Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

341 AM PDT Mon Mar 15 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

341 AM PDT Mon Mar 15 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny with scattered snow showers. Highs

23 to 33. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder. Lows 11 to 21. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs 32 to 42. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 28. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 36 to 46. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows

35 to 40. Highs 51 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered snow showers and rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 33. Chance

of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 47.

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

341 AM PDT Mon Mar 15 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Breezy. Sunny with isolated snow showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs 30 to 40. South winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to northwest

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder. Near steady

temperature in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to around 50 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 37 to 47. North winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 33. West winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 50. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41. Highs

51 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 38.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered rain showers and snow showers

in the afternoon. Highs around 52. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 33 to 38.

Highs 48 to 53.

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

341 AM PDT Mon Mar 15 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Isolated rain showers and snow

showers in the morning, then scattered rain showers and isolated

snow showers in the afternoon. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to

west 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Lows 29 to 32. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to 35 mph after

midnight. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 58. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 35. West winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 44. Highs

65 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 45.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 72. Lows

43 to 46.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 64. Lows

40 to 43.

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

341 AM PDT Mon Mar 15 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Scattered snow showers and isolated

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 42 to 45 in the mountains...

71 to 74 at Furnace Creek. South winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers and snow showers in

the evening. Lows around 30 in the mountains...51 to 54 at Furnace

Creek. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50 in the mountains...73 to 76 at

Furnace Creek. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 36 in the mountains...

51 to 54 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 55 in the mountains...around

80 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 42 in the mountains...around

55 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Highs 62 to

65 in the mountains...82 to 85 at Furnace Creek. Lows 42 to 45 in

the mountains...55 to 58 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 66 in the mountains...

around 87 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 44 in the mountains...

around 59 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 62 in the

mountains...81 to 84 at Furnace Creek. Lows 41 to 44 in the

mountains...around 60 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 57 in the mountains...around 79 at

Furnace Creek.

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

341 AM PDT Mon Mar 15 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Very windy. Partly sunny with isolated rain showers.

Patchy blowing dust through the day. Highs 52 to 55. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph increasing to 30 to 40 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. A trace to no accumulation. Lows 33 to 36. West winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 63. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 67. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 48.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 77. Lows

around 50.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 80.

Lows 49 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 45 to 48.

Highs around 70.

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

341 AM PDT Mon Mar 15 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Windy. Isolated rain showers in the

afternoon. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 62.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Partly cloudy with

isolated snow showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Colder. Lows 34 to 37. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to around 60 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

45 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 66. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 53. Highs

around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows

50 to 53. Highs 76 to 79.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 70.

Morongo Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

and Twentynine Palms

341 AM PDT Mon Mar 15 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Isolated rain showers in the

afternoon. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs 64 to 67 in

Twentynine Palms...55 to 58 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. West winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to southwest 25 to 35 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Patchy blowing dust. A trace to no

accumulation. Lows 40 to 43 in Twentynine Palms...33 to 36 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to around 60 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 67 in Twentynine Palms...around

60 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 45 in Twentynine Palms

and near Joshua Tree...around 40 around Yucca Valley. West winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70 in Twentynine Palms and

near Joshua Tree...62 to 65 around Yucca Valley. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 52 in Twentynine Palms...around

46 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 82 in

Twentynine Palms...75 to 78 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 52 to 55 in Twentynine Palms...46 to 49 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 77 in Twentynine Palms...

around 72 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 50 to 53 in

Twentynine Palms...44 to 47 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs 73 to 76 in Twentynine Palms...around 70 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

Cadiz Basin-

Including Vidal Junction

341 AM PDT Mon Mar 15 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Isolated rain showers in the

afternoon. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Lows 39 to 42. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 55 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 65. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 46. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 54. Highs

75 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 57.

Highs 81 to 84.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 82. Lows

53 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 74.

