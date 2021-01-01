CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 31, 2020

CAZ519-011200-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

1226 AM PST Fri Jan 1 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 14 to 24. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs 30 to 40. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper

20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 30 to 40. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 44 to

49. Lows 32 to 37.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow showers and rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs around 45. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 30. Chance

of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 41 to 46. Lows

29 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 47. Lows

30 to 35.

CAZ521-011200-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

1226 AM PST Fri Jan 1 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 28. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 31 to 41. North winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 32 to 42. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 42 to 47. Lows 31 to

36.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 31.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 41 to 46. Lows

29 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 47. Lows

30 to 35.

CAZ520-011200-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

1226 AM PST Fri Jan 1 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 29 to 32. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 52. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 35. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

54 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 36.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 53 to 56. Lows

34 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 57. Lows

35 to 38.

CAZ522-011200-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

1226 AM PST Fri Jan 1 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30 in the mountains...

43 to 46 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 45 in the mountains...65 to 68 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 32 in the mountains...

41 to 44 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 46 in the mountains...63 to

66 at Furnace Creek. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 35 in the mountains...

43 to 46 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to

the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50 in the

mountains...64 to 67 at Furnace Creek. Lows 35 to 38 in the

mountains...43 to 46 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50 in the mountains...around

67 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 37 in the mountains...around 47 at Furnace

Creek.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 49 to 52 in the

mountains...around 70 at Furnace Creek. Lows 35 to 38 in the

mountains...45 to 48 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 53 in the

mountains...66 to 69 at Furnace Creek. Lows 35 to 38 in the

mountains...44 to 47 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-011200-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

1226 AM PST Fri Jan 1 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 38. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 57. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 37. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 57. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 39. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 63. Lows

40 to 43.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 63. Lows

40 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 63. Lows

39 to 42.

CAZ524-011200-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

1226 AM PST Fri Jan 1 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 38. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 56. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 36. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 57. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 38. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 65. Lows

40 to 43.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 65. Lows

39 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 64. Lows

39 to 42.

CAZ525-526-011200-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

1226 AM PST Fri Jan 1 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 44 in Twentynine

Palms...36 to 39 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 63 in Twentynine Palms...54 to

57 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 39. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 66 in

Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...59 to 62 near Joshua

Tree. Lows 41 to 44.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 68 in

Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...61 to 64 near Joshua

Tree. Lows 42 to 45.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 69 in

Twentynine Palms...61 to 64 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 42 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 68 in

Twentynine Palms...61 to 64 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 42 to 45.

