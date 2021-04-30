CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 29, 2021

_____

002 FPUS55 KVEF 300847

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

146 AM PDT Fri Apr 30 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-301100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

146 AM PDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 74. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs 59 to 69. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows 33 to 43. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 65 to 70.

Lows 45 to 50.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 68 to 73. Lows 46 to 51.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 73 to 78. Lows 49 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 76 to 81.

Lows 51 to 56.

$$

CAZ521-301100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

146 AM PDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 71 to 81. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 48 to 58. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 67 to

77. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 39 to 49. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 67 to 72.

Lows 46 to 51.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 69 to 74. Lows 46 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 53.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 82. Lows

52 to 57.

$$

CAZ520-301100-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

146 AM PDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 93. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 59 to 62. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 89. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 55. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 81 to 84.

Lows 56 to 59.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 82 to 85. Lows 56 to 59.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs around 90. Lows around

60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 64. Highs

90 to 93.

$$

CAZ522-301100-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

146 AM PDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60 in the mountains...

74 to 77 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 86 in the mountains...around 110 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60 in the mountains...around 80 at Furnace

Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 83 in the mountains...104 to

107 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 54 in the mountains...

73 to 76 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to

the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 75 to 78 in

the mountains...around 100 at Furnace Creek. Lows 53 to 56 in the

mountains...72 to 75 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs 75 to 78 in the

mountains...around 100 at Furnace Creek. Lows 53 to 56 in the

mountains...70 to 73 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 83 to 86 in the

mountains...105 to 108 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 60 in the

mountains...72 to 75 at Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-301100-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

146 AM PDT Fri Apr 30 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM SATURDAY TO 6 AM PDT SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 64. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 97. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 67. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Windy. Highs 90 to 93. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows around 60. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 87.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 62.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 86 to 89. Lows 60 to 63.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 97. Lows 62 to 65.

$$

CAZ524-301100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

146 AM PDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 65. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 95. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 68. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 90 to 93. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 64.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs 86 to 89. Lows

62 to 65.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 95 to 98. Lows 64 to 67.

$$

CAZ525-526-301100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

146 AM PDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 69 in Twentynine Palms and

near Joshua Tree...62 to 65 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...93 to 96 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70 in Twentynine Palms

and near Joshua Tree...63 to 66 around Yucca Valley. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 99 in Twentynine Palms...

89 to 92 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 67 in Twentynine Palms...

around 60 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 93 to 96 in

Twentynine Palms...85 to 88 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 66 to 69 in Twentynine Palms...59 to 62 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs 90 to 93 in

Twentynine Palms...85 to 88 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 65 to 68 in Twentynine Palms...60 to 63 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs around 100 in Twentynine

Palms...93 to 96 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Lows

66 to 69 in Twentynine Palms...62 to 65 around Yucca Valley and

near Joshua Tree.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather