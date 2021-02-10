CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 9, 2021 _____ 901 FPUS55 KVEF 100922 ZFPVEF Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin National Weather Service Las Vegas NV 121 AM PST Wed Feb 10 2021 This is an automatically generated product that provides average values for large geographical areas and may not be representative of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either (1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or (2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page. CAZ519-101200- Eastern Sierra Slopes- Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal 121 AM PST Wed Feb 10 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 32. West winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 35 to 45. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 33. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 38 to 48. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers and rain showers. Lows 23 to 33. West winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with chance of snow showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 51. Chance of snow 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 37. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Snow showers likely and chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Accumulations are possible. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 33. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 44 to 49. Lows 32 to 37. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 51. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 35 to 40. Highs 47 to 52. $$ CAZ521-101200- White Mountains of Inyo County- Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine 121 AM PST Wed Feb 10 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 37. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 51. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 37. West winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 43 to 53. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers and rain showers after midnight. Lows 30 to 38. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 53. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 38. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs around 51. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 35. Chance of snow 50 percent. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50. Lows 33 to 38. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 52. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. Highs 49 to 54. $$ CAZ520-101200- Owens Valley- Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine, and Olancha 121 AM PST Wed Feb 10 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 39. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 63. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers and snow showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 63. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 42. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 62. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers in the evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows 39 to 42. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 61. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 44. Highs 60 to 63. $$ CAZ522-101200- Death Valley National Park- Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells, and Shoshone 121 AM PST Wed Feb 10 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40 in the mountains... 49 to 52 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 57 in the mountains...around 80 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40 in the mountains... 46 to 49 at Furnace Creek. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 55 to 58 in the mountains...around 80 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows around 40 in the mountains...around 50 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 59 in the mountains...around 77 at Furnace Creek. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 42 in the mountains... around 51 at Furnace Creek. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 57 in the mountains...around 74 at Furnace Creek. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers and snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 41 in the mountains...around 53 at Furnace Creek. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 54 to 57 in the mountains...71 to 74 at Furnace Creek. Lows 39 to 42 in the mountains...50 to 53 at Furnace Creek. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 57 in the mountains...around 75 at Furnace Creek. $$ CAZ523-101200- Western Mojave Desert- Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin 121 AM PST Wed Feb 10 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 46. West winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 69. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 45. West winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Breezy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows 46 to 49. .SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs 65 to 68. Lows 44 to 47. .TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 67. $$ CAZ524-101200- Eastern Mojave Desert- Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns 121 AM PST Wed Feb 10 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 47. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 68. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 47. West winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 72. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 69 to 72. Lows 46 to 49. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 64 to 67. Lows 46 to 49. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 67. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 50. Highs around 70. $$ CAZ525-526-101200- Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin- Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley, Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction 121 AM PST Wed Feb 10 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 73 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua Tree...65 to 68 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 76 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua Tree...around 70 around Yucca Valley. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 54 in Twentynine Palms...46 to 49 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 72 to 75 in Twentynine Palms...66 to 69 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Lows 51 to 54 in Twentynine Palms...45 to 48 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 72 to 75 in Twentynine Palms...around 70 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Lows 50 to 53 in Twentynine Palms...44 to 47 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 68 in Twentynine Palms...around 63 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 48 in Twentynine Palms... around 43 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 72 in Twentynine Palms...65 to 68 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Lows around 50 in Twentynine Palms...43 to 46 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. .TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 72 in Twentynine Palms... around 67 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. $$