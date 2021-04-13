CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Monday, April 12, 2021

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

146 AM PDT Tue Apr 13 2021

CAZ519-131100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

146 AM PDT Tue Apr 13 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 30 to 40. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A trace to no accumulation. Highs 46 to 56. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph increasing to 30 to

40 mph with gusts to around 70 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. A trace to no accumulation.

Lows 23 to 33. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 70 mph

decreasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 39 to 49. West winds 15 to 25 mph becoming

northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 33. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 64.

Lows 38 to 46.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 72. Lows 44 to

49.

CAZ521-131100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

146 AM PDT Tue Apr 13 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65. West winds 5 to 15 mph increasing

to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 55 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. A trace to no accumulation.

Lows 29 to 39. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 55 mph

becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs 46 to 56. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 65.

Lows 38 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 48.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 73.

CAZ520-131100-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

146 AM PDT Tue Apr 13 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs 75 to

78. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

increasing to west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 44. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to 30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 68. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 43. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 77.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 85. Lows 52 to

55.

CAZ522-131100-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

146 AM PDT Tue Apr 13 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50 in the mountains...

65 to 68 at Furnace Creek. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 73 in the mountains...around 100 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 55 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 42 in the mountains...

61 to 64 at Furnace Creek. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 55 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 62 in the mountains...84 to 87 at

Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 42 in the mountains...

59 to 62 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Highs 66 to 69 in the

mountains...86 to 89 at Furnace Creek. Lows 45 to 48 in the

mountains...60 to 63 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 73 in

the mountains...91 to 94 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 50 in the

mountains...63 to 66 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 74 to 77 in the mountains...

95 to 98 at Furnace Creek. Lows 51 to 54 in the mountains...65 to

68 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 79 in the mountains...around 99 at

Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-131100-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

146 AM PDT Tue Apr 13 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 56. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs 79 to

82. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph

increasing to west 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening.

Lows 46 to 49. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph

decreasing to 45 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 71 to 74. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 45 to 48. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph becoming west 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 55.

Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 57.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 84 to 87. Lows 56 to 59.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

CAZ524-131100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

146 AM PDT Tue Apr 13 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 58. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs 80 to

83. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 75. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 83. Lows

53 to 56.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 83 to 86. Lows around

60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

CAZ525-526-131100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

146 AM PDT Tue Apr 13 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 62 in Twentynine

Palms...52 to 55 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 88 in Twentynine Palms...around

80 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 56 in Twentynine Palms...44 to

47 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 82 in Twentynine Palms...71 to

74 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 56 in Twentynine

Palms...46 to 49 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 86 in

Twentynine Palms...around 80 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 55 to 58 in Twentynine Palms...49 to 52 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 62 in

Twentynine Palms...55 to 58 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs 86 to 89 in Twentynine Palms...80 to 83 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 92 in Twentynine Palms...around

87 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

