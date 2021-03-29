CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 28, 2021

_____

869 FPUS55 KVEF 290806

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

106 AM PDT Mon Mar 29 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-291100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

106 AM PDT Mon Mar 29 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 27 to 37. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 57. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 22 to 32. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 50. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 32. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Highs 59 to 64.

Lows 37 to 42.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs

65 to 70. Lows 41 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 62.

$$

CAZ521-291100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

106 AM PDT Mon Mar 29 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 25 to 35. North winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 55. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 36. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Highs 60 to 65.

Lows 36 to 41.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 72.

Lows 41 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 65.

$$

CAZ520-291100-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

106 AM PDT Mon Mar 29 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 45. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 77. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 43. North winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 67. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 42. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 73 to 76. Lows 44 to

47.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 83.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 76.

$$

CAZ522-291100-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

106 AM PDT Mon Mar 29 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 44 in the mountains...59 to

62 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70 in the mountains...91 to 94 at

Furnace Creek. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 39 in the mountains...

62 to 65 at Furnace Creek. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 60 in the mountains...83 to

86 at Furnace Creek. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 39 in the mountains...around

60 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Highs around 70 in

the mountains...around 90 at Furnace Creek. Lows 42 to 45 in the

mountains...around 60 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 74 in the mountains...around 93 at

Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 49 in the mountains...around

63 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80 in the

mountains...96 to 99 at Furnace Creek. Lows 49 to 52 in the

mountains...63 to 66 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 78 in the mountains...around

98 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 49 to 52 in

the mountains...65 to 68 at Furnace Creek. Highs 74 to 77 in the

mountains...95 to 98 at Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-291100-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

106 AM PDT Mon Mar 29 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 84. West winds 5 to 15 mph increasing

to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. West winds 15 to 25 mph

becoming north 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs 69 to 72. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 47. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 80. Lows

around 50.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs

86 to 89. Lows 53 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 82.

$$

CAZ524-291100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

106 AM PDT Mon Mar 29 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 53. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 83. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs around 70. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 47. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to

58. Highs 81 to 84.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 89 to 92. Lows

around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 63. Highs

86 to 89.

$$

CAZ525-526-291100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

106 AM PDT Mon Mar 29 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 57 in Twentynine Palms and

near Joshua Tree...50 to 53 around Yucca Valley. West winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90 in Twentynine Palms...81 to

84 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 58 in Twentynine Palms...50 to

53 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 45 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Not as warm. Highs 75 to 78 in Twentynine

Palms and near Joshua Tree...69 to 72 around Yucca Valley. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 54 in Twentynine Palms...46 to

49 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 83 in Twentynine Palms...around

76 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 59 in

Twentynine Palms...51 to 54 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs 85 to 88 in Twentynine Palms...79 to 82 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 63 in

Twentynine Palms...55 to 58 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs 91 to 94 in Twentynine Palms...85 to 88 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 65 in

Twentynine Palms...55 to 58 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs 91 to 94 in Twentynine Palms...83 to 86 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather