CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 20, 2020

974 FPUS55 KVEF 210846

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

146 AM PDT Mon Sep 21 2020

CAZ519-211100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

146 AM PDT Mon Sep 21 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 44 to 54. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 66 to 76. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke through the night.

Lows 44 to 54. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61.

Highs 80 to 85.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 83. Lows 56 to

61.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 77 to 82. Lows 56 to 61.

CAZ521-211100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

146 AM PDT Mon Sep 21 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 48 to 58.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through the

day. Highs 71 to 81. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Areas of smoke through

the night. Lows 48 to 58. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Highs 69 to 79.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60.

Highs 80 to 85.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 82. Lows

55 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 79.

CAZ520-211100-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

146 AM PDT Mon Sep 21 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke and haze. Lows 59 to 62.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through the

day. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 59 to 62.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Highs around 90.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 62. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 65.

Highs 92 to 95.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 89 to 92. Lows 62 to

65.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 89 to 92. Lows 63 to 66.

CAZ522-211100-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

146 AM PDT Mon Sep 21 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 59 to 62 in

the mountains...81 to 84 at Furnace Creek. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through the

day. Highs 82 to 85 in the mountains...around 110 at Furnace Creek.

South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze through the night. Areas of smoke after

midnight. Lows 59 to 62 in the mountains...82 to 85 at Furnace

Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 84 in the mountains...around 110 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60 in the mountains...80 to

83 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 85 to 88 in the

mountains...106 to 109 at Furnace Creek. Lows 61 to 64 in the

mountains...79 to 82 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 62 in the mountains...

around 79 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 83 to 86 in the mountains...

104 to 107 at Furnace Creek. Lows 61 to 64 in the mountains...

around 80 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-211100-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

146 AM PDT Mon Sep 21 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 66 to 69.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 94 to 97. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 66 to 69. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 93 to 96. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 66. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 95 to 98. Lows around 70.

CAZ524-211100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

146 AM PDT Mon Sep 21 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 69 to 72. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 94 to 97. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze through the night. Areas of smoke after

midnight. Lows 69 to 72. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 96. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 69. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 96 to 99. Lows 69 to 72.

CAZ525-526-211100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

146 AM PDT Mon Sep 21 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 75 to 78 in Twentynine Palms

and near Joshua Tree...69 to 72 around Yucca Valley. West winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 100 to 103 in Twentynine Palms and

near Joshua Tree...94 to 97 around Yucca Valley. East winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze through the night. Areas of smoke after

midnight. Lows 74 to 77 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua Tree...

around 70 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 102 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...93 to 96 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 74 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...66 to 69 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 100 to 103 in Twentynine

Palms and around Yucca Valley...96 to 99 near Joshua Tree. Lows

72 to 75 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua Tree...around

70 around Yucca Valley.

