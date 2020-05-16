CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast
Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin
National Weather Service Las Vegas NV
221 AM PDT Sat May 16 2020
CAZ519-162300-
Eastern Sierra Slopes-
Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal
221 AM PDT Sat May 16 2020
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 39 to 49. Southwest winds
20 to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 58 to 68. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Chance of snow showers after
midnight. Lows 37 to 47. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph. Chance of
snow 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Chance of rain showers and snow
showers. Highs 48 to 58. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Breezy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows
around 44. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Chance of snow showers and rain
showers in the morning, then snow showers and rain showers likely
in the afternoon. Accumulations are possible. Highs around 55.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of snow showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 41. Chance
of snow 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 62.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.
Highs 62 to 69.
CAZ521-162300-
White Mountains of Inyo County-
Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine
221 AM PDT Sat May 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 78. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 68 to 78. South winds up to
10 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs 59 to 69. South winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to
southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow
showers. Lows around 45. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers
in the morning, then rain showers and snow showers likely in the
afternoon. Accumulations are possible. Highs around 58. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
around 42.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 64.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to
51. Highs 64 to 69.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 72.
CAZ520-162300-
Owens Valley-
Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,
and Olancha
221 AM PDT Sat May 16 2020
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 88. Northwest winds up to 5 mph
increasing to south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 59. South winds 5 to 15 mph
shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 84 to 87. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 58. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs 75 to 78. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing
to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.
Lows 50 to 53. Highs 73 to 76. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 48.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 76.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 55. Highs
around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 58. Highs
80 to 83.
CAZ522-162300-
Death Valley National Park-
Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,
and Shoshone
221 AM PDT Sat May 16 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SUNDAY TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 82 in the mountains...106 to
109 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 58 in the mountains...79 to
82 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 79 to 82 in the mountains...105 to
108 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to
30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 53 to 56 in the
mountains...around 80 at Furnace Creek. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 70 to 73 in the mountains...
around 100 at Furnace Creek. South winds 20 to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Chance of rain showers after
midnight. Lows around 51 in the mountains...around 71 at Furnace
Creek. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with chance of rain showers. Highs around
65 in the mountains...around 88 at Furnace Creek. Chance of showers
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 49 in the
mountains...65 to 68 at Furnace Creek. Highs 66 to 69 in the
mountains...around 90 at Furnace Creek.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 54 in the
mountains...69 to 72 at Furnace Creek. Highs 71 to 74 in the
mountains...93 to 96 at Furnace Creek.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 57 in the
mountains...72 to 75 at Furnace Creek. Highs 75 to 78 in the
mountains...around 100 at Furnace Creek.
CAZ523-162300-
Western Mojave Desert-
Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin
221 AM PDT Sat May 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 93. Southwest winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 63. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 60. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 79 to 82. Southwest winds
20 to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 58.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 75.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows around 52.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 56.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 88. Lows
around 60.
CAZ524-162300-
Eastern Mojave Desert-
Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns
221 AM PDT Sat May 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 92. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 67. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 89 to 92. South winds 5 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 63. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 87. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 59 to 62.
Highs 84 to 87.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 54.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 82.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 62.
Highs 85 to 88.
CAZ525-526-162300-
Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-
Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,
Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction
221 AM PDT Sat May 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 98 in Twentynine Palms...around
90 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds up to
10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70 in Twentynine Palms...59 to
62 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 98 in Twentynine Palms...around
90 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southeast winds up to
10 mph increasing to south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 69 in Twentynine Palms...
55 to 58 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 95 in Twentynine Palms...82 to
85 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 67 in
Twentynine Palms...52 to 55 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua
Tree. Highs 89 to 92 in Twentynine Palms...80 to 83 around Yucca
Valley and near Joshua Tree.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 57 in Twentynine Palms...around
48 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 87 in
Twentynine Palms...around 80 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua
Tree. Lows around 60 in Twentynine Palms...50 to 53 around Yucca
Valley and near Joshua Tree.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 91 to 94 in Twentynine
Palms...84 to 87 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Lows
62 to 65 in Twentynine Palms...54 to 57 around Yucca Valley and
near Joshua Tree.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 93 in Twentynine Palms...around
86 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather