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 52 to 55. West winds 20 to 30 mph

becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 58. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 84. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 64. Highs

around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 66.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 69.

Highs 92 to 95.

CAZ525-122300-

Morongo Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

and Twentynine Palms

221 AM PDT Tue May 12 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 87 in Twentynine Palms...76 to

79 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 55 to 58 in Twentynine Palms...around

50 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds 20 to

30 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 87 in Twentynine Palms...around

80 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 62 in Twentynine

Palms...52 to 55 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90 in Twentynine Palms...81 to

84 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 67 in

Twentynine Palms...around 60 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs 90 to 93 in Twentynine Palms...86 to 89 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 68 in Twentynine Palms...around

61 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 96 in Twentynine Palms...around

91 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70 in

Twentynine Palms...60 to 63 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs 95 to 98 in Twentynine Palms...90 to 93 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 69 in

Twentynine Palms...around 60 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs 94 to 97 in Twentynine Palms...around 90 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

CAZ526-122300-

Cadiz Basin-

Including Vidal Junction

221 AM PDT Tue May 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 89. West winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows around 60. West winds 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 87. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 64. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 66.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 94 to 97. Lows 66 to 69.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 96 to 99. Lows

around 70.

