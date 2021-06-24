CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 23, 2021

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

300 AM PDT Thu Jun 24 2021

CAZ519-242300-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

300 AM PDT Thu Jun 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 63 to 73. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 46 to 56. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. North winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 72 to 82. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75.

Highs 89 to 94.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

30 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around

92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 72.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90.

CAZ521-242300-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

300 AM PDT Thu Jun 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 69 to 79. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. East winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 78 to 88. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75.

Highs 90 to 95.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 75. Highs

90 to 95.

CAZ520-242300-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

300 AM PDT Thu Jun 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 66. West winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 93. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

Highs 103 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

Highs 103 to 106.

CAZ522-242300-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

300 AM PDT Thu Jun 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 84 in the mountains...104 to 107 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 65 in the mountains...85 to

88 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 87 in the mountains...around 110 at

Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 69 in the mountains...

around 90 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 93 in the mountains...112 to 115 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to

79 in the mountains...94 to 97 at Furnace Creek. Highs around

100 in the mountains...114 to 117 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100 in the

mountains...111 to 114 at Furnace Creek. Lows 76 to 79 in the

mountains...95 to 98 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-242300-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

300 AM PDT Thu Jun 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 96. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 69. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 98. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 74. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 105. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 80 to 83. Highs around

110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 82 to 85.

Highs 110 to 113.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 110. Lows

82 to 85.

CAZ524-242300-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

300 AM PDT Thu Jun 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

93 to 96. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 72. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 98. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 74. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 104. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 82 to 85. Highs around

110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 85 to 88.

Highs 110 to 113.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 106 to 109. Lows

84 to 87.

CAZ525-526-242300-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

300 AM PDT Thu Jun 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 99 to 102 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua

Tree...93 to 96 around Yucca Valley. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 78 in Twentynine Palms...around

70 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 104 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...95 to 98 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 78 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...70 to 73 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 106 to 109 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...100 to 103 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 82 to 85. Highs 110 to

113 in Twentynine Palms...106 to 109 around Yucca Valley and near

Joshua Tree.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 86 to 89 in

Twentynine Palms...80 to 83 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs 111 to 114 in Twentynine Palms...around 110 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 86 to 89 in

Twentynine Palms...80 to 83 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs around 110 in Twentynine Palms and around Yucca

Valley...102 to 105 near Joshua Tree.

