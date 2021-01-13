CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 12, 2021

_____

382 FPUS55 KVEF 130956

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

156 AM PST Wed Jan 13 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-131200-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

156 AM PST Wed Jan 13 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38. West winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 52. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 55. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 60 to 65.

Lows 42 to 47.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 61. Lows

40 to 45.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs

50 to 55. Lows 37 to 42.

$$

CAZ521-131200-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

156 AM PST Wed Jan 13 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 39. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 47 to 57. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 41. North winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44.

Highs 57 to 62.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs

50 to 55. Lows 35 to 40.

$$

CAZ520-131200-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

156 AM PST Wed Jan 13 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 39. North winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 64. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 42. North winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 67. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 44. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 73. Lows

46 to 49.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70.

Lows 44 to 47.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs

61 to 64. Lows 41 to 44.

$$

CAZ522-131200-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

156 AM PST Wed Jan 13 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 42. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60 in the mountains...71 to

74 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 43 in the mountains...

44 to 47 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60 in the mountains...around 80 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 45 in the mountains...

46 to 49 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 67 in the mountains...around

78 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly clear.

Lows 49 to 52. Highs 62 to 65 in the mountains...around 80 at

Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 42 in the

mountains...43 to 46 at Furnace Creek. Highs around 60 in the

mountains...73 to 76 at Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-131200-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

156 AM PST Wed Jan 13 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 66. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 45. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 46. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 74. Lows

45 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 65.

$$

CAZ524-131200-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

156 AM PST Wed Jan 13 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 66. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 46. North winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 46. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 74. Lows

46 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 65.

$$

CAZ525-526-131200-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

156 AM PST Wed Jan 13 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 43. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 52. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 77 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...70 to 73 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 52. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 77 in

Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...70 to 73 near Joshua

Tree. Lows 50 to 53 in Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...

46 to 49 near Joshua Tree.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 68 in Twentynine Palms...around

64 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather