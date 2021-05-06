CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 5, 2021

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

326 AM PDT Thu May 6 2021

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

326 AM PDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 60 to 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to

54. Highs 70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 78.

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

326 AM PDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 67 to 77. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52.

Highs 71 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. Highs

75 to 80.

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

326 AM PDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 85 to 88. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 58. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 84. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to west 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 56. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 82. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

60. Highs 84 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 91.

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

326 AM PDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 79 to 82 in the mountains...around

110 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 57 in the mountains...around

80 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in

the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 78 in the mountains...103 to 106 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 54 in the mountains...

74 to 77 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 75 in the mountains...99 to 102 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 57 in

the mountains...71 to 74 at Furnace Creek. Highs around 80 in the

mountains...99 to 102 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows around 60 in the

mountains...74 to 77 at Furnace Creek. Highs 82 to 85 in the

mountains...103 to 106 at Furnace Creek.

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

326 AM PDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 94. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 62. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs 86 to

89. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 56 to 59. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph becoming west 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 88. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 63. Highs 89 to

92.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 62.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 96. Lows 62 to 65.

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

326 AM PDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 94. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 64. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 88. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 65. Highs 90 to

93.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 64.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 97. Lows 64 to 67.

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

326 AM PDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 99 in Twentynine Palms...around

90 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 68 in Twentynine Palms...around

60 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 96 in Twentynine Palms...85 to

88 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 66 in Twentynine Palms...around

60 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 94 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...85 to 88 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 66 to 69 in

Twentynine Palms...60 to 63 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs 95 to 98 in Twentynine Palms...90 to 93 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

